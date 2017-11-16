National Cutting Horse Futurity: 100k bonus money payout sees big increase for amateurs at futurity

Great American Insurance Group and the North Texas Chevrolet Dealers are proud to announce the bonus money payout for the 2017 NCHA Futurity. This year the amateur competitors will see an increase to 40k to be divided between the two Rios of Mercedes Boots Amateur Classes. The Non-Pro will receive 20k and the Open will receive 40k. The bonus money in each division will be split between the champions and reserve champions. June McGee, representing Great American Insurance Group and Justin Insurance felt strongly about increasing support of the Rios of Mercedes Boots Amateur Divisions. Although the Open Class showcases the top trainers, amateurs support the industry by buying horses, hiring trainers and by devoting their time and passion to our sport. It only seemed right to equally reward all those who support the sport of cutting.

"We are excited about the increase in entries for this year's 50th NCHA Futurity to be held at the Will Rogers Coliseum," said NCHA Executive Direcor Chuck Smith. "The NCHA Futurity is the defining event for sport of cutting worldwide."

The National Cutting Horse Association's Great American Insurance NCHA Futurity, presented by North Texas Chevrolet Dealers, kicks off on Nov. 15, 2017 with an increase in entries for a second year in a row. The event runs every day at the Will rogers Coliseum, Fort Worth, Texas, until it concludes on Sunday, Dec. 10, with the Open Class finals, starting at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at: http://www.nchacutting.com/tickets.

2017 NCHA Futurity marks 50 years (1967-2017) of this World Championship event (1967-2017) of this World Championship event being held at this venue.

The NCHA Futurity attracts the world's best 3-year-old cutting horses who are making their competitive debut in Fort Worth. In addition to the Open Class, the show offers an full slate of Non-Professional and Rios of Mercedes Boots Amateur classes to cater to riders of every level of ability.

The Mercuria NCHA World Finals, held in conjunction with the NCHA Futurity features the sport's top older horses in 10 divisions scheduled from Nov. 25, through Dec. 2. World championship titles and bragging rights are on the line at the Mercuria NCHA World Finals. Along with the competition, the Western Bloodstock, Ltd. NCHA Futurity Sales will offer nearly a thousand head of cutting horse prospects, seasoned show horses and breeding stock. The sales run from Dec. 5-10. F

–National Cutting Horse Futurity