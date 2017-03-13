 2017 PRCA World Standings as of March 13 | TSLN.com

2017 PRCA World Standings as of March 13

All-around

1. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas $50,328

2. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas 50,177

3. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 41,852

4. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. 40,868

5. JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas 27,562

6. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 26,572

7. Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 24,232

8. Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. 23,711

9. Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. 17,011

10. John Leinaweaver, Orrtanna, Pa. 16,644

11. Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. 15,444

12. Justin Thigpen, Waycross, Ga. 13,348

13. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 12,086

14. Cash Myers, Athens, Texas 11,654

15. Brent Lewis, Pinon, N.M. 9,555

16. Paul David Tierney, Oral, S.D. 9,298

Bareback Riding

1. Tim O'Connell, Zwingle, Iowa $56,846

2. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. 42,274

3. Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas 40,720

4. Tyler Nelson, Victor, Idaho 36,850

5. Chad Rutherford, Lake Charles, La. 34,554

6. Winn Ratliff, Leesville, La. 28,819

7. Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas 28,186

8. Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 25,150

9. Evan Jayne, Marseille, France 23,452

10. Mason Clements, Santaquin, Utah 22,891

11. Justin Miller, Billings, Mont. 22,377

12. R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif. 19,992

13. Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba 17,635

14. Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore. 17,351

15. Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas 16,861

16. Luke Creasy, Lovington, N.M. 14,843

17. Wyatt Bloom, Bend, Ore. 13,535

18. Clint Laye, Pocatello, Idaho 13,111

19. J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. 12,952

20. Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif. 12,649

Steer Wrestling

1. Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont. $64,453

2. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. 48,707

3. Luke Branquinho, Los Alamos, Calif. 29,272

4. Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis. 26,770

5. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. 26,449

6. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 25,785

7. Baylor Roche, Tremonton, Utah 22,957

8. Jason Thomas, Benton, Ark. 20,902

9. Jon Ragatz, Beetown, Wis. 20,153

10. Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. 19,482

11. Olin Hannum, Malad, Idaho 17,676

12. Chance Howard, Cedarville, Ark. 17,476

13. Shane Frey, Duncan, Okla. 17,220

14. Blaine Jones, Templeton, Calif. 15,904

15. Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas 15,167

16. Rowdy Parrott, Mamou, La. 14,761

17. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. 14,567

18. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 14,172

19. Kyle Whitaker, Chambers, Neb. 14,105

20. Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta 13,598

Team Roping (header)

1. Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz. $46,209

2. Luke Brown, Stephenville, Texas 39,368

3. Kaleb Driggers, Albany, Ga. 36,378

4. Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. 31,505

5. Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif. 25,766

6. Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla. 24,076

7. Jake Cooper, Monument, N.M. 22,166

8. Travis Tryan, Billings, Mont. 21,335

9. Garrett Rogers, Baker City, Ore. 19,804

10. Tom Richards, Humboldt, Ariz. 19,239

11. Kelsey Parchman, Cumberland City, Tenn. 18,076

12. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 16,068

13. Dustin Bird, Cut Bank, Mont. 14,779

14. Blake Teixeira, Tres Pinos, Calif. 14,628

15. Cody Tew, Belgrade, Mont. 13,055

16. John Alley, Adams, Tenn. 12,719

17. Levi Simpson, Ponoka, Alberta 11,627

18. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas 11,371

19. Lightning Aguilera, Athens, Texas 11,247

20. Jr. Dees, Aurora, S.D. 11,189

Team Roping (heeler)

1. Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz. $46,209

2. Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. 39,368

3. Junior Nogueira, Presidente Pruden, Brazile 36,378

4. Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. 29,407

5. Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas 27,719

6. Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont. 23,587

7. Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas 22,637

8. John Robertson, Polson, Mont. 21,882

9. Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 19,804

10. Kinney Harrell, Marshall, Texas 18,076

11. Travis Graves, Jay, Okla. 17,723

12. B.J. Dugger, Three Rivers, Texas 15,861

13. Tyler McKnight, Wells, Texas 15,856

14. Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. 14,683

15. Travis Woodard, Stockton, Calif. 13,974

16. York Gill, Stephenville, Texas 13,023

17. Clark Adcock, Smithville, Tenn. 12,719

18. Matt Zancanella, Aurora, S.D. 12,578

19. Cody Hogan, Athens, Texas 12,206

20. Clint Summers, Lake City, Fla. 11,979

Saddle Bronc Riding

1. CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah $55,545

2. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas 50,981

3. Audy Reed, Spearman, Texas 36,652

4. Hardy Braden, Welch, Okla. 27,235

5. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta 26,719

6. Jake Wright, Milford, Utah 22,065

7. Curtis Garton, Kaitaia, New Zealand 20,772

8. Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La. 20,296

9. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 19,526

10. Nat Stratton, Goodwell. Okla. 18,552

11. Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah 17,735

12. Cody Wright, Milford, Utah 17,133

13. Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta 17,067

14. Tyrell J Smith, Sand Coulee, Mont. 17,019

15. Tyler Corrington, Hastings, Minn. 16,846

16. Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah 16,125

17. Cooper DeWitt, Rio Rico, Ariz. 14,860

18. Chuck Schmidt, Keldron, S.D. 14,466

19. Cole Elshere, Faith, S.D. 13,926

20. Shade Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 13,402

Tie-down Roping

1. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas $42,584

2. Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas 35,584

3. Bryson Sechrist, Apache, Okla. 34,788

4. Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas 34,061

5. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas 32,319

6. Hunter Herrin, Apache, Okla. 31,835

7. J.C. Malone, Plain city, Utah 31,177

8. Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. 28,618

9. Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas 27,995

10. Cade Swor, Winnie, Texas 24,032

11. Ace Slone, Cuero, Texas 20,343

12. Cody Quaney, Cheney, Kan. 20,054

13. Tim Pharr, Resaca, Ga. 19,070

14. Randall Carlisle, Athens, La. 16,829

15. Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho 16,657

16. Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 15,851

17. Riley Pruitt, Gering, Neb. 15,344

18. Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. 15,179

19. Scott Kormos, Teague, Texas 14,999

20. Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas 14,566

Steer Roping

1. Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas $41,752

2. JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas 26,683

3. Jason Evans, Glen Rose, Texas 25,469

4. Troy Tillard, Douglas, Wyo. 22,482

5. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas 20,168

6. Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas 19,905

7. John Bland, Turkey, Texas 18,330

8. Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas 17,321

9. Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas 16,416

10. Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla. 16,323

11. Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas 12,572

12. Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. 11,340

13. Shay Good, Midland, Texas 10,285

14. Roger Branch, Wellston, Okla. 9,773

15. Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. 9,051

16. J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas 8,600

17. Brodie Poppino, Big Cabin, Okla. 7,790

18. Brian Garr, Belle Fourche, S.D. 7,714

19. J.P. Wickett, Sallisaw, Okla. 6,760

20. Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas 6,749

Bull Riding

1. Ty Wallace, Collbran, Colo. $48,865

2. Garrett Smith, Rexburg, Idaho 43,020

3. Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho 42,430

4. Cole Melancon, Liberty, Texas 39,950

5. Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. 39,648

6. Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah 37,054

7. Dustin Bowen, Waller, Texas 30,659

8. Tim Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 27,815

9. Trevor Reiste, Linden, Iowa 27,789

10. Lon Danley, Tularosa, N.M. 27,389

11. Bayle Worden, Charleston, Texas 25,756

12. Brady Portenier, Caldwell, Idaho 24,795

13. Scottie Knapp, Albuquerque, N.M. 24,572

14. Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas 23,944

15. Dalan Duncan, Ballard, Utah 22,440

16. Guthrie Murray, Miami, Okla. 20,653

17. Brennon Eldred, Sulphur, Okla. 19,588

18. Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas 19,567

19. Jordan Hansen, Okotoks, Alberta 19,066

20. Dave Mason, Burnet, Texas 18,856