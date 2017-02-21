 2017 PRCA World Standings | TSLN.com

Back to: Horse & Rodeo

2017 PRCA World Standings

2017 PRCA WORLD STANDINGS

All-around

1 Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas $38,075

2 Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas 36,735

3 Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas 35,771

4 Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 25,366

5 Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. 21,234

6 Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. 17,011

7 Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 14,458

8 John Leinaweaver, Orrtanna, Pa. 14,363

9 Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. 12,777

10 Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 12,040

11 Cash Myers, Athens, Texas 11,654

12 JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas 9,924

13 Brent Lewis, Pinon, N.M. 9,555

14 Justin Thigpen, Waycross, Ga. 9,433

15 Paul David Tierney, Oral, S.D. 7,587

Bareback Riding

1 Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas $35,981

2 Tim O'Connell, Zwingle, Iowa 32,407

3 Winn Ratliff, Leesville, La. 26,584

4 Chad Rutherford, Lake Charles, La. 26,476

5 Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. 24,837

6 Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas 24,297

7 Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 21,792

8 Evan Jayne, Marseille, France 15,290

9 Clint Laye, Pocatello, Idaho 13,111

10 Justin Miller, Billings, Mont. 13,042

11 R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif. 12,720

12 Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore. 11,198

13 Luke Creasy, Lovington, N.M. 11,023

14 Jessy Davis, Power, Mont. 10,984

15 Tyler Nelson, Victor, Idaho 10,968

16 Mason Clements, Santaquin, Utah 9,624

17 Anthony Thomas, Palistine, Texas 9,226

18 Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah 9,086

19 Tanner Phipps, Dalton, Ga. 8,947

20 Wyatt Denny, Minden, Nev. 8,561

Steer Wrestling

1 Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. $38,684

2 Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont. 37,622

3 Luke Branquinho, Los Alamos, Calif. 27,076

4 Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 22,008

5 Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis. 17,968

6 Baylor Roche, Tremonton, Utah 17,505

7 Chance Howard, Cedarville, Ark. 15,305

8 Rowdy Parrott, Mamou, La. 14,593

9 Shane Frey, Duncan, Okla. 14,368

10 Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 13,536

11 Blaine Jones, Templeton, Calif. 12,163

12 Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas 11,725

13 Olin Hannum, Malad, Idaho 11,627

14 Jason Thomas, Benton, Ark. 11,209

15 Dirk Tavenner, Rigby, Idaho 9,968

16 Cameron Morman, Glenullin, N.D. 9,214

17 Newt Novich, Twin Bridges, Mont. 9,140

18 Will Lummus, West Point, Miss. 9,015

19 Dean McIntyre, Cloncurry, Australia 8,967

20 Blake Knowles, Heppner, Ore. 8,913

Team Roping (header)

1 Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz. $25,471

2 Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif. 21,774

3 Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. 17,967

4 Tom Richards, Humboldt, Ariz. 16,958

5 Travis Tryan, Billings, Mont. 16,229

6 Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 16,068

7 Kaleb Driggers, Albany, Ga. 14,686

8 Blake Teixeira, Tres Pinos, Calif. 14,628

9 Jake Cooper, Monument, N.M. 14,341

10 Luke Brown, Stephenville, Texas 14,133

11 Kelsey Parchman, Cumberland City, Tenn. 13,015

12 John Alley, Adams, Tenn. 11,428

13 Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas 11,371

14 Colby Lovell, Madisonville, Texas 11,057

15 Dustin Bird, Cut Bank, Mont. 10,265

16 Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla. 10,102

17 Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. 10,078

18 Wenceslao Aguilera, Athens, Texas 9,687

19 Cody Tew, Belgrade, Mont. 9,683

20 Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz. 9,380

Team Roping (heeler)

1 Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz. $25,471

2 Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. 24,893

3 John Robertson, Polson, Mont. 21,882

4 Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas 18,646

5 Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont. 17,625

6 Junior Nogueira, Presidente Pruden, Brazile 14,686

7 Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. 14,683

8 Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas 14,181

9 B.J. Dugger, Three Rivers, Texas 14,150

10 Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. 14,133

11 Tyler McKnight, Wells, Texas 13,575

12 York Gill, Stephenville, Texas 13,023

13 Kinney Harrell, Marshall, Texas 13,015

14 Travis Graves, Jay, Okla. 11,664

15 Clark Adcock, Smithville, Tenn. 11,428

16 Cody Hogan, Athens, Texas 10,646

17 Dugan Kelly, Paso Robles, Calif. 10,275

18 Tanner Luttrell, Oroville, Calif. 9,966

19 Trace Porter, Leesville, La. 9,735

20 Joel Bach, Mount Vernon, Texas 9,140

Saddle Bronc Riding

1 Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $33,646

2 Audy Reed, Spearman, Texas 31,355

3 CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah 29,738

4 Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La. 18,780

5 Curtis Garton, Kaitaia, New Zealand 16,528

6 Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta 16,320

7 Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah 16,227

8 Jake Wright, Milford, Utah 14,700

9 Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah 13,844

10 Cooper DeWitt, Rio Rico, Ariz. 13,149

11 Cody Wright, Milford, Utah 12,647

12 Joey Sonnier, New Iberia, La. 12,294

13 Chuck Schmidt, Keldron, S.D. 11,814

14 Tyrell J Smith, Sand Coulee, Mont. 10,960

15 Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 10,829

16 Will Smith, Marshall, Mo. 10,089

17 Heith DeMoss, Heflin, La. 9,859

18 Shorty Garrett, Eagle Butte, S.D. 9,550

19 Nick LaDuke, Livermore, Calif. 8,981

20 Cole Elshere, Faith, S.D. 8,759

Tie-down Roping

1 Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas $28,991

2 Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas 28,395

3 Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas 26,340

4 Bryson Sechrist, Apache, Okla. 24,888

5 Cade Swor, Winnie, Texas 22,371

6 Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas 22,058

7 Cody Quaney, Cheney, Kan. 20,076

8 J.C. Malone, Plain City, Utah 18,531

9 Tim Pharr, Resaca, Ga. 17,253

10 Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas 16,211

11 Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. 15,179

12 Randall Carlisle, Athens, La. 14,298

13 Riley Pruitt, Gering, Neb. 13,063

14 Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. 13,026

15 Scott Kormos, Teague, Texas 12,769

16 Braxton Laughlin, Westlake, La. 12,518

17 Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 11,830

18 Clint Akins, Sanger, Texas 11,656

19 Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, Texas 11,644

20 Cy Eames, Gooding, Idaho 10,462

Steer Roping

1 Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas $13,561

2 Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas 12,110

3 Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. 8,228

4 Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas 7,894

5 Shay Good, Midland, Texas 7,493

6 Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla. 7,186

7 J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas 6,808

8 Travis Mills, Gillette, Wyo. 6,013

9 JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas 5,998

10 Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas 5,910

11 Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas 5,880

12 Brent Lewis, Pinon, N.M. 5,761

13 Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. 5,730

14 Brian Garr, Belle Fourche, S.D. 5,338

15 Chance Kelton, Mayer, Ariz. 4,923

16 Jess Tierney, Hermosa, S.D. 4,859

17 Howdy McGinn, North Powder, Ore. 4,748

18 Roger Branch, Wellston, Okla. 4,665

19 Cash Myers, Athens, Texas 4,592

20 Guy Allen, Sterling City, Texas 4,410

Bull Riding

1 Garrett Smith, Rexburg, Idaho $33,617

2 Cole Melancon, Liberty, Texas 32,903

3 Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. 28,333

4 Tim Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 27,815

5 Dustin Bowen, Waller, Texas 27,450

6 Lon Danley, Tularosa, N.M. 27,389

7 Dalan Duncan, Ballard, Utah 22,440

8 Jordan Hansen, Okotoks, Alberta 18,274

9 Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas 16,957

10 Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah 16,404

11 Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas 15,497

12 Christopher Byrd, Compton, Calif. 14,663

13 Tanner Learmont, Cleburne, Texas 13,988

14 Brennon Eldred, Sulphur, Okla. 13,846

15 John Leinaweaver, Orrtanna, Pa. 13,717

16 Clayton Savage, Yoder, Wyo. 13,090

17 Corey Atwell, Moravian Falls, N.C. 12,967

18 Luke Gee, Stanford, Mont. 12,840

19 Guthrie Murray, Miami, Okla. 12,747

20 Elliot Jacoby, Fredericksburg, Texas 12,282

Barrel Racing

1 Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas $51,991

2. Kathy Grimes, Medical Lake, Wa. 21,908

3. Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas 21,262

4. Jordan Moore, Mauston, Wisc. 19,132

5. Fallon Taylor, Collinsville, Texas 18,625

6. Brooke Rix, Skidmore, Texas 15,832

7. Carmel Wright, Roy, Mont. 15,723

8. Cayla Small, Bokchito, Okla. 15,321

9. Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas 15,029

10. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, Texas 13,930

11. Calyssa Thomas, Harrold, SD. 13,735

12. Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore 13,355

13. Sidney Forrest, Lipan, Texas 12,545

14. Jana Griemsman, Piedmont, SD 11,779

15. Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif. 10,729

16. Nikki Hansen, Dickinson, N.D. 10,109

17. Michele McLeod, Whitesboro, Texas 9,857

18. Mary Walker, Ennis, Texas 9,923

19. Kelly Yates, Pueblo, Colo. 9,856

20. Shelby Janssen, Coleman, Okla. 9,798