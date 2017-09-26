Save the Date for the AHC’s 2018 Annual Meeting & National Issues Forum

Meeting to take place June 10-13, 2018

(Washington, DC)- The AHC is pleased to announce that its 2018 Annual Meeting and National Issues Forum will take place from June 10-13, 2018 at the Capital Hilton in the heart of Washington, DC.

"The Capital Hilton is a new venue for our Annual Meeting," said AHC President Julie Broadway. "The past several years we have been at the Washington Court Hotel which was just a few blocks from Capitol Hill. In 2018, we decided to give meeting attendees a glimpse of a different part of DC with a hotel that is just two blocks from the White House, as well as making some changes to the schedule to ensure attendees are able to attend the meetings that they would like to."

Historically, the AHC's Annual Meeting, when all AHC Committees and the Unwanted Horse Coalition meet, has taken place on Monday. While the AHC's five main committees will still meet on Monday, the Unwanted Horse Coalition meeting will now take place on Sunday.

"With the growing industry and public interest in aftercare and retraining/rehoming, we felt it was best to shift the 2018 meeting schedule around to allow more time for a robust discussion during the UHC's meeting," said UHC Director Ashley Furst.

The National Issues Forum, sponsored by Luitpold Animal Health, will take place on Tuesday, June 12th. The agenda is still being finalized, but at this time topics include a Youth Panel, Tax Reform, Data Insights and Implications, Immigration, and Aftercare.

Please check the Events tab on the AHC website for information as it becomes available. If you have any questions about the Annual Meeting and National Issues Forum, please contact the AHC at 202-296-4031 or info@horsecouncil.org.

–American Horse Council