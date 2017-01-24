2017 PRCA WORLD STANDINGS | TSLN.com

2017 PRCA WORLD STANDINGS
January 24, 2017
All-around
1. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas $20,613
2. John Leinaweaver, Orrtanna, Pa. 13,899
3. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas 12,753
4. Cash Myers, Athens, Texas 11,654
5. Brent Lewis, Pinon, N.M. 8,671
6. Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. 8,528
Bareback Riding
1. Winn Ratliff, Leesville, La. $24,446
2. Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas 22,941
3. Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa 18,182
4. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. 14,779
5. Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas 14,269
6. R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif. 12,720
7. Justin Miller, Billings, Mont. 11,369
8. Chad Rutherford, Lake Charles, La. 11,194
9. Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 10,202
10. Evan Jayne, Marseille, France 10,200
11. Jessy Davis, Power, Mont. 9,476
12. Luke Creasy, Lovington, N.M. 9,470
13. Anthony Thomas, Kimberley, Australia 9,226
14. Tanner Phipps, Dalton, Ga. 7,925
15. Justin Pollmiller, Weatherford, Okla. 7,790
16. J.R. Mills, Dewitt, Mich. 7,427
17. J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. 6,945
18. Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah 6,070
19. Blake Smith, Zap, N.D. 6,057
20. Wyatt Bloom, Bend, Ore. 6,014
Steer Wrestling
1. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. $26,520
2. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 21,525
3. Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont. 16,745
4. Chance Howard, Cedarville, Ark. 15,305
5. Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis. 12,066
6. Shane Frey, Duncan, Okla. 10,164
7. Blaine Jones, Templeton, Calif. 9,385
8. Luke Branquinho, Los Alamos, Calif. 9,202
9. Olin Hannum, Malad, Idaho 9,017
10. Justin Shaffer, Hallsville, Texas 8,868
11. Jon Ragatz, Beetown, Wis. 8,336
12. Dean McIntyre, Cloncurry, Australia 8,230
13. Joshua Clark, Belgrade, Mont. 8,041
14. Newt Novich, Twin Bridges, Mont. 8,016
15. Eli Lord, Sturgis, S.D. 7,587
16. Josh Garner, Live Oak, Calif. 7,562
17. Jason Thomas, Benton, Ark. 7,288
18. Cody Cabral, Hilo, Hawaii 7,277
19. Will Lummus, West Point, Miss. 7,108
20. Cash Myers, Athens, Texas 7,062
Team Roping (header)
1. Tom Richards, Humboldt, Ariz. $16,958
2. Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. 16,519
3. Jake Cooper, Monument, N.M. 12,268
4. Kelsey Parchman, Cumberland City, Tenn. 11,565
5. Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif. 11,242
6. Colby Lovell, Madisonville, Texas 11,057
7. Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla. 10,102
8. Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz. 9,897
9. Luke Brown, Stephenville, Texas 9,879
10. Cody Tew, Belgrade, Mont. 8,925
11. Brady Tryan, Huntley, Mont. 8,547
12. Cody Graham, Everton, Mo. 8,245
13. John Alley, Adams, Tenn. 8,244
14. Logan Olson, Flandreau, S.D. 7,897
15. Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla. 7,682
16. Tanner Baldwin, Vail, Ariz. 7,439
17. Travis Tryan, Billings, Mont. 7,257
18. Cory Kidd V, Statesville, N.C. 7,127
19. Chuck Smith, Townsend, Del. 7,047
20. Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz. 7,017
Team Roping (heeler)
1. Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. $20,382
2. Tyler McKnight, Wells, Texas 13,575
3. Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas 12,733
4. Kinney Harrell, Marshall, Texas 11,565
5. Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. 10,739
6. Dugan Kelly, Paso Robles, Calif. 10,275
7. Tanner Luttrell, Oroville, Calif. 9,966
8. Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz. 9,897
9. Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. 9,879
10. Jason Stroup, Cape Girardeau, Mo. 8,245
11. Clark Adcock, Smithville, Tenn. 8,244
12. Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas 8,113
13. Jake Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. 8,096
14. B.J. Dugger, Three Rivers, Texas 7,749
15. Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont. 7,725
16. Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, Okla. 7,682
17. Jordan Olson, Surprise, Ariz. 7,354
18. Tyler Worley, Bluffdale, Texas 7,127
19. Kevin Brown, Keedysville, Md. 7,047
20. Ryan Zurcher, Powell, Wyo. 7,000
Saddle Bronc Riding
1. Audy Reed, Spearman, Texas $30,081
2. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas 24,169
3. CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah 23,059
4. Curtis Garton, Kaitaia, New Zealand 14,709
5. Cody Wright, Milford, Utah 12,647
6. Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah 12,073
7. Cooper DeWitt, Rio Rico, Ariz. 11,066
8. Joey Sonnier, New Iberia, La. 10,187
9. Heith DeMoss, Heflin, La. 9,859
10. Will Smith, Marshall, Mo. 8,960
11. Cole Elshere, Faith, S.D. 8,644
12. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 8,392
13. Joaquin Real, Santa Paula, Calif. 8,101
14. Nick LaDuke, Livermore, Calif. 7,935
15. Tyrell J Smith, Sand Coulee, Mont. 7,268
16. Logan Allen, Crescent, Iowa 7,068
17. Tyler Corrington, Hastings, Minn. 6,949
18. Clovis Crane, Lebanon, Pa. 6,918
19. Chase Brooks, Deer Lodge, Mont. 6,687
20. Andy Clarys, Riverton, Wyo. 6,525
Tie-down Roping
1. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas $19,270
2. Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas 18,110
3. Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. 15,179
4. Riley Pruitt, Gering, Neb. 13,063
5. Randall Carlisle, Athens, La. 12,748
6. Braxton Laughlin, Westlake, La. 11,010
7. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 10,513
8. J.C. Malone, Plain City, Utah 10,305
9. Tim Pharr, Resaca, Ga. 9,986
10. Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, Texas 9,845
11. Scott Kormos, Teague, Texas 9,742
12. Cy Eames, Gooding, Idaho 8,915
13. Caddo Lewallen, Morrison, Okla. 8,792
14. Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas 8,710
15. Tyler Thiel, Belle Fourche, S.D. 8,456
16. Jayce Johnson, Hempstead, Texas 8,077
17. Cody Quaney, Cheney, Kan. 7,720
18. Ike Fontenot, Ville Platte, La. 7,617
19. Chase Williams, Stephenville, Texas 7,607
20. T.J. Hobson, Henryville, Ind. 7,447
Steer Roping
1. Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas $12,554
2. Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas 12,110
3. Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. 8,228
4. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas 7,894
5. Shay Good, Midland, Texas 7,493
6. Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla. 7,186
7. J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas 6,076
8. Travis Mills, Gillette, Wyo. 6,013
9. JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas 5,998
10. Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas 5,880
11. Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. 5,730
12. Brent Lewis, Pinon, N.M. 4,876
13. Jess Tierney, Hermosa, S.D. 4,859
14. Roger Branch, Wellston, Okla. 4,665
15. Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas 4,599
16. Cash Myers, Athens, Texas 4,592
17. Brian Garr, Belle Fourche, S.D. 4,530
18. Guy Allen, Sterling City, Texas 4,410
19. Brodie Poppino, Big Cabin, Okla. 4,317
20. Jason Evans, Glen Rose, Texas 4,267
Bull Riding
1. Garrett Smith, Rexburg, Idaho $31,161
2. Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. 23,984
3. Cole Melancon, Liberty, Texas 21,644
4. Lon Danley, Tularosa, N.M. 18,105
5. Christopher Byrd, Compton, Calif. 14,447
6. Tanner Learmont, Cleburne, Texas 13,473
7. John Leinaweaver, Orrtanna, Pa. 13,253
8. Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas 12,775
9. Dalan Duncan, Ballard, Utah 12,559
10. Clayton Savage, Yoder, Wyo. 12,290
11. Clayton Foltyn, Winnie, Texas 12,092
12. Corey Atwell, Moravian Falls, N.C. 11,469
13. Dustin Bowen, Waller, Texas 11,322
14. Guthrie Murray, Miami, Okla. 11,229
15. Trevor Reiste, Linden, Iowa 10,840
16. Tyson Donovan, Sturgis, S.D. 10,216
17. Luke Gee, Stanford, Mont. 10,185
18. Ardie Maier, Timber Lake, S.D. 10,109
19. Lane Lasley, Marshall, Ark. 9,358
20. Dustin Boquet, Bourg, La. 9,173
Barrel Racing
1 Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas $ 23,587
2. Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas $14,974
3. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, Texas 13,930
4. Jordan Moore, Mauston, Wisc. $13,880
5. Calyssa Thomas, Harrold, S.D. $12,016
6. Carmel Wright, Roy, Mont. $11,447
7. Jana Greimsman, Piedmont, S.D. $11,052
8. Nikki Hansen, Dickinson, N.D. $10,490
9. Mary Walker Ennis, Texas $9,614
10. Michele McLeod, Whitesboro, TX $9,502
11. Ari-Anna Flyn, Charleston, Ark. $9,420
12. Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif. $9,416
13. Tracy Nowlin, Nowata, Okla. $8,820
14. Lindsey Hayes-Banks, Opelika, Ala. $8,793.12
15. Margo Crowther, Fort Myers, Fla. $8,488
16. Shelby Janssen, Coleman, Okla. $8,349
17. Sarah Rose McDonald, Brunswick, Ga. $8,294
18. Wendy Chesnut, Poultney, Vt. $7,926
19. Taylor Carver, Broxton, Ga. $7,513.
20. Brooke Rix, Skidmore, Texas $6,927
