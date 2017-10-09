Zeeland’s Hope Ebel Crowned Miss Rodeo North Dakota 2018

Hope Ebel is Miss Rodeo North Dakota 2018. She was crowned Oct. 8 during the championship round of the Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo hosted by the Minot Y's Men. Competing in the state pageant as Miss Minot Y's Men's Rodeo, representing the organization that hosts the circuit finals, Ebel earned top honors in the pageant's personality, horsemanship and appearance categories plus was voted the congeniality winner.

Hope Ebel, Miss Minot Y's Men's Rodeo is a 19-year-old with a senior status at North Dakota State University majoring in animal science and biomedicine. When not in school, she has worked at the Ashley Veterinarian Clinic and Ashley Ambulance Service. She aims to become a large animal veterinarian or paramedic. Ebel has served as a volunteer firefighter and emergency medical technician in her hometown of Zeeland, N.D. She has been active in the Ashley Community Rodeo Club and the Beaver Valley Horse Club. Her parents are Ordeen and Kristi Ebel.

First runner-up in the pageant was Kara Berntson of Kulm serving as Miss Rodeo North Dakota Winter Show.

Among many prizes that Ebel wins as Miss Rodeo North Dakota 2018 are a trophy saddle sponsored Northern Plains Equipment, Mandan; a trophy buckle sponsored by Milt's Building Supply, Elgin; a jacket from Hensen's Fur and Leather, Minot, and autograph sheets and print material by Image Printing, Bismarck. Other major pageant sponsors were The Grand Hotel, Minot; Four Bears Casino and Lodge, New Town; Town and Country Credit Union, Minot.

Ebel will succeed Miss Rodeo North Dakota 2017 Cassidy Rasmusson, Lisbon. Rasmusson will compete in the Miss Rodeo America Pageant to be held Dec. 3-10, 2017, during the Wrangler Nationals Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas. Ebel begins her official term of service in 2018 and will represent North Dakota at the Miss Rodeo America Pageant next year.

Miss Rodeo North Dakota promotes and assists with rodeos and other events throughout North Dakota and serves as an ambassador at numerous rodeos throughout the country.

Judges of the state pageant were Paige Burian, Manning, N.D.; Sally Haythorn, Ogallala, Neb.; and Scott Ressler, Mandan, N.D.

–Miss Rodeo North Dakota