2017 PRCA WORLD STANDINGS | TSLN.com

2017 PRCA WORLD STANDINGS
June 30, 2017
All-around
1. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas $79,569
2. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas 74,607
3. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. 66,712
4. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 58,404
5. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. 57,638
6. Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. 55,137
7. Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 48,338
8. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 47,800
9. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 45,319
10. Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. 35,420
11. JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas 32,546
12. Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. 30,881
13. Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. 30,157
14. Kyle Whitaker, Chambers, Neb. 30,054
15. Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. 29,801
16. Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Calif. 28,203
17. Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 25,486
18. Cole Elshere, Faith, S.D. 20,773
19. Cody Doescher, Oklahoma City, Okla. 20,592
20. Paul David Tierney, Oral, S.D. 20,538
Bareback Riding
1. Tim O'Connell, Zwingle, Iowa $91,986
2. R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif. 76,524
3. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. 73,641
4. Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas 65,398
5. Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas 63,825
6. Justin Miller, Billings, Mont. 50,073
7. Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah 50,028
8. Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif. 49,846
9. Evan Jayne, Marseille, France 47,771
10. Wyatt Bloom, Bend, Ore. 46,769
11. Chad Rutherford, Lake Charles, La. 43,655
12. Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas 41,240
13. Mason Clements, Santaquin, Utah 40,763
14. Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 40,549
15. Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manito 38,971
16. Tyler Nelson, Victor, Idaho 36,850
17. Wyatt Denny, Minden, Nev. 35,475
18. J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. 34,751
19. Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore. 33,884
20. Winn Ratliff, Leesville, La. 28,819
Steer Wrestling
1. Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont. $110,805
2. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. 76,015
3. Olin Hannum, Malad, Idaho 53,344
4. Baylor Roche, Tremonton, Utah 52,712
5. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. 50,149
6. Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis. 49,275
7. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. 41,877
8. Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta 38,766
9. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 37,817
10. J.D. Struxness, Appleton, Minn. 37,700
11. Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas 37,335
12. Luke Branquinho, Los Alamos, Calif. 35,039
13. Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. 33,858
14. Chance Howard, Cedarville, Ark. 32,723
15. Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La. 31,807
16. Sterling Lambert, Fallon, Nev. 31,487
17. Jon Ragatz, Beetown, Wis. 31,039
18. Justin Shaffer, Hallsville, Texas 29,576
19. Tanner Milan, Cochrane, Alberta 27,994
20. Dirk Tavenner, Rigby, Idaho 27,501
Team Roping (header)
1. Luke Brown, Stephenville, Texas $67,941
2. Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz. 63,222
3. Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif. 60,621
4. Kaleb Driggers, Albany, Ga. 58,751
5. Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla. 58,190
6. Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. 53,672
7. Garrett Rogers, Baker City, Ore. 45,776
8. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. 38,519
9. Jake Cooper, Monument, N.M. 28,614
10. Hayes Smith, Central Point, Ore. 27,888
11. Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla. 27,647
12. Tom Richards, Humboldt, Ariz. 26,534
13. Chad Masters, Cedar Hill, Tenn. 24,902
14. Riley Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 24,479
15. Levi Simpson, Ponoka, Alberta 24,367
16. Jesse Stipes, Salina, Okla. 23,889
17. Ryan Reed, Farmington, Calif. 23,803
18. Kelsey Parchman, Cumberland City, Tenn. 23,347
19. Clay Tryan, Billings, Mont. 23,333
20. Charly Crawford, Prineville, Ore. 21,912
Team Roping (heeler)
1. Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz. $63,222
2. Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas 61,404
3. Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. 59,413
4. Junior Nogueira, Presidente Pruden, Brazile 58,751
5. Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, Okla. 58,190
6. Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas 49,846
7. Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. 46,063
8. Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 45,776
9. Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. 43,508
10. Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan. 35,841
11. Travis Graves, Jay, Okla. 33,593
12. Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont. 27,797
13. Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla. 26,153
14. John Robertson, Polson, Mont. 25,183
15. Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 24,479
16. Jeremy Buhler, Arrowwood, Alberta 24,367
17. Clint Summers, Lake City, Fla. 23,542
18. Jade Corkill, Fallon, Nev. 23,333
19. Cody Pearson, Tucson, Ariz. 22,599
20. Ty Romo, Whiteriver, Ariz. 21,028
Saddle Bronc Riding
1. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $107,788
2. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta 68,555
3. CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah 67,002
4. Hardy Braden, Welch, Okla. 54,872
5. Tyrell J. Smith, Sand Coulee, Mont. 48,367
6. Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah 46,830
7. Audy Reed, Spearman, Texas 46,446
8. Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta 44,954
9. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 39,142
10. Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah 38,122
11. Chuck Schmidt, Keldron, S.D. 37,666
12. Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M. 36,381
13. Cody Wright, Milford, Utah 34,333
14. Heith DeMoss, Heflin, La. 33,378
15. Jake Wright, Milford, Utah 33,026
16. Jake Watson, Hudsons Hope, British Columbia 30,963
17. Tyler Corrington, Hastings, Minn. 29,000
18. Curtis Garton, Kaitaia, New Zealand 28,228
19. Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah 27,620
20. Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La. 27,306
Tie-down Roping
1. Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas $75,641
2. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas 70,918
3. Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas 69,833
4. Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. 68,443
5. J.C. Malone, Plain City, Utah 56,399
6. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas 55,541
7. Randall Carlisle, Athens, La. 51,674
8. Hunter Herrin, Apache, Okla. 50,653
9. Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho 46,358
10. Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas 44,074
11. Cody Quaney, Cheney, Kan. 42,324
12. Bryson Sechrist, Apache, Okla. 41,385
13. Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, Texas 38,133
14. Timber Moore, Aubrey, Texas 35,807
15. Ace Slone, Cuero, Texas 34,958
16. Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas 33,644
17. Tim Pharr, Resaca, Ga. 33,526
18. Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas 32,605
19. Cade Swor, Winnie, Texas 32,545
20. Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla. 31,064
Steer Roping
1. Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas $53,829
2. Jason Evans, Glen Rose, Texas 45,357
3. Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas 43,148
4. Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla. 39,032
5. John Bland, Turkey, Texas 38,226
6. JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas 34,511
7. J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas 32,880
8. Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas 30,063
9. Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. 29,625
10. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas 27,716
11. Troy Tillard, Douglas, Wyo. 26,417
12. Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. 24,090
13. Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas 24,049
14. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 22,461
15. Shay Good, Midland, Texas 21,263
16. Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas 18,455
17. Brian Garr, Belle Fourche, S.D. 17,457
18. Brent Lewis, Pinon, N.M. 16,659
19. J.P. Wickett, Sallisaw, Okla. 16,027
20. Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas 15,143
Bull Riding
1. Garrett Smith, Rexburg, Idaho $94,118
2. Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. 81,472
3. Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho 81,368
4. Ty Wallace, Collbran, Colo. 71,861
5. Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah 67,580
6. Jordan Spears, Redding, Calif. 62,440
7. Brennon Eldred, Sulphur, Okla. 59,471
8. Tim Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 57,314
9. Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas 53,578
10. Trevor Reiste, Linden, Iowa 50,169
11. Tanner Learmont, Cleburne, Texas 49,613
12. Brady Portenier, Caldwell, Idaho 45,203
13. Cole Melancon, Liberty, Texas 44,786
14. Dustin Bowen, Waller, Texas 44,300
15. Guthrie Murray, Miami, Okla. 41,674
16. Dalan Duncan, Ballard, Utah 41,100
17. Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah 39,413
18. Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas 36,398
19. Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas 36,086
20. Jordan Hansen, Okotoks, Alberta 34,064
Barrel Racing
1. Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas $150,011
2. Kathy Grimes, Medical Lake, Wa. 89,444
3. Kassie Mowry, Dublin, Texas 82,943
4. Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore. 78,655
5. Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas 77,359
6. Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif. 60,102
7. Tillar Murray, Fort Worth, Texas 50,668
8. Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas 48,267
9. Ari-Anna Flynn, Charleston, Ark. 44,992
10. Taylor Langdon, Aubrey, Texas 43,075
11. Ivy Conrado, Hudson, Colo. 42,796
12. Cayla Small, Bokchito, Okla. 36,926
13. Emily Miller, Weatherford, Okla. 36,414
14. Sydni Blanchard, Albuquerque, N.M. 36,129
15. Carmel Wright, Roy, Mont. 34,059
16. Emily Miller, Weatherford, Okla. 32,168
17. Tammy Fischer, Ledbetter, Texas 31,959
18. Tracy Nowlin, Nowata, Okla. 28,801
19. Taci Bettis (R), Round Top, Texas 28,573
20. Kimmie Wall, Roosevelt, Utah 27,695
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Horse & Rodeo
Trending Sitewide
- Skin Problems in Young Cattle: Warts and Ringworm
- House Ag Appropriations bill keeps intact popular conservation programs
- Determining proper moisture levels in baled hay
- Forage 2017: Licking family keeps up horse haying tradition
- New Idaho beef process plant offers solution to producers across the Midwest