2017 PRCA World Standings | TSLN.com

2017 PRCA World Standings

All AROUnD

1. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas $48,124

2. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas 46,233

3. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 40,924

4. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. 40,868

5. JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas 27,562

6. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 26,572

7. Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. 23,711

8. Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 21,951

9. Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. 17,011

10. John Leinaweaver, Orrtanna, Pa. 16,644

11. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 14,458

12. Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. 14,286

13. Justin Thigpen, Waycross, Ga. 13,348

14. Cash Myers, Athens, Texas 11,654

15. Brent Lewis, Pinon, N.M. 9,555

16. Paul David Tierney, Oral, S.D. 9,298

Bareback Riding

1. Tim O'Connell, Zwingle, Iowa $53,814

2. Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas 39,727

3. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. 39,258

4. Tyler Nelson, Victor, Idaho 36,850

5. Chad Rutherford, Lake Charles, La. 33,960

6. Winn Ratliff, Leesville, La. 28,819

7. Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas 27,540

8. Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 24,073

9. Evan Jayne, Marseille, France 23,452

10. Mason Clements, Santaquin, Utah 21,116

11. Justin Miller, Billings, Mont. 20,961

12. R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif. 19,064

13. Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore. 17,351

14. Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas 16,861

15. Wyatt Bloom, Bend, Ore. 13,535

16. Clint Laye, Pocatello, Idaho 13,111

17. J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. 12,952

18. Luke Creasy, Lovington, N.M. 12,163

19. Jessy Davis, Power, Mont. 11,554

20. Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif. 10,774

Steer Wrestling

1. Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont. $64,453

2. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. 48,707

3. Luke Branquinho, Los Alamos, Calif. 27,068

4. Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis. 26,770

5. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. 26,449

6. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 24,857

7. Baylor Roche, Tremonton, Utah 21,449

8. Jon Ragatz, Beetown, Wis. 20,153

9. Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. 18,673

10. Jason Thomas, Benton, Ark. 17,886

11. Olin Hannum, Malad, Idaho 17,470

12. Shane Frey, Duncan, Okla. 17,220

13. Chance Howard, Cedarville, Ark. 16,446

14. Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas 15,167

15. Blaine Jones, Templeton, Calif. 14,702

16. Rowdy Parrott, Mamou, La. 14,593

17. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 14,172

18. Kyle Whitaker, Chambers, Neb. 14,105

19. Will Lummus, West Point, Miss. 12,860

20. Chason Floyd, Buffalo, S.D. 12,544

Team Roping (header)

1. Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz. $44,853

2. Luke Brown, Stephenville, Texas 37,860

3. Kaleb Driggers, Albany, Ga. 36,378

4. Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. 29,301

5. Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif. 25,766

6. Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla. 24,076

7. Jake Cooper, Monument, N.M. 22,166

8. Travis Tryan, Billings, Mont. 19,837

9. Tom Richards, Humboldt, Ariz. 19,239

10. Kelsey Parchman, Cumberland City, Tenn. 18,076

11. Garrett Rogers, Baker City, Ore. 17,723

12. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 16,068

13. Blake Teixeira, Tres Pinos, Calif. 14,628

14. Cody Tew, Belgrade, Mont. 13,055

15. John Alley, Adams, Tenn. 12,719

16. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas 11,371

17. Lightning Aguilera, Athens, Texas 11,247

18. Jr. Dees, Aurora, S.D. 11,189

19. Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz. 11,091

20. Colby Lovell, Madisonville, Texas 11,057

Team Roping (heeler)

1. Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz. $44,853

2. Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. 37,860

3. Junior Nogueira, Presidente Pruden 36,378

4. Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas 25,515

5. Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. 25,463

6. Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont. 22,659

7. Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas 22,637

8. John Robertson, Polson, Mont. 21,882

9. Kinney Harrell, Marshall, Texas 18,076

10. Travis Graves, Jay, Okla. 17,723

11. Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 17,723

12. B.J. Dugger, Three Rivers, Texas 15,861

13. Tyler McKnight, Wells, Texas 15,856

14. Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. 14,683

15. Travis Woodard, Stockton, Calif. 13,974

16. York Gill, Stephenville, Texas 13,023

17. Clark Adcock, Smithville, Tenn. 12,719

18. Matt Zancanella, Aurora, S.D. 12,578

19. Cody Hogan, Athens, Texas 12,206

20. Clint Summers, Lake City, Fla. 11,979

Saddle Bronc Riding

1. CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah $54,665

2. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas 47,965

3. Audy Reed, Spearman, Texas 35,098

4. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta 26,719

5. Hardy Braden, Welch, Okla. 24,759

6. Curtis Garton, Kaitaia, New Zealand 20,772

7. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 19,526

8. Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La. 19,351

9. Nat Stratton, Goodwell. Okla. 18,552

10. Jake Wright, Milford, Utah 18,121

11. Tyrell Smith, Sand Coulee, Mont. 17,019

12. Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah 16,227

13. Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah 16,125

14. Cody Wright, Milford, Utah 14,929

15. Cooper DeWitt, Rio Rico, Ariz. 14,860

16. Chuck Schmidt, Keldron, S.D. 13,810

17. Cole Elshere, Faith, S.D. 13,652

18. Tyler Corrington, Hastings, Minn. 13,647

19. Shade Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 13,402

20. Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta 12,894

Tie-down Roping

1. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas $40,380

2. Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas 35,584

3. Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas 34,061

4. Bryson Sechrist, Apache, Okla. 33,860

5. Hunter Herrin, Apache, Okla. 31,835

6. J.C. Malone, Plain city, Utah 29,669

7. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas 28,375

8. Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. 27,128

9. Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas 24,979

10. Cade Swor, Winnie, Texas 24,032

11. Ace Slone, Cuero, Texas 20,343

12. Cody Quaney, Cheney, Kan. 20,054

13. Tim Pharr, Resaca, Ga. 18,654

14. Randall Carlisle, Athens, La. 16,579

15. Riley Pruitt, Gering, Neb. 15,344

16. Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. 15,179

17. Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho 15,164

18. Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas 14,566

19. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. 14,419

20. Chase Williams, Stephenville, Texas 14,116

Steer Roping

1. Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas $39,526

2. Jason Evans, Glen Rose, Texas 25,469

3. JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas 23,636

4. Troy Tillard, Douglas, Wyo. 19,764

5. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas 18,376

6. John Bland, Turkey, Texas 16,986

7. Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas 15,574

8. Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas 15,027

9. Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla. 13,949

10. Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas 13,557

11. Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas 12,124

12. Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. 11,340

13. Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. 8,962

14. Shay Good, Midland, Texas 8,224

15. Brodie Poppino, Big Cabin, Okla. 7,790

16. Brian Garr, Belle Fourche, S.D. 7,714

17. J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas 6,808

18. J.P. Wickett, Sallisaw, Okla. 6,760

19. Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas 6,749

20. Travis Mills, Gillette, Wyo. 6,013

Bull Riding

1. Ty Wallace, Collbran, Colo. $48,865

2. Garrett Smith, Rexburg, Idaho 38,085

3. Cole Melancon, Liberty, Texas 35,375

4. Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho 34,233

5. Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. 34,012

6. Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah 32,535

7. Dustin Bowen, Waller, Texas 29,731

8. Tim Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 27,815

9. Trevor Reiste, Linden, Iowa 27,789

10. Lon Danley, Tularosa, N.M. 27,389

11. Bayle Worden, Charleston, Texas 25,436

12. Scottie Knapp, Albuquerque, N.M. 24,572

13. Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas 23,944

14. Brady Portenier, Caldwell, Idaho 23,780

15. Dalan Duncan, Ballard, Utah 22,440

16. Brennon Eldred, Sulphur, Okla. 19,588

17. Guthrie Murray, Miami, Okla. 19,543

18. Dave Mason, Burnet, Texas 18,303

19. Jordan Hansen, Okotoks, Alberta 18,274

20. Riker Carter, Stone, Idaho 17,636

Barrel Racing

1 Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas $51,991

2. Kathy Grimes, Medical Lake, Wa. 21,908

3. Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas 21,262

4. Jordan Moore, Mauston, Wisc. 19,132

5. Fallon Taylor, Collinsville, Texas 18,625

6. Brooke Rix, Skidmore, Texas 15,832

7. Carmel Wright, Roy, Mont. 15,723

8. Cayla Small, Bokchito, Okla. 15,321

9. Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas 15,029

10. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, Texas 13,930

11. Calyssa Thomas, Harrold, SD. 13,735

12. Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore 13,355

13. Sidney Forrest, Lipan, Texas 12,545

14. Jana Griemsman, Piedmont, SD 11,779

15. Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif. 10,729

16. Nikki Hansen, Dickinson, N.D. 10,109

17. Michele McLeod, Whitesboro, Texas 9,857

18. Mary Walker, Ennis, Texas 9,923

19. Kelly Yates, Pueblo, Colo. 9,856

20. Shelby Janssen, Coleman, Okla. 9,798