2017 PRCA WORLD STANDINGS | TSLN.com

2017 PRCA WORLD STANDINGS
July 20, 2017
All-around
1. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas $109,767
2. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas 93,067
3. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. 74,624
4. Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. 74,366
5. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 73,272
6. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. 68,926
7. Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 61,348
8. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 58,417
9. Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. 56,027
10. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 49,240
11. Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 41,539
12. Cody Doescher, Oklahoma City, Okla. 39,979
13. Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. 38,331
14. Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. 34,344
15. Kyle Whitaker, Chambers, Neb. 34,135
16. JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas 32,546
17. Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Calif. 30,220
18. Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. 30,157
19. Paul David Tierney, Oral, S.D. 22,633
20. Jace Melvin, Fort Pierre, S.D. 22,394
Bareback Riding
1. Tim O'Connell, Zwingle, Iowa $117,392
2. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. 84,044
3. Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas 77,536
4. R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif. 76,524
5. Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas 65,231
6. Evan Jayne, Marseille, France 61,933
7. Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif. 61,497
8. J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. 58,408
9. Justin Miller, Billings, Mont. 57,729
10. Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas 57,048
11. Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah 56,130
12. Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 51,007
13. Wyatt Bloom, Bend, Ore. 50,283
14. Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba 49,756
15. Tyler Nelson, Victor, Idaho 46,882
16. Mason Clements, Santaquin, Utah 46,654
17. Jake Vold, Ponoka, Alberta 44,111
18. Wyatt Denny, Minden, Nev. 43,871
19. Chad Rutherford, Lake Charles, La. 43,655
20. Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore. 41,068
Steer Wrestling
1. Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont. $124,735
2. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. 84,330
3. Olin Hannum, Malad, Idaho 62,934
4. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. 58,265
5. Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis. 54,950
6. Tanner Milan, Cochrane, Alberta 54,868
7. Baylor Roche, Tremonton, Utah 53,119
8. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. 49,789
9. Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta 49,676
10. Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas 47,817
11. Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. 47,715
12. Will Lummus, West Point, Miss. 44,782
13. Sterling Lambert, Fallon, Nev. 44,278
14. Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala. 43,908
15. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 43,041
16. Jason Thomas, Benton, Ark. 41,180
17. Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La. 40,041
18. Chance Howard, Cedarville, Ark. 38,710
19. J.D. Struxness, Appleton, Minn. 37,700
20. Luke Branquinho, Los Alamos, Calif. 35,039
Team Roping (header)
1. Kaleb Driggers, Albany, Ga. $86,888
2. Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz. 82,375
3. Luke Brown, Stephenville, Texas 76,115
4. Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla. 68,562
5. Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif. 68,528
6. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. 62,865
7. Garrett Rogers, Baker City, Ore. 54,724
8. Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. 53,672
9. Charly Crawford, Prineville, Ore. 48,845
10. Levi Simpson, Ponoka, Alberta 47,369
11. Riley Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 46,770
12. Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. 34,779
13. Hayes Smith, Central Point, Ore. 34,775
14. Jesse Stipes, Salina, Okla. 34,235
15. Cory Kidd V, Statesville, N.C. 32,981
16. Jake Cooper, Monument, N.M. 32,886
17. Lane Ivy, Adrian, Texas 32,214
18. Dustin Bird, Cut Bank, Mont. 31,399
19. Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz. 30,839
20. Clay Tryan, Billings, Mont. 30,591
Team Roping (heeler)
1. Junior Nogueira, Presidente Pruden, Brazile $86,888
2. Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz. $82,375
3. Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas 69,524
4. Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, Okla. 68,562
5. Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. 67,854
6. Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. 67,586
7. Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. 57,432
8. Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 54,724
9. Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla. 53,086
10. Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan. 52,897
11. Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas 49,846
12. Jeremy Buhler, Arrowwood, Alberta 47,369
13. Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 46,770
14. Travis Graves, Jay, Okla. 39,111
15. John Robertson, Polson, Mont. 34,827
16. Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont. 31,377
17. Trace Porter, Leesville, La. 31,162
18. Jade Corkill, Fallon, Nev. 30,591
19. Tanner Luttrell, Oroville, Calif. 29,563
20. Cody Pearson, Tucson, Ariz. 29,181
Saddle Bronc Riding
1. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $121,549
2. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta 88,604
3. CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah 67,002
4. Hardy Braden, Welch, Okla. 63,629
5. Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah 59,745
6. Audy Reed, Spearman, Texas 58,857
7. Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M. 54,842
8. Layton Green, Meeting Creek, Alberta 53,753
9. Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta 52,457
10. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 49,376
11. Tyrell J. Smith, Sand Coulee, Mont. 48,367
12. Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah 47,953
13. Heith DeMoss, Heflin, La. 44,653
14. Chuck Schmidt, Keldron, S.D. 38,452
15. Cody Wright, Milford, Utah 36,483
16. Jake Watson, Hudsons Hope, British Columbia 35,920
17. Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah 35,690
18. Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La. 35,541
19. Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah 35,118
20. Tyler Corrington, Hastings, Minn. 34,843
Tie-down Roping
1. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas $101,117
2. Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas 88,162
3. Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. 83,958
4. Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas 75,471
5. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas 74,001
6. Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas 62,723
7. J.C. Malone, Plain City, Utah 60,571
8. Randall Carlisle, Athens, La. 59,564
9. Cody Quaney, Cheney, Kan. 54,841
10. Hunter Herrin, Apache, Okla. 53,475
11. Cade Swor, Winnie, Texas 52,537
12. Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho 52,240
13. Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas 52,119
14. Bryson Sechrist, Apache, Okla. 51,700
15. Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, Texas 48,083
16. Cooper Martin, Alma, Kan. 47,059
17. Ace Slone, Cuero, Texas 46,972
18. Timber Moore, Aubrey, Texas 46,788
19. Cimarron Boardman, Stephenville, Texas 39,204
20. Sterling Smith, Stephenville, Texas 37,086
Steer Roping
1. Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas $57,978
2. Jason Evans, Glen Rose, Texas 51,544
3. Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla. 50,551
4. Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas 49,299
5. J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas 40,494
6. John Bland, Turkey, Texas 39,981
7. JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas 34,511
8. Troy Tillard, Douglas, Wyo. 32,581
9. Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. 31,088
10. Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. 30,350
11. Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas 30,063
12. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas 27,716
13. Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas 26,101
14. Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas 23,939
15. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 23,685
16. Shay Good, Midland, Texas 23,073
17. J.P. Wickett, Sallisaw, Okla. 22,117
18. Brian Garr, Belle Fourche, S.D. 18,003
19. Brent Lewis, Pinon, N.M. 17,777
20. Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas 17,552
Bull Riding
1. Garrett Smith, Rexburg, Idaho $113,477
2. Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. 109,399
3. Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah 92,899
4. Ty Wallace, Collbran, Colo. 92,507
5. Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho 87,855
6. Tim Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 73,354
7. Brennon Eldred, Sulphur, Okla. 73,321
8. Jordan Spears, Redding, Calif. 67,535
9. Dustin Bowen, Waller, Texas 66,816
10. Cole Melancon, Liberty, Texas 62,935
11. Guthrie Murray, Miami, Okla. 61,529
12. Brady Portenier, Caldwell, Idaho 59,581
13. Trevor Reiste, Linden, Iowa 58,140
14. Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas 56,940
15. Tanner Learmont, Cleburne, Texas 54,411
16. Jordan Hansen, Okotoks, Alberta 51,766
17. Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas 49,920
18. Dalan Duncan, Ballard, Utah 46,826
19. Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah 46,559
20. Bayle Worden, Charleston, Texas 40,923