2017 PRCA World Standings | TSLN.com

2017 PRCA World Standings
March 2, 2017
All AROUnD
1. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas $48,124
2. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas 46,233
3. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 40,924
4. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. 40,868
5. JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas 27,562
6. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 26,572
7. Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. 23,711
8. Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 21,951
9. Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. 17,011
10. John Leinaweaver, Orrtanna, Pa. 16,644
11. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 14,458
12. Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. 14,286
13. Justin Thigpen, Waycross, Ga. 13,348
14. Cash Myers, Athens, Texas 11,654
15. Brent Lewis, Pinon, N.M. 9,555
16. Paul David Tierney, Oral, S.D. 9,298
Bareback Riding
1. Tim O'Connell, Zwingle, Iowa $53,814
2. Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas 39,727
3. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. 39,258
4. Tyler Nelson, Victor, Idaho 36,850
5. Chad Rutherford, Lake Charles, La. 33,960
6. Winn Ratliff, Leesville, La. 28,819
7. Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas 27,540
8. Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 24,073
9. Evan Jayne, Marseille, France 23,452
10. Mason Clements, Santaquin, Utah 21,116
11. Justin Miller, Billings, Mont. 20,961
12. R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif. 19,064
13. Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore. 17,351
14. Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas 16,861
15. Wyatt Bloom, Bend, Ore. 13,535
16. Clint Laye, Pocatello, Idaho 13,111
17. J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. 12,952
18. Luke Creasy, Lovington, N.M. 12,163
19. Jessy Davis, Power, Mont. 11,554
20. Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif. 10,774
Steer Wrestling
1. Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont. $64,453
2. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. 48,707
3. Luke Branquinho, Los Alamos, Calif. 27,068
4. Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis. 26,770
5. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. 26,449
6. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 24,857
7. Baylor Roche, Tremonton, Utah 21,449
8. Jon Ragatz, Beetown, Wis. 20,153
9. Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. 18,673
10. Jason Thomas, Benton, Ark. 17,886
11. Olin Hannum, Malad, Idaho 17,470
12. Shane Frey, Duncan, Okla. 17,220
13. Chance Howard, Cedarville, Ark. 16,446
14. Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas 15,167
15. Blaine Jones, Templeton, Calif. 14,702
16. Rowdy Parrott, Mamou, La. 14,593
17. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 14,172
18. Kyle Whitaker, Chambers, Neb. 14,105
19. Will Lummus, West Point, Miss. 12,860
20. Chason Floyd, Buffalo, S.D. 12,544
Team Roping (header)
1. Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz. $44,853
2. Luke Brown, Stephenville, Texas 37,860
3. Kaleb Driggers, Albany, Ga. 36,378
4. Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. 29,301
5. Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif. 25,766
6. Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla. 24,076
7. Jake Cooper, Monument, N.M. 22,166
8. Travis Tryan, Billings, Mont. 19,837
9. Tom Richards, Humboldt, Ariz. 19,239
10. Kelsey Parchman, Cumberland City, Tenn. 18,076
11. Garrett Rogers, Baker City, Ore. 17,723
12. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 16,068
13. Blake Teixeira, Tres Pinos, Calif. 14,628
14. Cody Tew, Belgrade, Mont. 13,055
15. John Alley, Adams, Tenn. 12,719
16. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas 11,371
17. Lightning Aguilera, Athens, Texas 11,247
18. Jr. Dees, Aurora, S.D. 11,189
19. Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz. 11,091
20. Colby Lovell, Madisonville, Texas 11,057
Team Roping (heeler)
1. Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz. $44,853
2. Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. 37,860
3. Junior Nogueira, Presidente Pruden 36,378
4. Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas 25,515
5. Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. 25,463
6. Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont. 22,659
7. Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas 22,637
8. John Robertson, Polson, Mont. 21,882
9. Kinney Harrell, Marshall, Texas 18,076
10. Travis Graves, Jay, Okla. 17,723
11. Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 17,723
12. B.J. Dugger, Three Rivers, Texas 15,861
13. Tyler McKnight, Wells, Texas 15,856
14. Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. 14,683
15. Travis Woodard, Stockton, Calif. 13,974
16. York Gill, Stephenville, Texas 13,023
17. Clark Adcock, Smithville, Tenn. 12,719
18. Matt Zancanella, Aurora, S.D. 12,578
19. Cody Hogan, Athens, Texas 12,206
20. Clint Summers, Lake City, Fla. 11,979
Saddle Bronc Riding
1. CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah $54,665
2. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas 47,965
3. Audy Reed, Spearman, Texas 35,098
4. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta 26,719
5. Hardy Braden, Welch, Okla. 24,759
6. Curtis Garton, Kaitaia, New Zealand 20,772
7. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 19,526
8. Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La. 19,351
9. Nat Stratton, Goodwell. Okla. 18,552
10. Jake Wright, Milford, Utah 18,121
11. Tyrell Smith, Sand Coulee, Mont. 17,019
12. Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah 16,227
13. Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah 16,125
14. Cody Wright, Milford, Utah 14,929
15. Cooper DeWitt, Rio Rico, Ariz. 14,860
16. Chuck Schmidt, Keldron, S.D. 13,810
17. Cole Elshere, Faith, S.D. 13,652
18. Tyler Corrington, Hastings, Minn. 13,647
19. Shade Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 13,402
20. Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta 12,894
Tie-down Roping
1. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas $40,380
2. Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas 35,584
3. Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas 34,061
4. Bryson Sechrist, Apache, Okla. 33,860
5. Hunter Herrin, Apache, Okla. 31,835
6. J.C. Malone, Plain city, Utah 29,669
7. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas 28,375
8. Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. 27,128
9. Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas 24,979
10. Cade Swor, Winnie, Texas 24,032
11. Ace Slone, Cuero, Texas 20,343
12. Cody Quaney, Cheney, Kan. 20,054
13. Tim Pharr, Resaca, Ga. 18,654
14. Randall Carlisle, Athens, La. 16,579
15. Riley Pruitt, Gering, Neb. 15,344
16. Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. 15,179
17. Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho 15,164
18. Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas 14,566
19. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. 14,419
20. Chase Williams, Stephenville, Texas 14,116
Steer Roping
1. Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas $39,526
2. Jason Evans, Glen Rose, Texas 25,469
3. JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas 23,636
4. Troy Tillard, Douglas, Wyo. 19,764
5. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas 18,376
6. John Bland, Turkey, Texas 16,986
7. Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas 15,574
8. Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas 15,027
9. Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla. 13,949
10. Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas 13,557
11. Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas 12,124
12. Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. 11,340
13. Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. 8,962
14. Shay Good, Midland, Texas 8,224
15. Brodie Poppino, Big Cabin, Okla. 7,790
16. Brian Garr, Belle Fourche, S.D. 7,714
17. J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas 6,808
18. J.P. Wickett, Sallisaw, Okla. 6,760
19. Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas 6,749
20. Travis Mills, Gillette, Wyo. 6,013
Bull Riding
1. Ty Wallace, Collbran, Colo. $48,865
2. Garrett Smith, Rexburg, Idaho 38,085
3. Cole Melancon, Liberty, Texas 35,375
4. Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho 34,233
5. Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. 34,012
6. Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah 32,535
7. Dustin Bowen, Waller, Texas 29,731
8. Tim Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 27,815
9. Trevor Reiste, Linden, Iowa 27,789
10. Lon Danley, Tularosa, N.M. 27,389
11. Bayle Worden, Charleston, Texas 25,436
12. Scottie Knapp, Albuquerque, N.M. 24,572
13. Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas 23,944
14. Brady Portenier, Caldwell, Idaho 23,780
15. Dalan Duncan, Ballard, Utah 22,440
16. Brennon Eldred, Sulphur, Okla. 19,588
17. Guthrie Murray, Miami, Okla. 19,543
18. Dave Mason, Burnet, Texas 18,303
19. Jordan Hansen, Okotoks, Alberta 18,274
20. Riker Carter, Stone, Idaho 17,636
Barrel Racing
1 Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas $51,991
2. Kathy Grimes, Medical Lake, Wa. 21,908
3. Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas 21,262
4. Jordan Moore, Mauston, Wisc. 19,132
5. Fallon Taylor, Collinsville, Texas 18,625
6. Brooke Rix, Skidmore, Texas 15,832
7. Carmel Wright, Roy, Mont. 15,723
8. Cayla Small, Bokchito, Okla. 15,321
9. Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas 15,029
10. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, Texas 13,930
11. Calyssa Thomas, Harrold, SD. 13,735
12. Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore 13,355
13. Sidney Forrest, Lipan, Texas 12,545
14. Jana Griemsman, Piedmont, SD 11,779
15. Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif. 10,729
16. Nikki Hansen, Dickinson, N.D. 10,109
17. Michele McLeod, Whitesboro, Texas 9,857
18. Mary Walker, Ennis, Texas 9,923
19. Kelly Yates, Pueblo, Colo. 9,856
20. Shelby Janssen, Coleman, Okla. 9,798