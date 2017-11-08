Sutton, Bail, Berry, Schomer, Thorne, Tipperary honored at Casey Tibbs Foundation Dinner

The 28th Annual Casey Tibbs Foundation Tribute Dinner honored six nominees on Saturday, November 4, 2017. "This event is an opportunity for friends and families in the ranching and rodeo communities to celebrate and honor the accomplishments of South Dakota cowboys, cowgirls, families and animals," said Director Cindy Bahe. "This year our event, an annual fundraiser for the Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center, was sold out and we had a packed house."

We honored the following nominees:

Rodeo Cowgirl Great: Renee Kost Sutton of Burke

Rodeo Cowboy Great: Jesse Bail of Camp Crook

Past Rodeo Great: Ote Berry, formerly of Scenic, now of Checotah, OK

Rodeo Promoter: Joe Schomer of Fort Pierre

Recommended Stories For You

Ranch Cowboy Family: Joe Thorne of Pierre

Rodeo Animal Athlete: Tipperary – owned by Charlie Wilson

The nominee's photos and biographies have been added to the permanent "Wall of Fame" located in the Rodeo Center. Interested parties may turn in a nomination in by the end of June 2018 for next year's Tribute Dinner. For more information: http://www.caseytibbs.com

–Casey Tibbs Foundation