2017 PRCA WORLD STANDINGS | TSLN.com

2017 PRCA WORLD STANDINGS
March 9, 2017
All-around
1. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas $50,328
2. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas 50,177
3. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 41,852
4. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. 40,868
5. JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas 27,562
6. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 26,572
7. Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 24,232
8. Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. 23,711
9. Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. 17,011
10. John Leinaweaver, Orrtanna, Pa. 16,644
11. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 14,458
12. Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. 14,286
13. Justin Thigpen, Waycross, Ga. 13,348
14. Cash Myers, Athens, Texas 11,654
15. Brent Lewis, Pinon, N.M. 9,555
16. Paul David Tierney, Oral, S.D. 9,298
Bareback Riding
1. Tim O'Connell, Zwingle, Iowa $53,814
2. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. 42,274
3. Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas 40,720
4. Tyler Nelson, Victor, Idaho 36,850
5. Chad Rutherford, Lake Charles, La. 33,960
6. Winn Ratliff, Leesville, La. 28,819
7. Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas 28,186
8. Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 24,073
9. Evan Jayne, Marseille, France 23,452
10. Justin Miller, Billings, Mont. 21,608
11. Mason Clements, Santaquin, Utah 21,116
12. R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif. 19,992
13. Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore. 17,351
14. Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas 16,861
15. Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba 13,680
16. Wyatt Bloom, Bend, Ore. 13,535
17. Clint Laye, Pocatello, Idaho 13,111
18. J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. 12,952
19. Luke Creasy, Lovington, N.M. 12,163
20. Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah 12,020
Steer Wrestling
1. Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont. $64,453
2. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. 48,707
3. Luke Branquinho, Los Alamos, Calif. 29,272
4. Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis. 26,770
5. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. 26,449
6. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 25,785
7. Baylor Roche, Tremonton, Utah 22,957
8. Jason Thomas, Benton, Ark. 20,902
9. Jon Ragatz, Beetown, Wis. 20,153
10. Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. 18,673
11. Olin Hannum, Malad, Idaho 17,470
12. Shane Frey, Duncan, Okla. 17,220
13. Chance Howard, Cedarville, Ark. 16,669
14. Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas 15,167
15. Blaine Jones, Templeton, Calif. 14,702
16. Rowdy Parrott, Mamou, La. 14,593
17. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 14,172
18. Kyle Whitaker, Chambers, Neb. 14,105
19. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. 13,364
20. Will Lummus, West Point, Miss. 12,860
Team Roping (header)
1. Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz. $44,853
2. Luke Brown, Stephenville, Texas 39,368
3. Kaleb Driggers, Albany, Ga. 36,378
4. Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. 31,505
5. Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif. 25,766
6. Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla. 24,076
7. Jake Cooper, Monument, N.M. 22,166
8. Travis Tryan, Billings, Mont. 21,335
9. Tom Richards, Humboldt, Ariz. 19,239
10. Kelsey Parchman, Cumberland City, Tenn. 18,076
11. Garrett Rogers, Baker City, Ore. 17,723
12. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 16,068
13. Dustin Bird, Cut Bank, Mont. 14,779
14. Blake Teixeira, Tres Pinos, Calif. 14,628
15. Cody Tew, Belgrade, Mont. 13,055
16. John Alley, Adams, Tenn. 12,719
17. Levi Simpson, Ponoka, Alberta 11,627
18. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas 11,371
19. Lightning Aguilera, Athens, Texas 11,247
20. Jr. Dees, Aurora, S.D. 11,189
Team Roping (heeler)
1. Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz. $44,853
2. Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. 39,368
3. Junior Nogueira, Presidente Pruden, Brazile 36,378
4. Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. 29,407
5. Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas 27,719
6. Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont. 23,587
7. Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas 22,637
8. John Robertson, Polson, Mont. 21,882
9. Kinney Harrell, Marshall, Texas 18,076
10. Travis Graves, Jay, Okla. 17,723
11. Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 17,723
12. B.J. Dugger, Three Rivers, Texas 15,861
13. Tyler McKnight, Wells, Texas 15,856
14. Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. 14,683
15. Travis Woodard, Stockton, Calif. 13,974
16. York Gill, Stephenville, Texas 13,023
17. Clark Adcock, Smithville, Tenn. 12,719
18. Matt Zancanella, Aurora, S.D. 12,578
19. Cody Hogan, Athens, Texas 12,206
20. Clint Summers, Lake City, Fla. 11,979
Saddle Bronc Riding
1. CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah $54,665
2. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas 50,981
3. Audy Reed, Spearman, Texas 36,026
4. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta 26,719
5. Hardy Braden, Welch, Okla. 24,759
6. Jake Wright, Milford, Utah 22,065
7. Curtis Garton, Kaitaia, New Zealand 20,772
8. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 19,526
9. Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La. 19,351
10. Nat Stratton, Goodwell. Okla. 18,552
11. Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah 17,735
12. Cody Wright, Milford, Utah 17,133
13. Tyrell J Smith, Sand Coulee, Mont. 17,019
14. Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah 16,125
15. Cooper DeWitt, Rio Rico, Ariz. 14,860
16. Chuck Schmidt, Keldron, S.D. 13,810
17. Cole Elshere, Faith, S.D. 13,652
18. Tyler Corrington, Hastings, Minn. 13,647
19. Shade Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 13,402
20. Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta 12,894
Tie-down Roping
1. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas $42,584
2. Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas 35,584
3. Bryson Sechrist, Apache, Okla. 34,788
4. Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas 34,061
5. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas 32,319
6. Hunter Herrin, Apache, Okla. 31,835
7. J.C. Malone, Plain City, Utah 31,177
8. Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas 27,995
9. Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. 27,128
10. Cade Swor, Winnie, Texas 24,032
11. Ace Slone, Cuero, Texas 20,343
12. Cody Quaney, Cheney, Kan. 20,054
13. Tim Pharr, Resaca, Ga. 18,654
14. Randall Carlisle, Athens, La. 16,579
15. Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 15,851
16. Riley Pruitt, Gering, Neb. 15,344
17. Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. 15,179
18. Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho 15,164
19. Scott Kormos, Teague, Texas 14,999
20. Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas 14,566
Steer Roping
1. Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas $39,526
2. Jason Evans, Glen Rose, Texas 25,469
3. JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas 23,636
4. Troy Tillard, Douglas, Wyo. 19,764
5. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas 18,376
6. John Bland, Turkey, Texas 16,986
7. Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas 15,574
8. Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas 15,027
9. Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla. 13,949
10. Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas 13,557
11. Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas 12,124
12. Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. 11,340
13. Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. 8,962
14. Shay Good, Midland, Texas 8,224
15. Brodie Poppino, Big Cabin, Okla. 7,790
16. Brian Garr, Belle Fourche, S.D. 7,714
17. J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas 6,808
18. J.P. Wickett, Sallisaw, Okla. 6,760
19. Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas 6,749
20. Travis Mills, Gillette, Wyo. 6,013
Bull Riding
1. Ty Wallace, Collbran, Colo. $48,865
2. Garrett Smith, Rexburg, Idaho 40,514
3. Cole Melancon, Liberty, Texas 39,950
4. Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. 39,648
5. Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho 34,233
6. Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah 32,535
7. Dustin Bowen, Waller, Texas 30,659
8. Tim Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 27,815
9. Trevor Reiste, Linden, Iowa 27,789
10. Lon Daney, Tularosa, N.M. 27,389
11. Bayle Worden, Charleston, Texas 25,436
12. Scottie Knapp, Albuquerque, N.M. 24,572
13. Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas 23,944
14. Brady Portenier, Caldwell, Idaho 23,780
15. Dalan Duncan, Ballard, Utah 22,440
16. Brennon Eldred, Sulphur, Okla. 19,588
17. Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas 19,567
18. Guthrie Murray, Miami, Okla. 19,543
19. Jordan Hansen, Okotoks, Alberta 18,726
20. Dave Mason, Burnet, Texas 18,303
Barrel Racing
1 Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas $51,991
2. Kathy Grimes, Medical Lake, Wa. 21,908
3. Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas 21,262
4. Jordan Moore, Mauston, Wisc. 19,132
5. Fallon Taylor, Collinsville, Texas 18,625
6. Brooke Rix, Skidmore, Texas 15,832
7. Carmel Wright, Roy, Mont. 15,723
8. Cayla Small, Bokchito, Okla. 15,321
9. Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas 15,029
10. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, Texas 13,930
11. Calyssa Thomas, Harrold, SD. 13,735
12. Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore 13,355
13. Sidney Forrest, Lipan, Texas 12,545
14. Jana Griemsman, Piedmont, SD 11,779
15. Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif. 10,729
16. Nikki Hansen, Dickinson, N.D. 10,109
17. Michele McLeod, Whitesboro, Texas 9,857
18. Mary Walker, Ennis, Texas 9,923
19. Kelly Yates, Pueblo, Colo. 9,856
20. Shelby Janssen, Coleman, Okla. 9,798
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Horse & Rodeo
Trending Sitewide
- Fire relief for Kansas, Oklahoma, Colorado, Texas
- Kent Lahren says cattle industry in ‘state of emergency’
- Bovine tuberculosis found in South Dakota
- The Cowboy Pastor’s Wife by Norma Elliott: Don’t leave the gate open for disrespect
- State vet to hold bovine tuberculosis (TB) informational meeting in Harding County, South Dakota