 2017 PRCA WORLD STANDINGS | TSLN.com

2017 PRCA WORLD STANDINGS

All-around

1. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas $79,569

2. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas 74,607

3. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. 66,712

4. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 58,404

5. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. 57,638

6. Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. 55,137

7. Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 48,338

8. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 47,800

9. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 45,319

10. Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. 35,420

11. JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas 32,546

12. Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. 30,881

13. Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. 30,157

14. Kyle Whitaker, Chambers, Neb. 30,054

15. Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. 29,801

16. Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Calif. 28,203

17. Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 25,486

18. Cole Elshere, Faith, S.D. 20,773

19. Cody Doescher, Oklahoma City, Okla. 20,592

20. Paul David Tierney, Oral, S.D. 20,538

Bareback Riding

1. Tim O'Connell, Zwingle, Iowa $91,986

2. R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif. 76,524

3. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. 73,641

4. Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas 65,398

5. Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas 63,825

6. Justin Miller, Billings, Mont. 50,073

7. Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah 50,028

8. Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif. 49,846

9. Evan Jayne, Marseille, France 47,771

10. Wyatt Bloom, Bend, Ore. 46,769

11. Chad Rutherford, Lake Charles, La. 43,655

12. Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas 41,240

13. Mason Clements, Santaquin, Utah 40,763

14. Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 40,549

15. Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manito 38,971

16. Tyler Nelson, Victor, Idaho 36,850

17. Wyatt Denny, Minden, Nev. 35,475

18. J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. 34,751

19. Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore. 33,884

20. Winn Ratliff, Leesville, La. 28,819

Steer Wrestling

1. Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont. $110,805

2. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. 76,015

3. Olin Hannum, Malad, Idaho 53,344

4. Baylor Roche, Tremonton, Utah 52,712

5. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. 50,149

6. Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis. 49,275

7. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. 41,877

8. Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta 38,766

9. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 37,817

10. J.D. Struxness, Appleton, Minn. 37,700

11. Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas 37,335

12. Luke Branquinho, Los Alamos, Calif. 35,039

13. Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. 33,858

14. Chance Howard, Cedarville, Ark. 32,723

15. Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La. 31,807

16. Sterling Lambert, Fallon, Nev. 31,487

17. Jon Ragatz, Beetown, Wis. 31,039

18. Justin Shaffer, Hallsville, Texas 29,576

19. Tanner Milan, Cochrane, Alberta 27,994

20. Dirk Tavenner, Rigby, Idaho 27,501

Team Roping (header)

1. Luke Brown, Stephenville, Texas $67,941

2. Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz. 63,222

3. Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif. 60,621

4. Kaleb Driggers, Albany, Ga. 58,751

5. Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla. 58,190

6. Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. 53,672

7. Garrett Rogers, Baker City, Ore. 45,776

8. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. 38,519

9. Jake Cooper, Monument, N.M. 28,614

10. Hayes Smith, Central Point, Ore. 27,888

11. Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla. 27,647

12. Tom Richards, Humboldt, Ariz. 26,534

13. Chad Masters, Cedar Hill, Tenn. 24,902

14. Riley Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 24,479

15. Levi Simpson, Ponoka, Alberta 24,367

16. Jesse Stipes, Salina, Okla. 23,889

17. Ryan Reed, Farmington, Calif. 23,803

18. Kelsey Parchman, Cumberland City, Tenn. 23,347

19. Clay Tryan, Billings, Mont. 23,333

20. Charly Crawford, Prineville, Ore. 21,912

Team Roping (heeler)

1. Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz. $63,222

2. Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas 61,404

3. Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. 59,413

4. Junior Nogueira, Presidente Pruden, Brazile 58,751

5. Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, Okla. 58,190

6. Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas 49,846

7. Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. 46,063

8. Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 45,776

9. Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. 43,508

10. Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan. 35,841

11. Travis Graves, Jay, Okla. 33,593

12. Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont. 27,797

13. Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla. 26,153

14. John Robertson, Polson, Mont. 25,183

15. Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 24,479

16. Jeremy Buhler, Arrowwood, Alberta 24,367

17. Clint Summers, Lake City, Fla. 23,542

18. Jade Corkill, Fallon, Nev. 23,333

19. Cody Pearson, Tucson, Ariz. 22,599

20. Ty Romo, Whiteriver, Ariz. 21,028

Saddle Bronc Riding

1. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $107,788

2. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta 68,555

3. CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah 67,002

4. Hardy Braden, Welch, Okla. 54,872

5. Tyrell J. Smith, Sand Coulee, Mont. 48,367

6. Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah 46,830

7. Audy Reed, Spearman, Texas 46,446

8. Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta 44,954

9. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 39,142

10. Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah 38,122

11. Chuck Schmidt, Keldron, S.D. 37,666

12. Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M. 36,381

13. Cody Wright, Milford, Utah 34,333

14. Heith DeMoss, Heflin, La. 33,378

15. Jake Wright, Milford, Utah 33,026

16. Jake Watson, Hudsons Hope, British Columbia 30,963

17. Tyler Corrington, Hastings, Minn. 29,000

18. Curtis Garton, Kaitaia, New Zealand 28,228

19. Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah 27,620

20. Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La. 27,306

Tie-down Roping

1. Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas $75,641

2. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas 70,918

3. Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas 69,833

4. Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. 68,443

5. J.C. Malone, Plain City, Utah 56,399

6. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas 55,541

7. Randall Carlisle, Athens, La. 51,674

8. Hunter Herrin, Apache, Okla. 50,653

9. Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho 46,358

10. Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas 44,074

11. Cody Quaney, Cheney, Kan. 42,324

12. Bryson Sechrist, Apache, Okla. 41,385

13. Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, Texas 38,133

14. Timber Moore, Aubrey, Texas 35,807

15. Ace Slone, Cuero, Texas 34,958

16. Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas 33,644

17. Tim Pharr, Resaca, Ga. 33,526

18. Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas 32,605

19. Cade Swor, Winnie, Texas 32,545

20. Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla. 31,064

Steer Roping

1. Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas $53,829

2. Jason Evans, Glen Rose, Texas 45,357

3. Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas 43,148

4. Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla. 39,032

5. John Bland, Turkey, Texas 38,226

6. JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas 34,511

7. J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas 32,880

8. Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas 30,063

9. Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. 29,625

10. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas 27,716

11. Troy Tillard, Douglas, Wyo. 26,417

12. Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. 24,090

13. Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas 24,049

14. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 22,461

15. Shay Good, Midland, Texas 21,263

16. Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas 18,455

17. Brian Garr, Belle Fourche, S.D. 17,457

18. Brent Lewis, Pinon, N.M. 16,659

19. J.P. Wickett, Sallisaw, Okla. 16,027

20. Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas 15,143

Bull Riding

1. Garrett Smith, Rexburg, Idaho $94,118

2. Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. 81,472

3. Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho 81,368

4. Ty Wallace, Collbran, Colo. 71,861

5. Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah 67,580

6. Jordan Spears, Redding, Calif. 62,440

7. Brennon Eldred, Sulphur, Okla. 59,471

8. Tim Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 57,314

9. Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas 53,578

10. Trevor Reiste, Linden, Iowa 50,169

11. Tanner Learmont, Cleburne, Texas 49,613

12. Brady Portenier, Caldwell, Idaho 45,203

13. Cole Melancon, Liberty, Texas 44,786

14. Dustin Bowen, Waller, Texas 44,300

15. Guthrie Murray, Miami, Okla. 41,674

16. Dalan Duncan, Ballard, Utah 41,100

17. Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah 39,413

18. Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas 36,398

19. Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas 36,086

20. Jordan Hansen, Okotoks, Alberta 34,064

Barrel Racing

1. Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas $150,011

2. Kathy Grimes, Medical Lake, Wa. 89,444

3. Kassie Mowry, Dublin, Texas 82,943

4. Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore. 78,655

5. Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas 77,359

6. Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif. 60,102

7. Tillar Murray, Fort Worth, Texas 50,668

8. Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas 48,267

9. Ari-Anna Flynn, Charleston, Ark. 44,992

10. Taylor Langdon, Aubrey, Texas 43,075

11. Ivy Conrado, Hudson, Colo. 42,796

12. Cayla Small, Bokchito, Okla. 36,926

13. Emily Miller, Weatherford, Okla. 36,414

14. Sydni Blanchard, Albuquerque, N.M. 36,129

15. Carmel Wright, Roy, Mont. 34,059

16. Emily Miller, Weatherford, Okla. 32,168

17. Tammy Fischer, Ledbetter, Texas 31,959

18. Tracy Nowlin, Nowata, Okla. 28,801

19. Taci Bettis (R), Round Top, Texas 28,573

20. Kimmie Wall, Roosevelt, Utah 27,695