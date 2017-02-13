 2017 PRCA WORLD STANDINGS | TSLN.com

Back to: Horse & Rodeo

2017 PRCA WORLD STANDINGS

2017 PRCA WORLD STANDINGS

All-around

1. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas $34,372

2. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 32,316

3. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas 31,572

4. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 24,049

5. John Leinaweaver, Orrtanna, Pa. 14,363

6. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 13,696

7. Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 12,040

8. Cash Myers, Athens, Texas 11,654

9. Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. 10,793

10. Brent Lewis, Pinon, N.M. 8,671

11. Paul David Tierney, Oral, S.D. 7,587

12. Justin Thigpen, Waycross, Ga. 7,488

13. Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. 6,706

Bareback Riding

1. Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa $32,407

2. Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas 25,004

3. Winn Ratliff, Leesville, La. 24,446

4. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. 19,125

5. Chad Rutherford, Lake Charles, La. 17,783

6. Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas 17,737

7. Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 15,786

8. Justin Miller, Billings, Mont. 12,910

9. R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif. 12,720

10. Jessy Davis, Power, Mont. 10,984

11. Clint Laye, Pocatello, Idaho 10,770

12. Luke Creasy, Lovington, N.M. 10,400

13. Evan Jayne, Marseille, France 10,200

14. Mason Clements, Santaquin, Utah 9,624

15. Anthony Thomas, Kimberley, Australia 9,226

16. Tyler Nelson, Victor, Idaho 9,149

17. Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah 9,086

18. Tanner Phipps, Dalton, Ga. 8,947

19. J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. 8,248

20. Wyatt Bloom, Bend, Ore. 7,939

Steer Wrestling

1. Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont. $29,320

2. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. 29,032

3. Luke Branquinho, Los Alamos, Calif. 25,304

4. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 21,525

5. Chance Howard, Cedarville, Ark. 15,305

6. Rowdy Parrott, Mamou, La. 14,593

7. Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis. 14,434

8. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 13,536

9. Blaine Jones, Templeton, Calif. 12,163

10. Olin Hannum, Malad, Idaho 11,627

11. Jason Thomas, Benton, Ark. 11,209

12. Shane Frey, Duncan, Okla. 11,151

13. Newt Novich, Twin Bridges, Mont. 9,140

14. Dean McIntyre, Cloncurry, Australia 8,967

15. Justin Shaffer, Hallsville, Texas 8,868

16. Cameron Morman, Glenullin, N.D. 8,778

17. Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 8,382

18. Jon Ragatz, Beetown, Wis. 8,336

19. Joshua Clark, Belgrade, Mont. 8,041

20. Taz Olson, Prairie City, S.D. 8,016

Team Roping (header)

1. Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz. $21,965

2. Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif. 21,774

3. Tom Richards, Humboldt, Ariz. 16,958

4. Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. 16,519

5. Kaleb Driggers, Albany, Ga. 14,686

6. Jake Cooper, Monument, N.M. 14,341

7. Blake Teixeira, Tres Pinos, Calif. 13,739

8. Kelsey Parchman, Cumberland City, Tenn. 11,565

9. Colby Lovell, Madisonville, Texas 11,057

10. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 10,791

11. Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla. 10,102

12. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. 10,078

13. Luke Brown, Stephenville, Texas 9,879

14. Lightning Aguilera, Athens, Texas 9,687

15. Travis Tryan, Billings, Mont. 9,331

16. Dustin Bird, Cut Bank, Mont. 9,121

17. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas 9,009

18. Cody Tew, Belgrade, Mont. 8,925

19. Logan Olson, Flandreau, S.D. 8,825

20. Clay Tryan, Billings, Mont. 8,711

Team Roping (heeler)

1. Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. $23,750

2. Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz. 21,965

3. Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas 18,646

4. John Robertson, Polson, Mont. 16,606

5. Junior Nogueira, Presidente Pruden, Brazile 14,686

6. Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. 14,683

7. Tyler McKnight, Wells, Texas 13,575

8. Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas 12,733

9. York Gill, Stephenville, Texas 12,134

10. B.J. Dugger, Three Rivers, Texas 11,787

11. Kinney Harrell, Marshall, Texas 11,565

12. Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont. 10,727

13. Cody Hogan, Athens, Texas 10,646

14. Dugan Kelly, Paso Robles, Calif. 10,275

15. Tanner Luttrell, Oroville, Calif. 9,966

16. Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. 9,879

17. Travis Graves, Jay, Okla. 9,530

18. Jade Corkill, Fallon, Nev. 8,711

19. Matt Zancanella, Aurora, S.D. 8,693

20. Jason Stroup, Cape Girardeau, Mo. 8,245

Saddle Bronc Riding

1. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $31,345

2. Audy Reed, Spearman, Texas 31,078

3. CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah 29,276

4. Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah 16,227

5. Curtis Garton, Kaitaia, New Zealand 15,274

6. Jake Wright, Milford, Utah 14,238

7. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta 13,987

8. Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La. 13,253

9. Cody Wright, Milford, Utah 12,647

10. Cooper DeWitt, Rio Rico, Ariz. 12,574

11. Joey Sonnier, New Iberia, La. 10,187

12. Will Smith, Marshall, Mo. 10,089

13. Heith DeMoss, Heflin, La. 9,859

14. Tyrell Smith, Sand Coulee, Mont. 9,801

15. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 9,555

16. Shorty Garrett, Eagle Butte, S.D. 9,550

17. Cole Elshere, Faith, S.D. 8,644

18. Nick LaDuke, Livermore, Calif. 8,561

19. Joaquin Real, Santa Paula, Calif. 8,101

20. Logan Allen, Crescent, Iowa 7,068

Tie-down Roping

1. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas $28,991

2. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas 24,196

3. Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas 22,054

4. Bryson Sechrist, Apache, Okla. 19,175

5. J.C. Malone, Plain City, Utah 16,675

6. Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas 16,211

7. Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. 15,179

8. Randall Carlisle, Athens, La. 13,100

9. Riley Pruitt, Gering, Neb. 13,063

10. Cade Swor, Winnie, Texas 12,551

11. Braxton Laughlin, Westlake, La. 12,518

12. Clint Akins, Sanger, Texas 11,656

13. Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas 11,341

14. Tim Pharr, Resaca, Ga. 10,954

15. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 10,513

16. Cy Eames, Gooding, Idaho 10,462

17. Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, Texas 9,845

18. Scott Kormos, Teague, Texas 9,742

19. Tyler Thiel, Belle Fourche, S.D. 9,689

20. Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho 9,604

Steer Roping

1. Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas $12,554

2. Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas 12,110

3. Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. 8,228

4. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas 7,894

5. Shay Good, Midland, Texas 7,493

6. Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla. 7,186

7. J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas 6,076

8. Travis Mills, Gillette, Wyo. 6,013

9. JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas 5,998

10. Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas 5,880

11. Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. 5,730

12. Brent Lewis, Pinon, N.M. 4,876

13. Jess Tierney, Hermosa, S.D. 4,859

14. Roger Branch, Wellston, Okla. 4,665

15. Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas 4,599

16. Cash Myers, Athens, Texas 4,592

17. Brian Garr, Belle Fourche, S.D. 4,530

18. Guy Allen, Sterling City, Texas 4,410

19. Brodie Poppino, Big Cabin, Okla. 4,317

20. Jason Evans, Glen Rose, Texas 4,267

Bull Riding

1. Cole Melancon, Liberty, Texas $32,603

2. Garrett Smith, Rexburg, Idaho 32,501

3. Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. 28,333

4. Dustin Bowen, Waller, Texas 26,900

5. Lon Danley, Tularosa, N.M. 23,247

6. Dalan Duncan, Ballard, Utah 22,040

7. Tim Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 21,510

8. Christopher Byrd, Compton, Calif. 14,663

9. John Leinaweaver, Orrtanna, Pa. 13,717

10. Tanner Learmont, Cleburne, Texas 13,473

11. Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas 13,198

12. Clayton Savage, Yoder, Wyo. 12,840

13. Elliot Jacoby, Fredericksburg, Texas 12,282

14. Clayton Foltyn, Winnie, Texas 12,254

15. Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah 11,998

16. Jordan Hansen, Okotoks, Alberta 11,878

17. Bayle Worden, Charleston, Texas 11,806

18. Tyson Donovan, Sturgis, S.D. 11,695

19. Dave Mason, Burnet, Texas 11,642

20. Corey Atwell, Moravian Falls, N.C. 11,469

Barrel Racing

1 Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas $51,991

2. Kathy Grimes, Medical Lake, Wa. 21,908

3. Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas 21,262

4. Jordan Moore, Mauston, Wisc. 19,132

5. Fallon Taylor, Collinsville, Texas 18,625

6. Brooke Rix, Skidmore, Texas 15,832

7. Carmel Wright, Roy, Mont. 15, 723

8. Cayla Small, Bokchito, Okla. 15,321

9. Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas 15,029

10. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, Texas 13,930

11. Calyssa Thomas, Harrold, SD. 13,744

12. Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore 13,355

13. Sidney Forrest, Lipan, Texas 12,545

14. Jana Griemsman, Piedmont, SD 11,779

15. Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif. 10,729

16. Nikki Hansen, Dickinson, N.D. 10,109

17. Michele McLeod, Whitesboro, Texas 9,857

18. Mary Walker, Ennis, Texas 9,923

19. Kelly Yates, Pueblo, Colo. 9,856

20. Shelby Janssen, Coleman, Okla. 9,798