 2017 PRCA WORLD STANDINGS | TSLN.com
Breaking: USDA detects a case of Atypical Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy in Alabama
First Last
email credit

Back to: Horse & Rodeo

2017 PRCA WORLD STANDINGS

All-around

1. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas $109,767

2. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas 93,067

3. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. 74,624

4. Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. 74,366

5. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 73,272

6. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. 68,926

7. Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 61,348

8. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 58,417

9. Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. 56,027

10. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 49,240

11. Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 41,539

12. Cody Doescher, Oklahoma City, Okla. 39,979

13. Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. 38,331

14. Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. 34,344

15. Kyle Whitaker, Chambers, Neb. 34,135

16. JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas 32,546

17. Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Calif. 30,220

18. Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. 30,157

19. Paul David Tierney, Oral, S.D. 22,633

20. Jace Melvin, Fort Pierre, S.D. 22,394

Bareback Riding

1. Tim O'Connell, Zwingle, Iowa $117,392

2. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. 84,044

3. Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas 77,536

4. R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif. 76,524

5. Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas 65,231

6. Evan Jayne, Marseille, France 61,933

7. Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif. 61,497

8. J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. 58,408

9. Justin Miller, Billings, Mont. 57,729

10. Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas 57,048

11. Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah 56,130

12. Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 51,007

13. Wyatt Bloom, Bend, Ore. 50,283

14. Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba 49,756

15. Tyler Nelson, Victor, Idaho 46,882

16. Mason Clements, Santaquin, Utah 46,654

17. Jake Vold, Ponoka, Alberta 44,111

18. Wyatt Denny, Minden, Nev. 43,871

19. Chad Rutherford, Lake Charles, La. 43,655

20. Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore. 41,068

Steer Wrestling

1. Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont. $124,735

2. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. 84,330

3. Olin Hannum, Malad, Idaho 62,934

4. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. 58,265

5. Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis. 54,950

6. Tanner Milan, Cochrane, Alberta 54,868

7. Baylor Roche, Tremonton, Utah 53,119

8. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. 49,789

9. Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta 49,676

10. Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas 47,817

11. Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. 47,715

12. Will Lummus, West Point, Miss. 44,782

13. Sterling Lambert, Fallon, Nev. 44,278

14. Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala. 43,908

15. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 43,041

16. Jason Thomas, Benton, Ark. 41,180

17. Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La. 40,041

18. Chance Howard, Cedarville, Ark. 38,710

19. J.D. Struxness, Appleton, Minn. 37,700

20. Luke Branquinho, Los Alamos, Calif. 35,039

Team Roping (header)

1. Kaleb Driggers, Albany, Ga. $86,888

2. Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz. 82,375

3. Luke Brown, Stephenville, Texas 76,115

4. Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla. 68,562

5. Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif. 68,528

6. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. 62,865

7. Garrett Rogers, Baker City, Ore. 54,724

8. Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. 53,672

9. Charly Crawford, Prineville, Ore. 48,845

10. Levi Simpson, Ponoka, Alberta 47,369

11. Riley Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 46,770

12. Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. 34,779

13. Hayes Smith, Central Point, Ore. 34,775

14. Jesse Stipes, Salina, Okla. 34,235

15. Cory Kidd V, Statesville, N.C. 32,981

16. Jake Cooper, Monument, N.M. 32,886

17. Lane Ivy, Adrian, Texas 32,214

18. Dustin Bird, Cut Bank, Mont. 31,399

19. Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz. 30,839

20. Clay Tryan, Billings, Mont. 30,591

Team Roping (heeler)

1. Junior Nogueira, Presidente Pruden, Brazile $86,888

2. Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz. $82,375

3. Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas 69,524

4. Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, Okla. 68,562

5. Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. 67,854

6. Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. 67,586

7. Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. 57,432

8. Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 54,724

9. Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla. 53,086

10. Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan. 52,897

11. Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas 49,846

12. Jeremy Buhler, Arrowwood, Alberta 47,369

13. Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 46,770

14. Travis Graves, Jay, Okla. 39,111

15. John Robertson, Polson, Mont. 34,827

16. Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont. 31,377

17. Trace Porter, Leesville, La. 31,162

18. Jade Corkill, Fallon, Nev. 30,591

19. Tanner Luttrell, Oroville, Calif. 29,563

20. Cody Pearson, Tucson, Ariz. 29,181

Saddle Bronc Riding

1. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $121,549

2. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta 88,604

3. CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah 67,002

4. Hardy Braden, Welch, Okla. 63,629

5. Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah 59,745

6. Audy Reed, Spearman, Texas 58,857

7. Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M. 54,842

8. Layton Green, Meeting Creek, Alberta 53,753

9. Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta 52,457

10. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 49,376

11. Tyrell J. Smith, Sand Coulee, Mont. 48,367

12. Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah 47,953

13. Heith DeMoss, Heflin, La. 44,653

14. Chuck Schmidt, Keldron, S.D. 38,452

15. Cody Wright, Milford, Utah 36,483

16. Jake Watson, Hudsons Hope, British Columbia 35,920

17. Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah 35,690

18. Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La. 35,541

19. Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah 35,118

20. Tyler Corrington, Hastings, Minn. 34,843

Tie-down Roping

1. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas $101,117

2. Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas 88,162

3. Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. 83,958

4. Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas 75,471

5. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas 74,001

6. Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas 62,723

7. J.C. Malone, Plain City, Utah 60,571

8. Randall Carlisle, Athens, La. 59,564

9. Cody Quaney, Cheney, Kan. 54,841

10. Hunter Herrin, Apache, Okla. 53,475

11. Cade Swor, Winnie, Texas 52,537

12. Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho 52,240

13. Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas 52,119

14. Bryson Sechrist, Apache, Okla. 51,700

15. Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, Texas 48,083

16. Cooper Martin, Alma, Kan. 47,059

17. Ace Slone, Cuero, Texas 46,972

18. Timber Moore, Aubrey, Texas 46,788

19. Cimarron Boardman, Stephenville, Texas 39,204

20. Sterling Smith, Stephenville, Texas 37,086

Steer Roping

1. Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas $57,978

2. Jason Evans, Glen Rose, Texas 51,544

3. Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla. 50,551

4. Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas 49,299

5. J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas 40,494

6. John Bland, Turkey, Texas 39,981

7. JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas 34,511

8. Troy Tillard, Douglas, Wyo. 32,581

9. Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. 31,088

10. Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. 30,350

11. Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas 30,063

12. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas 27,716

13. Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas 26,101

14. Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas 23,939

15. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 23,685

16. Shay Good, Midland, Texas 23,073

17. J.P. Wickett, Sallisaw, Okla. 22,117

18. Brian Garr, Belle Fourche, S.D. 18,003

19. Brent Lewis, Pinon, N.M. 17,777

20. Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas 17,552

Bull Riding

1. Garrett Smith, Rexburg, Idaho $113,477

2. Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. 109,399

3. Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah 92,899

4. Ty Wallace, Collbran, Colo. 92,507

5. Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho 87,855

6. Tim Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 73,354

7. Brennon Eldred, Sulphur, Okla. 73,321

8. Jordan Spears, Redding, Calif. 67,535

9. Dustin Bowen, Waller, Texas 66,816

10. Cole Melancon, Liberty, Texas 62,935

11. Guthrie Murray, Miami, Okla. 61,529

12. Brady Portenier, Caldwell, Idaho 59,581

13. Trevor Reiste, Linden, Iowa 58,140

14. Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas 56,940

15. Tanner Learmont, Cleburne, Texas 54,411

16. Jordan Hansen, Okotoks, Alberta 51,766

17. Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas 49,920

18. Dalan Duncan, Ballard, Utah 46,826

19. Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah 46,559

20. Bayle Worden, Charleston, Texas 40,923