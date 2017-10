NILE Horse Shows Oct 18

Working Ranch Horse Open 4-yr-old

1st place–MAGIC LOOK CAT owned by Wagonhound Land & Livestock, ridden by Matt Kelly

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Wagonhound Land & Livestock

2nd place–SHINING SMART CAT owned by Wagonhound Land & Livestock, ridden by Matt Kelly

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Wagonhound Land & Livestock

3rd place–DIAMOND LOVIN LASS owned by Linn & Kevin Krieg, ridden by Mike Hoffman

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Cowan Select Horses LLC

4th place–SPOOKS TOP GUN owned by Cowan Select Horses LLC, ridden by Eric Branger

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Cowan Select Horses LLC

class #1781

Working Ranch Horse Limited Open 4-yr-old

1st place–SEVEN S HOT DATE owned by Silver Spur Operating Co. LLC, ridden by Katie Walker

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Terry Stuart Forst

2nd place–SF LIGHT OF BOON owned by Andy & Megan Hansen, ridden by Andy Hansen

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Michael & Kim St. Clair

3rd place–BOX O HEAVENS JOSIE owned by ___ ridden by Stetson Ostrander

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Box O Quarter Horses

4th place–MR CHEVY FOUR CHEX owned by Josh Lilley, ridden by Josh Lilley

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Haythorne Land & Cattle Co.

class #1782

Working Ranch Horse Open 5 and 6-yr-old

1st place–PLAYBOY CISCO owned by James & Joni Hunt, ridden by Levi Grimes

Ranching Heritage Breeder: James & Joni Hunt

2nd place–BOX O HEAVENS JOSIE owned and ridden by Stetson Ostrander

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Box O Quarter Horses

3rd place–GIMMIE A GUN owned by San Jon Ranch, ridden by Holly Gundlach

Ranching Heritage Breeder: San Jon Ranch

4th place–SLIPKNOTTowned by San Jon Ranch, ridden by Holly Gundlach

Ranching Heritage Breeder: San Jon Ranch

class #1791

Working Ranch Horse Limited Open 5 and 6-yr-old

1st place–TWO ID SWEET BUCK owned by Henry Tien ridden by Raelyn Gilmore

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Tien Quarter Horses

2nd place–HAIDIN BUENO POCO owned by Swenson Martin Horse & Cattle Co. ridden by Dawn Martin

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Swenson Martin Horse & Cattle Co.

class #1792

Working Ranch Horse Cowboy

1st place–BECKWITH SENIORITA owned by Clete & Kristy Schmidt ridden by Kristy Schmidt

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Schmidt-Crago Cattle Co.

2nd place–SEVEN S HOT DATE owned by Silver Spur Operating Co. ridden by Katie Walker

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Terry Stuart Forst

3rd place–TWO ID SWEET BUCK owned by Henry Tien ridden by Raelyn Gilmore

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Tien Quarter Horses

4th place–BOOM N BLUES owned by Cowan Select Horses LLC, ridden by Brian Smith

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Cowan Select Horses LLC

class #1785

Working Ranch Horse Amateur 4-yr-old

1st place–BOX O HEAVENS JOSIE owned and ridden by Stetson Ostrander

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Box O Quarter Horses

2nd place–BECKWITH SENIORITA owned by Clete & Kristy Schmidt ridden by Kristy Schmidt

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Schmidt-Crago Cattle Co.

3rd place–MR CHEVY FOUR CHEX owned by Josh Lilley, ridden by Josh Lilley

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Haythorne Land & Cattle Co.

4th place–JS DOC FULL A PEP owned by Swenson Martin Horse & Cattle Co. Ridden by Dawn Martin

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Swenson Martin Horse & Cattle Co.

class #2789

Working Ranch Horse Level 1 Amateur 4-yr-old

1st place–BOX O HEAVENS JOSIE owned and ridden by Stetson Ostrander

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Box O Quarter Horses

2nd place–WRIGHT CUT owned by Lankister Livestock ridden by Wendi Lankister

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Garth and Amanda Gardiner

3rd place–BECKWITH SENIORITA owned by Clete & Kristy Schmidt ridden by Kristy Schmidt

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Schmidt-Crago Cattle Co.

4th place–JS DOC FULL A PEP owned by Swenson Martin Horse & Cattle Co. Ridden by Dawn Martin

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Swenson Martin Horse & Cattle Co.

class #3789

Working Ranch Horse Youth 4-yr-old & up

1st place–DIAMONDS MISS 049 owned and ridden by Randi Klind

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Borderview Ranch

class #4789

Working Ranch Horse Level 1 Youth 4-yr-old & up

1st place–JS UNIQUELY YOURS owned by Swenson Martin Horse & Cattle Co. ridden by Colter Martin

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Swenson Martin Horse & Cattle Co.

class #5789

Ranch Riding Open

1st place–PLAYBOY CISCO owned by James & Joni Hunt, ridden by Levi Grimes

Ranching Heritage Breeder: James & Joni Hunt

2nd place–BOX O HEAVENS JOSIE owned and ridden by Stetson Ostrander

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Box O Quarter Horses

3rd place–TWO ID SWEET BUCK owned by Henry Tien ridden by Raelyn Gilmore

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Tien Quarter Horses

4th place–GIMMIE A GUN owned by San Jon Ranch, ridden by Holly Gundlach

Ranching Heritage Breeder: San Jon Ranch

5th place–JS STAR N VALENTINES owned by Swenson Martin Horse & Cattle Co. ridden by Dawn Martin

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Swenson Martin Horse & Cattle Co.

6th place–BECKWITH SENORITA owned by Clete & Kristy Schmidt, ridden by Kristy Schmidt

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Schmidt-Crago Cattle Co.

class #1788

Ranch Riding Amateur

1st place–BOX O HEAVENS JOSIE owned and ridden by Stetson Ostrander

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Box O Quarter Horses

2nd place–JS STAR N VALENTINES owned by Swenson Martin Horse & Cattle Co. ridden by Dawn Martin

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Swenson Martin Horse & Cattle Co.

3rd place–BOX O CHICAS MERADA owned and ridden by Stetson Ostrander

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Box O Quarter Horses

4th place–BECKWITH SENORITA owned by Clete & Kristy Schmidt, ridden by Kristy Schmidt

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Schmidt-Crago Cattle Co.

5th place–BECKWITHS ANDY owned by Ralph Crago, ridden by Kristy Schmidt

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Schmidt-Crago Cattle Co.

6th place–STEVIES PEPPER owned by Ronnie Jay Grinstiad ridden by Kimberlee Gabel

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Frank or JeriLynn Kenzy Ranch

class #2788

Ranch Riding Youth

1st place–DIAMONDS MISS 049 owned and ridden by Randi Klind

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Borderview Ranch

2nd place–JS UNIQUELY YOURS owned by Swenson Martin Horse & Cattle Co. ridden by Colter Martin

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Swenson Martin Horse & Cattle Co.

3rd place–JS STAR N VALENTINES owned by Swenson Martin Horse & Cattle Co. ridden by Cooper Martin

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Swenson Martin Horse & Cattle Co.

class #4788

Limited Ranch Cow Work Limited Amateur 4-yr-old & up

1st place–FOUR BAY BLOOD owned and ridden by Chelsea McLeod

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Haythorne Land & Cattle Co.

2nd place–CC MIRAGE OF DOC owned by LB Quarter Horses ridden by Sierra Bateman

Rancing Heritage Breeder: Clint Casterline

class #2795

Limited Ranch Cow Work Level 1 Limited Amateur 4-yr-old & up

1st place–STEVIES PEPPER owned by Ronnie Jay Grinstiad ridden by Kimberlee Gabel

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Frank or JeriLynn Kenzy Ranch

class #3795

Limited Ranch Cow Work Limited Youth 4-yr-old & up

1st place–JS STAR N VALENTINES owned by Swenson Martin Horse & Cattle Co. ridden by Cooper Martin

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Swenson Martin Horse & Cattle Co.

class #4795

Limited Ranch Cow Work Level 1 Limited Youth 4-yr-old & up

1st place–IMA SPECIAL PAYDAY owned by Dean Barent ridden by Sydnee Roady

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Bartlett HB DVM

class #5795