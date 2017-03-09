 2017 PRCA WORLD STANDINGS | TSLN.com

2017 PRCA WORLD STANDINGS

All-around

1. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas $50,328

2. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas 50,177

3. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 41,852

4. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. 40,868

5. JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas 27,562

6. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 26,572

7. Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 24,232

8. Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. 23,711

9. Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. 17,011

10. John Leinaweaver, Orrtanna, Pa. 16,644

11. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 14,458

12. Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. 14,286

13. Justin Thigpen, Waycross, Ga. 13,348

14. Cash Myers, Athens, Texas 11,654

15. Brent Lewis, Pinon, N.M. 9,555

16. Paul David Tierney, Oral, S.D. 9,298

Bareback Riding

1. Tim O'Connell, Zwingle, Iowa $53,814

2. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. 42,274

3. Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas 40,720

4. Tyler Nelson, Victor, Idaho 36,850

5. Chad Rutherford, Lake Charles, La. 33,960

6. Winn Ratliff, Leesville, La. 28,819

7. Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas 28,186

8. Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 24,073

9. Evan Jayne, Marseille, France 23,452

10. Justin Miller, Billings, Mont. 21,608

11. Mason Clements, Santaquin, Utah 21,116

12. R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif. 19,992

13. Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore. 17,351

14. Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas 16,861

15. Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba 13,680

16. Wyatt Bloom, Bend, Ore. 13,535

17. Clint Laye, Pocatello, Idaho 13,111

18. J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. 12,952

19. Luke Creasy, Lovington, N.M. 12,163

20. Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah 12,020

Steer Wrestling

1. Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont. $64,453

2. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. 48,707

3. Luke Branquinho, Los Alamos, Calif. 29,272

4. Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis. 26,770

5. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. 26,449

6. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 25,785

7. Baylor Roche, Tremonton, Utah 22,957

8. Jason Thomas, Benton, Ark. 20,902

9. Jon Ragatz, Beetown, Wis. 20,153

10. Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. 18,673

11. Olin Hannum, Malad, Idaho 17,470

12. Shane Frey, Duncan, Okla. 17,220

13. Chance Howard, Cedarville, Ark. 16,669

14. Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas 15,167

15. Blaine Jones, Templeton, Calif. 14,702

16. Rowdy Parrott, Mamou, La. 14,593

17. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 14,172

18. Kyle Whitaker, Chambers, Neb. 14,105

19. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. 13,364

20. Will Lummus, West Point, Miss. 12,860

Team Roping (header)

1. Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz. $44,853

2. Luke Brown, Stephenville, Texas 39,368

3. Kaleb Driggers, Albany, Ga. 36,378

4. Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. 31,505

5. Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif. 25,766

6. Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla. 24,076

7. Jake Cooper, Monument, N.M. 22,166

8. Travis Tryan, Billings, Mont. 21,335

9. Tom Richards, Humboldt, Ariz. 19,239

10. Kelsey Parchman, Cumberland City, Tenn. 18,076

11. Garrett Rogers, Baker City, Ore. 17,723

12. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 16,068

13. Dustin Bird, Cut Bank, Mont. 14,779

14. Blake Teixeira, Tres Pinos, Calif. 14,628

15. Cody Tew, Belgrade, Mont. 13,055

16. John Alley, Adams, Tenn. 12,719

17. Levi Simpson, Ponoka, Alberta 11,627

18. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas 11,371

19. Lightning Aguilera, Athens, Texas 11,247

20. Jr. Dees, Aurora, S.D. 11,189

Team Roping (heeler)

1. Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz. $44,853

2. Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. 39,368

3. Junior Nogueira, Presidente Pruden, Brazile 36,378

4. Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. 29,407

5. Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas 27,719

6. Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont. 23,587

7. Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas 22,637

8. John Robertson, Polson, Mont. 21,882

9. Kinney Harrell, Marshall, Texas 18,076

10. Travis Graves, Jay, Okla. 17,723

11. Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 17,723

12. B.J. Dugger, Three Rivers, Texas 15,861

13. Tyler McKnight, Wells, Texas 15,856

14. Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. 14,683

15. Travis Woodard, Stockton, Calif. 13,974

16. York Gill, Stephenville, Texas 13,023

17. Clark Adcock, Smithville, Tenn. 12,719

18. Matt Zancanella, Aurora, S.D. 12,578

19. Cody Hogan, Athens, Texas 12,206

20. Clint Summers, Lake City, Fla. 11,979

Saddle Bronc Riding

1. CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah $54,665

2. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas 50,981

3. Audy Reed, Spearman, Texas 36,026

4. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta 26,719

5. Hardy Braden, Welch, Okla. 24,759

6. Jake Wright, Milford, Utah 22,065

7. Curtis Garton, Kaitaia, New Zealand 20,772

8. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 19,526

9. Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La. 19,351

10. Nat Stratton, Goodwell. Okla. 18,552

11. Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah 17,735

12. Cody Wright, Milford, Utah 17,133

13. Tyrell J Smith, Sand Coulee, Mont. 17,019

14. Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah 16,125

15. Cooper DeWitt, Rio Rico, Ariz. 14,860

16. Chuck Schmidt, Keldron, S.D. 13,810

17. Cole Elshere, Faith, S.D. 13,652

18. Tyler Corrington, Hastings, Minn. 13,647

19. Shade Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 13,402

20. Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta 12,894

Tie-down Roping

1. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas $42,584

2. Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas 35,584

3. Bryson Sechrist, Apache, Okla. 34,788

4. Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas 34,061

5. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas 32,319

6. Hunter Herrin, Apache, Okla. 31,835

7. J.C. Malone, Plain City, Utah 31,177

8. Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas 27,995

9. Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. 27,128

10. Cade Swor, Winnie, Texas 24,032

11. Ace Slone, Cuero, Texas 20,343

12. Cody Quaney, Cheney, Kan. 20,054

13. Tim Pharr, Resaca, Ga. 18,654

14. Randall Carlisle, Athens, La. 16,579

15. Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 15,851

16. Riley Pruitt, Gering, Neb. 15,344

17. Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. 15,179

18. Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho 15,164

19. Scott Kormos, Teague, Texas 14,999

20. Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas 14,566

Steer Roping

1. Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas $39,526

2. Jason Evans, Glen Rose, Texas 25,469

3. JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas 23,636

4. Troy Tillard, Douglas, Wyo. 19,764

5. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas 18,376

6. John Bland, Turkey, Texas 16,986

7. Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas 15,574

8. Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas 15,027

9. Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla. 13,949

10. Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas 13,557

11. Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas 12,124

12. Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. 11,340

13. Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. 8,962

14. Shay Good, Midland, Texas 8,224

15. Brodie Poppino, Big Cabin, Okla. 7,790

16. Brian Garr, Belle Fourche, S.D. 7,714

17. J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas 6,808

18. J.P. Wickett, Sallisaw, Okla. 6,760

19. Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas 6,749

20. Travis Mills, Gillette, Wyo. 6,013

Bull Riding

1. Ty Wallace, Collbran, Colo. $48,865

2. Garrett Smith, Rexburg, Idaho 40,514

3. Cole Melancon, Liberty, Texas 39,950

4. Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. 39,648

5. Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho 34,233

6. Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah 32,535

7. Dustin Bowen, Waller, Texas 30,659

8. Tim Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 27,815

9. Trevor Reiste, Linden, Iowa 27,789

10. Lon Daney, Tularosa, N.M. 27,389

11. Bayle Worden, Charleston, Texas 25,436

12. Scottie Knapp, Albuquerque, N.M. 24,572

13. Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas 23,944

14. Brady Portenier, Caldwell, Idaho 23,780

15. Dalan Duncan, Ballard, Utah 22,440

16. Brennon Eldred, Sulphur, Okla. 19,588

17. Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas 19,567

18. Guthrie Murray, Miami, Okla. 19,543

19. Jordan Hansen, Okotoks, Alberta 18,726

20. Dave Mason, Burnet, Texas 18,303

Barrel Racing

1 Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas $51,991

2. Kathy Grimes, Medical Lake, Wa. 21,908

3. Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas 21,262

4. Jordan Moore, Mauston, Wisc. 19,132

5. Fallon Taylor, Collinsville, Texas 18,625

6. Brooke Rix, Skidmore, Texas 15,832

7. Carmel Wright, Roy, Mont. 15,723

8. Cayla Small, Bokchito, Okla. 15,321

9. Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas 15,029

10. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, Texas 13,930

11. Calyssa Thomas, Harrold, SD. 13,735

12. Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore 13,355

13. Sidney Forrest, Lipan, Texas 12,545

14. Jana Griemsman, Piedmont, SD 11,779

15. Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif. 10,729

16. Nikki Hansen, Dickinson, N.D. 10,109

17. Michele McLeod, Whitesboro, Texas 9,857

18. Mary Walker, Ennis, Texas 9,923

19. Kelly Yates, Pueblo, Colo. 9,856

20. Shelby Janssen, Coleman, Okla. 9,798