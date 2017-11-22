Registered Bucking Horse is emerging

The Bucking Horse Breeders Association is built on the business model of the AQHA and is building a database to provide pedigree information, performance and ownership records such as provided by Equibase.

Working with UC-Davis, the BHBA has DNA typed the great foundation horses starting with the pilot 'born to buck' breeding program started by the breed's visionary, Feek Tooke, in the late 1930s.

"We feel that the time has come to legitimize these champion performance horses. We speak of great horses by pedigree, performance and as individuals in every other discipline and breed. The BHBA will allow buyers access to information allowing them to make wise decisions in adding horses to their breeding programs as well as deepen the knowledge of the fan base," said Steve Stone, BHBA Co-Founder and President.

–Bronc Rider Nation