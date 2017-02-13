2017 PRCA WORLD STANDINGS | TSLN.com

2017 PRCA WORLD STANDINGS
February 13, 2017
All-around
1. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas $34,372
2. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 32,316
3. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas 31,572
4. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 24,049
5. John Leinaweaver, Orrtanna, Pa. 14,363
6. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 13,696
7. Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 12,040
8. Cash Myers, Athens, Texas 11,654
9. Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. 10,793
10. Brent Lewis, Pinon, N.M. 8,671
11. Paul David Tierney, Oral, S.D. 7,587
12. Justin Thigpen, Waycross, Ga. 7,488
13. Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. 6,706
Bareback Riding
1. Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa $32,407
2. Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas 25,004
3. Winn Ratliff, Leesville, La. 24,446
4. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. 19,125
5. Chad Rutherford, Lake Charles, La. 17,783
6. Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas 17,737
7. Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 15,786
8. Justin Miller, Billings, Mont. 12,910
9. R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif. 12,720
10. Jessy Davis, Power, Mont. 10,984
11. Clint Laye, Pocatello, Idaho 10,770
12. Luke Creasy, Lovington, N.M. 10,400
13. Evan Jayne, Marseille, France 10,200
14. Mason Clements, Santaquin, Utah 9,624
15. Anthony Thomas, Kimberley, Australia 9,226
16. Tyler Nelson, Victor, Idaho 9,149
17. Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah 9,086
18. Tanner Phipps, Dalton, Ga. 8,947
19. J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. 8,248
20. Wyatt Bloom, Bend, Ore. 7,939
Steer Wrestling
1. Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont. $29,320
2. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. 29,032
3. Luke Branquinho, Los Alamos, Calif. 25,304
4. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 21,525
5. Chance Howard, Cedarville, Ark. 15,305
6. Rowdy Parrott, Mamou, La. 14,593
7. Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis. 14,434
8. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 13,536
9. Blaine Jones, Templeton, Calif. 12,163
10. Olin Hannum, Malad, Idaho 11,627
11. Jason Thomas, Benton, Ark. 11,209
12. Shane Frey, Duncan, Okla. 11,151
13. Newt Novich, Twin Bridges, Mont. 9,140
14. Dean McIntyre, Cloncurry, Australia 8,967
15. Justin Shaffer, Hallsville, Texas 8,868
16. Cameron Morman, Glenullin, N.D. 8,778
17. Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 8,382
18. Jon Ragatz, Beetown, Wis. 8,336
19. Joshua Clark, Belgrade, Mont. 8,041
20. Taz Olson, Prairie City, S.D. 8,016
Team Roping (header)
1. Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz. $21,965
2. Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif. 21,774
3. Tom Richards, Humboldt, Ariz. 16,958
4. Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. 16,519
5. Kaleb Driggers, Albany, Ga. 14,686
6. Jake Cooper, Monument, N.M. 14,341
7. Blake Teixeira, Tres Pinos, Calif. 13,739
8. Kelsey Parchman, Cumberland City, Tenn. 11,565
9. Colby Lovell, Madisonville, Texas 11,057
10. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 10,791
11. Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla. 10,102
12. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. 10,078
13. Luke Brown, Stephenville, Texas 9,879
14. Lightning Aguilera, Athens, Texas 9,687
15. Travis Tryan, Billings, Mont. 9,331
16. Dustin Bird, Cut Bank, Mont. 9,121
17. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas 9,009
18. Cody Tew, Belgrade, Mont. 8,925
19. Logan Olson, Flandreau, S.D. 8,825
20. Clay Tryan, Billings, Mont. 8,711
Team Roping (heeler)
1. Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. $23,750
2. Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz. 21,965
3. Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas 18,646
4. John Robertson, Polson, Mont. 16,606
5. Junior Nogueira, Presidente Pruden, Brazile 14,686
6. Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. 14,683
7. Tyler McKnight, Wells, Texas 13,575
8. Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas 12,733
9. York Gill, Stephenville, Texas 12,134
10. B.J. Dugger, Three Rivers, Texas 11,787
11. Kinney Harrell, Marshall, Texas 11,565
12. Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont. 10,727
13. Cody Hogan, Athens, Texas 10,646
14. Dugan Kelly, Paso Robles, Calif. 10,275
15. Tanner Luttrell, Oroville, Calif. 9,966
16. Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. 9,879
17. Travis Graves, Jay, Okla. 9,530
18. Jade Corkill, Fallon, Nev. 8,711
19. Matt Zancanella, Aurora, S.D. 8,693
20. Jason Stroup, Cape Girardeau, Mo. 8,245
Saddle Bronc Riding
1. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $31,345
2. Audy Reed, Spearman, Texas 31,078
3. CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah 29,276
4. Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah 16,227
5. Curtis Garton, Kaitaia, New Zealand 15,274
6. Jake Wright, Milford, Utah 14,238
7. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta 13,987
8. Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La. 13,253
9. Cody Wright, Milford, Utah 12,647
10. Cooper DeWitt, Rio Rico, Ariz. 12,574
11. Joey Sonnier, New Iberia, La. 10,187
12. Will Smith, Marshall, Mo. 10,089
13. Heith DeMoss, Heflin, La. 9,859
14. Tyrell Smith, Sand Coulee, Mont. 9,801
15. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 9,555
16. Shorty Garrett, Eagle Butte, S.D. 9,550
17. Cole Elshere, Faith, S.D. 8,644
18. Nick LaDuke, Livermore, Calif. 8,561
19. Joaquin Real, Santa Paula, Calif. 8,101
20. Logan Allen, Crescent, Iowa 7,068
Tie-down Roping
1. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas $28,991
2. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas 24,196
3. Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas 22,054
4. Bryson Sechrist, Apache, Okla. 19,175
5. J.C. Malone, Plain City, Utah 16,675
6. Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas 16,211
7. Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. 15,179
8. Randall Carlisle, Athens, La. 13,100
9. Riley Pruitt, Gering, Neb. 13,063
10. Cade Swor, Winnie, Texas 12,551
11. Braxton Laughlin, Westlake, La. 12,518
12. Clint Akins, Sanger, Texas 11,656
13. Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas 11,341
14. Tim Pharr, Resaca, Ga. 10,954
15. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 10,513
16. Cy Eames, Gooding, Idaho 10,462
17. Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, Texas 9,845
18. Scott Kormos, Teague, Texas 9,742
19. Tyler Thiel, Belle Fourche, S.D. 9,689
20. Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho 9,604
Steer Roping
1. Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas $12,554
2. Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas 12,110
3. Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. 8,228
4. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas 7,894
5. Shay Good, Midland, Texas 7,493
6. Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla. 7,186
7. J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas 6,076
8. Travis Mills, Gillette, Wyo. 6,013
9. JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas 5,998
10. Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas 5,880
11. Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. 5,730
12. Brent Lewis, Pinon, N.M. 4,876
13. Jess Tierney, Hermosa, S.D. 4,859
14. Roger Branch, Wellston, Okla. 4,665
15. Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas 4,599
16. Cash Myers, Athens, Texas 4,592
17. Brian Garr, Belle Fourche, S.D. 4,530
18. Guy Allen, Sterling City, Texas 4,410
19. Brodie Poppino, Big Cabin, Okla. 4,317
20. Jason Evans, Glen Rose, Texas 4,267
Bull Riding
1. Cole Melancon, Liberty, Texas $32,603
2. Garrett Smith, Rexburg, Idaho 32,501
3. Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. 28,333
4. Dustin Bowen, Waller, Texas 26,900
5. Lon Danley, Tularosa, N.M. 23,247
6. Dalan Duncan, Ballard, Utah 22,040
7. Tim Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 21,510
8. Christopher Byrd, Compton, Calif. 14,663
9. John Leinaweaver, Orrtanna, Pa. 13,717
10. Tanner Learmont, Cleburne, Texas 13,473
11. Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas 13,198
12. Clayton Savage, Yoder, Wyo. 12,840
13. Elliot Jacoby, Fredericksburg, Texas 12,282
14. Clayton Foltyn, Winnie, Texas 12,254
15. Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah 11,998
16. Jordan Hansen, Okotoks, Alberta 11,878
17. Bayle Worden, Charleston, Texas 11,806
18. Tyson Donovan, Sturgis, S.D. 11,695
19. Dave Mason, Burnet, Texas 11,642
20. Corey Atwell, Moravian Falls, N.C. 11,469
Barrel Racing
1 Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas $51,991
2. Kathy Grimes, Medical Lake, Wa. 21,908
3. Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas 21,262
4. Jordan Moore, Mauston, Wisc. 19,132
5. Fallon Taylor, Collinsville, Texas 18,625
6. Brooke Rix, Skidmore, Texas 15,832
7. Carmel Wright, Roy, Mont. 15, 723
8. Cayla Small, Bokchito, Okla. 15,321
9. Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas 15,029
10. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, Texas 13,930
11. Calyssa Thomas, Harrold, SD. 13,744
12. Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore 13,355
13. Sidney Forrest, Lipan, Texas 12,545
14. Jana Griemsman, Piedmont, SD 11,779
15. Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif. 10,729
16. Nikki Hansen, Dickinson, N.D. 10,109
17. Michele McLeod, Whitesboro, Texas 9,857
18. Mary Walker, Ennis, Texas 9,923
19. Kelly Yates, Pueblo, Colo. 9,856
20. Shelby Janssen, Coleman, Okla. 9,798
