2017 PRCA World Standings as of March 13 | TSLN.com

2017 PRCA World Standings as of March 13
March 13, 2017
All-around
1. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas $50,328
2. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas 50,177
3. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 41,852
4. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. 40,868
5. JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas 27,562
6. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 26,572
7. Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 24,232
8. Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. 23,711
9. Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. 17,011
10. John Leinaweaver, Orrtanna, Pa. 16,644
11. Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. 15,444
12. Justin Thigpen, Waycross, Ga. 13,348
13. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 12,086
14. Cash Myers, Athens, Texas 11,654
15. Brent Lewis, Pinon, N.M. 9,555
16. Paul David Tierney, Oral, S.D. 9,298
Bareback Riding
1. Tim O'Connell, Zwingle, Iowa $56,846
2. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. 42,274
3. Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas 40,720
4. Tyler Nelson, Victor, Idaho 36,850
5. Chad Rutherford, Lake Charles, La. 34,554
6. Winn Ratliff, Leesville, La. 28,819
7. Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas 28,186
8. Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 25,150
9. Evan Jayne, Marseille, France 23,452
10. Mason Clements, Santaquin, Utah 22,891
11. Justin Miller, Billings, Mont. 22,377
12. R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif. 19,992
13. Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba 17,635
14. Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore. 17,351
15. Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas 16,861
16. Luke Creasy, Lovington, N.M. 14,843
17. Wyatt Bloom, Bend, Ore. 13,535
18. Clint Laye, Pocatello, Idaho 13,111
19. J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. 12,952
20. Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif. 12,649
Steer Wrestling
1. Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont. $64,453
2. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. 48,707
3. Luke Branquinho, Los Alamos, Calif. 29,272
4. Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis. 26,770
5. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. 26,449
6. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 25,785
7. Baylor Roche, Tremonton, Utah 22,957
8. Jason Thomas, Benton, Ark. 20,902
9. Jon Ragatz, Beetown, Wis. 20,153
10. Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. 19,482
11. Olin Hannum, Malad, Idaho 17,676
12. Chance Howard, Cedarville, Ark. 17,476
13. Shane Frey, Duncan, Okla. 17,220
14. Blaine Jones, Templeton, Calif. 15,904
15. Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas 15,167
16. Rowdy Parrott, Mamou, La. 14,761
17. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. 14,567
18. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 14,172
19. Kyle Whitaker, Chambers, Neb. 14,105
20. Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta 13,598
Team Roping (header)
1. Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz. $46,209
2. Luke Brown, Stephenville, Texas 39,368
3. Kaleb Driggers, Albany, Ga. 36,378
4. Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. 31,505
5. Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif. 25,766
6. Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla. 24,076
7. Jake Cooper, Monument, N.M. 22,166
8. Travis Tryan, Billings, Mont. 21,335
9. Garrett Rogers, Baker City, Ore. 19,804
10. Tom Richards, Humboldt, Ariz. 19,239
11. Kelsey Parchman, Cumberland City, Tenn. 18,076
12. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 16,068
13. Dustin Bird, Cut Bank, Mont. 14,779
14. Blake Teixeira, Tres Pinos, Calif. 14,628
15. Cody Tew, Belgrade, Mont. 13,055
16. John Alley, Adams, Tenn. 12,719
17. Levi Simpson, Ponoka, Alberta 11,627
18. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas 11,371
19. Lightning Aguilera, Athens, Texas 11,247
20. Jr. Dees, Aurora, S.D. 11,189
Team Roping (heeler)
1. Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz. $46,209
2. Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. 39,368
3. Junior Nogueira, Presidente Pruden, Brazile 36,378
4. Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. 29,407
5. Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas 27,719
6. Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont. 23,587
7. Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas 22,637
8. John Robertson, Polson, Mont. 21,882
9. Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 19,804
10. Kinney Harrell, Marshall, Texas 18,076
11. Travis Graves, Jay, Okla. 17,723
12. B.J. Dugger, Three Rivers, Texas 15,861
13. Tyler McKnight, Wells, Texas 15,856
14. Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. 14,683
15. Travis Woodard, Stockton, Calif. 13,974
16. York Gill, Stephenville, Texas 13,023
17. Clark Adcock, Smithville, Tenn. 12,719
18. Matt Zancanella, Aurora, S.D. 12,578
19. Cody Hogan, Athens, Texas 12,206
20. Clint Summers, Lake City, Fla. 11,979
Saddle Bronc Riding
1. CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah $55,545
2. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas 50,981
3. Audy Reed, Spearman, Texas 36,652
4. Hardy Braden, Welch, Okla. 27,235
5. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta 26,719
6. Jake Wright, Milford, Utah 22,065
7. Curtis Garton, Kaitaia, New Zealand 20,772
8. Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La. 20,296
9. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 19,526
10. Nat Stratton, Goodwell. Okla. 18,552
11. Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah 17,735
12. Cody Wright, Milford, Utah 17,133
13. Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta 17,067
14. Tyrell J Smith, Sand Coulee, Mont. 17,019
15. Tyler Corrington, Hastings, Minn. 16,846
16. Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah 16,125
17. Cooper DeWitt, Rio Rico, Ariz. 14,860
18. Chuck Schmidt, Keldron, S.D. 14,466
19. Cole Elshere, Faith, S.D. 13,926
20. Shade Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 13,402
Tie-down Roping
1. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas $42,584
2. Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas 35,584
3. Bryson Sechrist, Apache, Okla. 34,788
4. Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas 34,061
5. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas 32,319
6. Hunter Herrin, Apache, Okla. 31,835
7. J.C. Malone, Plain city, Utah 31,177
8. Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. 28,618
9. Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas 27,995
10. Cade Swor, Winnie, Texas 24,032
11. Ace Slone, Cuero, Texas 20,343
12. Cody Quaney, Cheney, Kan. 20,054
13. Tim Pharr, Resaca, Ga. 19,070
14. Randall Carlisle, Athens, La. 16,829
15. Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho 16,657
16. Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 15,851
17. Riley Pruitt, Gering, Neb. 15,344
18. Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. 15,179
19. Scott Kormos, Teague, Texas 14,999
20. Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas 14,566
Steer Roping
1. Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas $41,752
2. JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas 26,683
3. Jason Evans, Glen Rose, Texas 25,469
4. Troy Tillard, Douglas, Wyo. 22,482
5. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas 20,168
6. Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas 19,905
7. John Bland, Turkey, Texas 18,330
8. Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas 17,321
9. Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas 16,416
10. Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla. 16,323
11. Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas 12,572
12. Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. 11,340
13. Shay Good, Midland, Texas 10,285
14. Roger Branch, Wellston, Okla. 9,773
15. Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. 9,051
16. J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas 8,600
17. Brodie Poppino, Big Cabin, Okla. 7,790
18. Brian Garr, Belle Fourche, S.D. 7,714
19. J.P. Wickett, Sallisaw, Okla. 6,760
20. Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas 6,749
Bull Riding
1. Ty Wallace, Collbran, Colo. $48,865
2. Garrett Smith, Rexburg, Idaho 43,020
3. Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho 42,430
4. Cole Melancon, Liberty, Texas 39,950
5. Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. 39,648
6. Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah 37,054
7. Dustin Bowen, Waller, Texas 30,659
8. Tim Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 27,815
9. Trevor Reiste, Linden, Iowa 27,789
10. Lon Danley, Tularosa, N.M. 27,389
11. Bayle Worden, Charleston, Texas 25,756
12. Brady Portenier, Caldwell, Idaho 24,795
13. Scottie Knapp, Albuquerque, N.M. 24,572
14. Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas 23,944
15. Dalan Duncan, Ballard, Utah 22,440
16. Guthrie Murray, Miami, Okla. 20,653
17. Brennon Eldred, Sulphur, Okla. 19,588
18. Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas 19,567
19. Jordan Hansen, Okotoks, Alberta 19,066
20. Dave Mason, Burnet, Texas 18,856