2017 PRCA World Standings | TSLN.com

2017 PRCA World Standings
February 21, 2017
2017 PRCA WORLD STANDINGS
All-around
1 Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas $38,075
2 Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas 36,735
3 Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas 35,771
4 Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 25,366
5 Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. 21,234
6 Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. 17,011
7 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 14,458
8 John Leinaweaver, Orrtanna, Pa. 14,363
9 Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. 12,777
10 Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 12,040
11 Cash Myers, Athens, Texas 11,654
12 JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas 9,924
13 Brent Lewis, Pinon, N.M. 9,555
14 Justin Thigpen, Waycross, Ga. 9,433
15 Paul David Tierney, Oral, S.D. 7,587
Bareback Riding
1 Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas $35,981
2 Tim O'Connell, Zwingle, Iowa 32,407
3 Winn Ratliff, Leesville, La. 26,584
4 Chad Rutherford, Lake Charles, La. 26,476
5 Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. 24,837
6 Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas 24,297
7 Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 21,792
8 Evan Jayne, Marseille, France 15,290
9 Clint Laye, Pocatello, Idaho 13,111
10 Justin Miller, Billings, Mont. 13,042
11 R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif. 12,720
12 Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore. 11,198
13 Luke Creasy, Lovington, N.M. 11,023
14 Jessy Davis, Power, Mont. 10,984
15 Tyler Nelson, Victor, Idaho 10,968
16 Mason Clements, Santaquin, Utah 9,624
17 Anthony Thomas, Palistine, Texas 9,226
18 Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah 9,086
19 Tanner Phipps, Dalton, Ga. 8,947
20 Wyatt Denny, Minden, Nev. 8,561
Steer Wrestling
1 Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. $38,684
2 Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont. 37,622
3 Luke Branquinho, Los Alamos, Calif. 27,076
4 Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 22,008
5 Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis. 17,968
6 Baylor Roche, Tremonton, Utah 17,505
7 Chance Howard, Cedarville, Ark. 15,305
8 Rowdy Parrott, Mamou, La. 14,593
9 Shane Frey, Duncan, Okla. 14,368
10 Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 13,536
11 Blaine Jones, Templeton, Calif. 12,163
12 Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas 11,725
13 Olin Hannum, Malad, Idaho 11,627
14 Jason Thomas, Benton, Ark. 11,209
15 Dirk Tavenner, Rigby, Idaho 9,968
16 Cameron Morman, Glenullin, N.D. 9,214
17 Newt Novich, Twin Bridges, Mont. 9,140
18 Will Lummus, West Point, Miss. 9,015
19 Dean McIntyre, Cloncurry, Australia 8,967
20 Blake Knowles, Heppner, Ore. 8,913
Team Roping (header)
1 Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz. $25,471
2 Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif. 21,774
3 Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. 17,967
4 Tom Richards, Humboldt, Ariz. 16,958
5 Travis Tryan, Billings, Mont. 16,229
6 Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 16,068
7 Kaleb Driggers, Albany, Ga. 14,686
8 Blake Teixeira, Tres Pinos, Calif. 14,628
9 Jake Cooper, Monument, N.M. 14,341
10 Luke Brown, Stephenville, Texas 14,133
11 Kelsey Parchman, Cumberland City, Tenn. 13,015
12 John Alley, Adams, Tenn. 11,428
13 Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas 11,371
14 Colby Lovell, Madisonville, Texas 11,057
15 Dustin Bird, Cut Bank, Mont. 10,265
16 Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla. 10,102
17 Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. 10,078
18 Wenceslao Aguilera, Athens, Texas 9,687
19 Cody Tew, Belgrade, Mont. 9,683
20 Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz. 9,380
Team Roping (heeler)
1 Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz. $25,471
2 Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. 24,893
3 John Robertson, Polson, Mont. 21,882
4 Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas 18,646
5 Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont. 17,625
6 Junior Nogueira, Presidente Pruden, Brazile 14,686
7 Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. 14,683
8 Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas 14,181
9 B.J. Dugger, Three Rivers, Texas 14,150
10 Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. 14,133
11 Tyler McKnight, Wells, Texas 13,575
12 York Gill, Stephenville, Texas 13,023
13 Kinney Harrell, Marshall, Texas 13,015
14 Travis Graves, Jay, Okla. 11,664
15 Clark Adcock, Smithville, Tenn. 11,428
16 Cody Hogan, Athens, Texas 10,646
17 Dugan Kelly, Paso Robles, Calif. 10,275
18 Tanner Luttrell, Oroville, Calif. 9,966
19 Trace Porter, Leesville, La. 9,735
20 Joel Bach, Mount Vernon, Texas 9,140
Saddle Bronc Riding
1 Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $33,646
2 Audy Reed, Spearman, Texas 31,355
3 CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah 29,738
4 Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La. 18,780
5 Curtis Garton, Kaitaia, New Zealand 16,528
6 Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta 16,320
7 Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah 16,227
8 Jake Wright, Milford, Utah 14,700
9 Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah 13,844
10 Cooper DeWitt, Rio Rico, Ariz. 13,149
11 Cody Wright, Milford, Utah 12,647
12 Joey Sonnier, New Iberia, La. 12,294
13 Chuck Schmidt, Keldron, S.D. 11,814
14 Tyrell J Smith, Sand Coulee, Mont. 10,960
15 Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 10,829
16 Will Smith, Marshall, Mo. 10,089
17 Heith DeMoss, Heflin, La. 9,859
18 Shorty Garrett, Eagle Butte, S.D. 9,550
19 Nick LaDuke, Livermore, Calif. 8,981
20 Cole Elshere, Faith, S.D. 8,759
Tie-down Roping
1 Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas $28,991
2 Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas 28,395
3 Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas 26,340
4 Bryson Sechrist, Apache, Okla. 24,888
5 Cade Swor, Winnie, Texas 22,371
6 Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas 22,058
7 Cody Quaney, Cheney, Kan. 20,076
8 J.C. Malone, Plain City, Utah 18,531
9 Tim Pharr, Resaca, Ga. 17,253
10 Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas 16,211
11 Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. 15,179
12 Randall Carlisle, Athens, La. 14,298
13 Riley Pruitt, Gering, Neb. 13,063
14 Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. 13,026
15 Scott Kormos, Teague, Texas 12,769
16 Braxton Laughlin, Westlake, La. 12,518
17 Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 11,830
18 Clint Akins, Sanger, Texas 11,656
19 Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, Texas 11,644
20 Cy Eames, Gooding, Idaho 10,462
Steer Roping
1 Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas $13,561
2 Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas 12,110
3 Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. 8,228
4 Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas 7,894
5 Shay Good, Midland, Texas 7,493
6 Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla. 7,186
7 J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas 6,808
8 Travis Mills, Gillette, Wyo. 6,013
9 JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas 5,998
10 Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas 5,910
11 Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas 5,880
12 Brent Lewis, Pinon, N.M. 5,761
13 Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. 5,730
14 Brian Garr, Belle Fourche, S.D. 5,338
15 Chance Kelton, Mayer, Ariz. 4,923
16 Jess Tierney, Hermosa, S.D. 4,859
17 Howdy McGinn, North Powder, Ore. 4,748
18 Roger Branch, Wellston, Okla. 4,665
19 Cash Myers, Athens, Texas 4,592
20 Guy Allen, Sterling City, Texas 4,410
Bull Riding
1 Garrett Smith, Rexburg, Idaho $33,617
2 Cole Melancon, Liberty, Texas 32,903
3 Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. 28,333
4 Tim Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 27,815
5 Dustin Bowen, Waller, Texas 27,450
6 Lon Danley, Tularosa, N.M. 27,389
7 Dalan Duncan, Ballard, Utah 22,440
8 Jordan Hansen, Okotoks, Alberta 18,274
9 Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas 16,957
10 Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah 16,404
11 Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas 15,497
12 Christopher Byrd, Compton, Calif. 14,663
13 Tanner Learmont, Cleburne, Texas 13,988
14 Brennon Eldred, Sulphur, Okla. 13,846
15 John Leinaweaver, Orrtanna, Pa. 13,717
16 Clayton Savage, Yoder, Wyo. 13,090
17 Corey Atwell, Moravian Falls, N.C. 12,967
18 Luke Gee, Stanford, Mont. 12,840
19 Guthrie Murray, Miami, Okla. 12,747
20 Elliot Jacoby, Fredericksburg, Texas 12,282
Barrel Racing
1 Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas $51,991
2. Kathy Grimes, Medical Lake, Wa. 21,908
3. Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas 21,262
4. Jordan Moore, Mauston, Wisc. 19,132
5. Fallon Taylor, Collinsville, Texas 18,625
6. Brooke Rix, Skidmore, Texas 15,832
7. Carmel Wright, Roy, Mont. 15,723
8. Cayla Small, Bokchito, Okla. 15,321
9. Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas 15,029
10. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, Texas 13,930
11. Calyssa Thomas, Harrold, SD. 13,735
12. Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore 13,355
13. Sidney Forrest, Lipan, Texas 12,545
14. Jana Griemsman, Piedmont, SD 11,779
15. Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif. 10,729
16. Nikki Hansen, Dickinson, N.D. 10,109
17. Michele McLeod, Whitesboro, Texas 9,857
18. Mary Walker, Ennis, Texas 9,923
19. Kelly Yates, Pueblo, Colo. 9,856
20. Shelby Janssen, Coleman, Okla. 9,798