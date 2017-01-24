 2017 PRCA WORLD STANDINGS | TSLN.com

2017 PRCA WORLD STANDINGS

All-around

1. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas $20,613

2. John Leinaweaver, Orrtanna, Pa. 13,899

3. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas 12,753

4. Cash Myers, Athens, Texas 11,654

5. Brent Lewis, Pinon, N.M. 8,671

6. Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. 8,528

Bareback Riding

1. Winn Ratliff, Leesville, La. $24,446

2. Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas 22,941

3. Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa 18,182

4. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. 14,779

5. Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas 14,269

6. R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif. 12,720

7. Justin Miller, Billings, Mont. 11,369

8. Chad Rutherford, Lake Charles, La. 11,194

9. Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 10,202

10. Evan Jayne, Marseille, France 10,200

11. Jessy Davis, Power, Mont. 9,476

12. Luke Creasy, Lovington, N.M. 9,470

13. Anthony Thomas, Kimberley, Australia 9,226

14. Tanner Phipps, Dalton, Ga. 7,925

15. Justin Pollmiller, Weatherford, Okla. 7,790

16. J.R. Mills, Dewitt, Mich. 7,427

17. J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. 6,945

18. Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah 6,070

19. Blake Smith, Zap, N.D. 6,057

20. Wyatt Bloom, Bend, Ore. 6,014

Steer Wrestling

1. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. $26,520

2. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 21,525

3. Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont. 16,745

4. Chance Howard, Cedarville, Ark. 15,305

5. Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis. 12,066

6. Shane Frey, Duncan, Okla. 10,164

7. Blaine Jones, Templeton, Calif. 9,385

8. Luke Branquinho, Los Alamos, Calif. 9,202

9. Olin Hannum, Malad, Idaho 9,017

10. Justin Shaffer, Hallsville, Texas 8,868

11. Jon Ragatz, Beetown, Wis. 8,336

12. Dean McIntyre, Cloncurry, Australia 8,230

13. Joshua Clark, Belgrade, Mont. 8,041

14. Newt Novich, Twin Bridges, Mont. 8,016

15. Eli Lord, Sturgis, S.D. 7,587

16. Josh Garner, Live Oak, Calif. 7,562

17. Jason Thomas, Benton, Ark. 7,288

18. Cody Cabral, Hilo, Hawaii 7,277

19. Will Lummus, West Point, Miss. 7,108

20. Cash Myers, Athens, Texas 7,062

Team Roping (header)

1. Tom Richards, Humboldt, Ariz. $16,958

2. Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. 16,519

3. Jake Cooper, Monument, N.M. 12,268

4. Kelsey Parchman, Cumberland City, Tenn. 11,565

5. Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif. 11,242

6. Colby Lovell, Madisonville, Texas 11,057

7. Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla. 10,102

8. Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz. 9,897

9. Luke Brown, Stephenville, Texas 9,879

10. Cody Tew, Belgrade, Mont. 8,925

11. Brady Tryan, Huntley, Mont. 8,547

12. Cody Graham, Everton, Mo. 8,245

13. John Alley, Adams, Tenn. 8,244

14. Logan Olson, Flandreau, S.D. 7,897

15. Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla. 7,682

16. Tanner Baldwin, Vail, Ariz. 7,439

17. Travis Tryan, Billings, Mont. 7,257

18. Cory Kidd V, Statesville, N.C. 7,127

19. Chuck Smith, Townsend, Del. 7,047

20. Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz. 7,017

Team Roping (heeler)

1. Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. $20,382

2. Tyler McKnight, Wells, Texas 13,575

3. Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas 12,733

4. Kinney Harrell, Marshall, Texas 11,565

5. Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. 10,739

6. Dugan Kelly, Paso Robles, Calif. 10,275

7. Tanner Luttrell, Oroville, Calif. 9,966

8. Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz. 9,897

9. Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. 9,879

10. Jason Stroup, Cape Girardeau, Mo. 8,245

11. Clark Adcock, Smithville, Tenn. 8,244

12. Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas 8,113

13. Jake Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. 8,096

14. B.J. Dugger, Three Rivers, Texas 7,749

15. Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont. 7,725

16. Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, Okla. 7,682

17. Jordan Olson, Surprise, Ariz. 7,354

18. Tyler Worley, Bluffdale, Texas 7,127

19. Kevin Brown, Keedysville, Md. 7,047

20. Ryan Zurcher, Powell, Wyo. 7,000

Saddle Bronc Riding

1. Audy Reed, Spearman, Texas $30,081

2. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas 24,169

3. CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah 23,059

4. Curtis Garton, Kaitaia, New Zealand 14,709

5. Cody Wright, Milford, Utah 12,647

6. Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah 12,073

7. Cooper DeWitt, Rio Rico, Ariz. 11,066

8. Joey Sonnier, New Iberia, La. 10,187

9. Heith DeMoss, Heflin, La. 9,859

10. Will Smith, Marshall, Mo. 8,960

11. Cole Elshere, Faith, S.D. 8,644

12. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 8,392

13. Joaquin Real, Santa Paula, Calif. 8,101

14. Nick LaDuke, Livermore, Calif. 7,935

15. Tyrell J Smith, Sand Coulee, Mont. 7,268

16. Logan Allen, Crescent, Iowa 7,068

17. Tyler Corrington, Hastings, Minn. 6,949

18. Clovis Crane, Lebanon, Pa. 6,918

19. Chase Brooks, Deer Lodge, Mont. 6,687

20. Andy Clarys, Riverton, Wyo. 6,525

Tie-down Roping

1. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas $19,270

2. Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas 18,110

3. Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. 15,179

4. Riley Pruitt, Gering, Neb. 13,063

5. Randall Carlisle, Athens, La. 12,748

6. Braxton Laughlin, Westlake, La. 11,010

7. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 10,513

8. J.C. Malone, Plain City, Utah 10,305

9. Tim Pharr, Resaca, Ga. 9,986

10. Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, Texas 9,845

11. Scott Kormos, Teague, Texas 9,742

12. Cy Eames, Gooding, Idaho 8,915

13. Caddo Lewallen, Morrison, Okla. 8,792

14. Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas 8,710

15. Tyler Thiel, Belle Fourche, S.D. 8,456

16. Jayce Johnson, Hempstead, Texas 8,077

17. Cody Quaney, Cheney, Kan. 7,720

18. Ike Fontenot, Ville Platte, La. 7,617

19. Chase Williams, Stephenville, Texas 7,607

20. T.J. Hobson, Henryville, Ind. 7,447

Steer Roping

1. Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas $12,554

2. Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas 12,110

3. Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. 8,228

4. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas 7,894

5. Shay Good, Midland, Texas 7,493

6. Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla. 7,186

7. J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas 6,076

8. Travis Mills, Gillette, Wyo. 6,013

9. JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas 5,998

10. Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas 5,880

11. Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. 5,730

12. Brent Lewis, Pinon, N.M. 4,876

13. Jess Tierney, Hermosa, S.D. 4,859

14. Roger Branch, Wellston, Okla. 4,665

15. Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas 4,599

16. Cash Myers, Athens, Texas 4,592

17. Brian Garr, Belle Fourche, S.D. 4,530

18. Guy Allen, Sterling City, Texas 4,410

19. Brodie Poppino, Big Cabin, Okla. 4,317

20. Jason Evans, Glen Rose, Texas 4,267

Bull Riding

1. Garrett Smith, Rexburg, Idaho $31,161

2. Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. 23,984

3. Cole Melancon, Liberty, Texas 21,644

4. Lon Danley, Tularosa, N.M. 18,105

5. Christopher Byrd, Compton, Calif. 14,447

6. Tanner Learmont, Cleburne, Texas 13,473

7. John Leinaweaver, Orrtanna, Pa. 13,253

8. Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas 12,775

9. Dalan Duncan, Ballard, Utah 12,559

10. Clayton Savage, Yoder, Wyo. 12,290

11. Clayton Foltyn, Winnie, Texas 12,092

12. Corey Atwell, Moravian Falls, N.C. 11,469

13. Dustin Bowen, Waller, Texas 11,322

14. Guthrie Murray, Miami, Okla. 11,229

15. Trevor Reiste, Linden, Iowa 10,840

16. Tyson Donovan, Sturgis, S.D. 10,216

17. Luke Gee, Stanford, Mont. 10,185

18. Ardie Maier, Timber Lake, S.D. 10,109

19. Lane Lasley, Marshall, Ark. 9,358

20. Dustin Boquet, Bourg, La. 9,173

Barrel Racing

1 Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas $ 23,587

2. Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas $14,974

3. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, Texas 13,930

4. Jordan Moore, Mauston, Wisc. $13,880

5. Calyssa Thomas, Harrold, S.D. $12,016

6. Carmel Wright, Roy, Mont. $11,447

7. Jana Greimsman, Piedmont, S.D. $11,052

8. Nikki Hansen, Dickinson, N.D. $10,490

9. Mary Walker Ennis, Texas $9,614

10. Michele McLeod, Whitesboro, TX $9,502

11. Ari-Anna Flyn, Charleston, Ark. $9,420

12. Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif. $9,416

13. Tracy Nowlin, Nowata, Okla. $8,820

14. Lindsey Hayes-Banks, Opelika, Ala. $8,793.12

15. Margo Crowther, Fort Myers, Fla. $8,488

16. Shelby Janssen, Coleman, Okla. $8,349

17. Sarah Rose McDonald, Brunswick, Ga. $8,294

18. Wendy Chesnut, Poultney, Vt. $7,926

19. Taylor Carver, Broxton, Ga. $7,513.

20. Brooke Rix, Skidmore, Texas $6,927