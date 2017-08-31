 2017 PRCA WORLD STANDINGS for Sept. 2, 2017 | TSLN.com

2017 PRCA WORLD STANDINGS for Sept. 2, 2017

All-around

1. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas $186,929

2. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas 143,632

3. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 136,127

4. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 134,007

5. Junior Nogueira, Presidente Pruden, Brazile 127,925

6. Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz. 116,849

7. Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. 109,600

8. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. 105,470

9. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. 98,802

10. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 97,022

11. Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. 83,786

12. Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 77,056

13. Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 75,671

14. Cody Doescher, Oklahoma City, Okla. 70,595

15. Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah 54,763

16. Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta 54,641

17. Kyle Whitaker, Chambers, Neb. 52,360

18. Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. 49,167

19. Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. 48,258

20. Paul David Tierney, Oral, S.D. 48,142

Bareback Riding

1. Tim O'Connell, Zwingle, Iowa $188,260

2. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. 127,682

3. Wyatt Denny, Minden, Nev. 109,353

4. Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif. 104,661

5. J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. 100,530

6. Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah 94,411

7. Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas 89,775

8. Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas 88,337

9. Jake Vold, Ponoka, Alberta 84,826

10. Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas 82,729

11. R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif. 79,112

12. Evan Jayne, Marseille, France, 72,736

13. Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba 72,637

14. Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 71,616

15. Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. 71,023

16. Mason Clements, Santaquin, Utah 69,378

17. Justin Miller, Billings, Mont. 67,182

18. Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore. 58,494

19. Tanner Phipps, Dalton, Ga. 57,523

20. Jessy Davis, Power, Mont. 55,499

Steer Wrestling

1. Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont. $151,913

2. Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. 105,770

3. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. 100,556

4. Olin Hannum, Malad, Idaho 98,025

5. Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta 91,619

6. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 88,060

7. Baylor Roche, Tremonton, Utah 84,928

8. Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis. 77,831

9. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. 74,632

10. Tanner Milan, Cochrane, Alberta 71,325

11. Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala. 65,301

12. Jon Ragatz, Beetown, Wis. 64,646

13. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. 63,679

14. J.D. Struxness, Appleton, Minn. 63,365

15. Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas 60,669

16. Rowdy Parrott, Mamou, La. 59,859

17. Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La. 58,006

18. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 57,314

19. Jason Thomas, Benton, Ark. 54,581

20. Will Lummus, West Point, Miss. 54,145

Team Roping (header)

1. Kaleb Driggers, Albany, Ga. $121,248

2. Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz. 113,652

3. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. 103,031

4. Luke Brown, Stephenville, Texas 94,320

5. Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla. 86,053

6. Riley Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 80,330

7. Jr. Dees, Aurora, S.D. 77,016

8. Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif. 75,752

9. Garrett Rogers, Baker City, Ore. 72,523

10. Dustin Bird, Cut Bank, Mont. 71,207

11. Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. 69,903

12. Tom Richards, Humboldt, Ariz. 68,759

13. Charly Crawford, Prineville, Ore. 65,573

14. Levi Simpson, Ponoka, Alberta 63,851

15. Clay Tryan, Billings, Mont. 59,964

16. Chad Masters, Cedar Hill, Tenn. 58,746

17. Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. 58,295

18. Hayes Smith, Central Point, Ore. 55,312

19. Lane Ivy, Adrian, Texas 53,236

20. Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz. 52,383

Team Roping (heeler)

1. Junior Nogueira, Presidente Pruden, Brazile $121,248

2. Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz. 113,652

3. Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. 108,020

4. Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. 96,620

5. Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, Okla. 96,002

6. Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. 85,791

7. Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 80,330

8. Tyler McKnight, Wells, Texas 77,238

9. Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas 76,747

10. Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 72,523

11. Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla. 69,814

12. Travis Graves, Jay, Okla. 67,437

13. Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas 67,118

14. Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan. 64,251

15. Jeremy Buhler, Arrowwood, Alberta 63,851

16. Jade Corkill, Fallon, Nev. 59,964

17. Kyle Lockett, Visalia, Calif. 51,947

18. Cody Doescher, Oklahoma City, Okla. 48,217

19. John Robertson, Polson, Mont. 47,955

20. Justin Davis, Cottonwood, Calif. 47,187

Saddle Bronc Riding

1. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $167,318

2. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta 155,540

3. Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La. 109,233

4. Layton Green, Meeting Creek, Alberta 104,252

5. Hardy Braden, Welch, Okla. 90,218

6. CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah 88,657

7. Jake Wright, Milford, Utah 84,999

8. Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta 84,179

9. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 81,935

10. Heith DeMoss, Heflin, La. 79,897

11. Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M. 75,388

12. Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah 70,811

13. Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo. 70,204

14. Audy Reed, Spearman, Texas 67,320

15. Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah 65,766

16. Cort Scheer, Elsmere, Neb. 58,879

17. Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah 55,985

18. Cody Wright, Milford, Utah 54,771

19. Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas 50,325

20. Tyrell J. Smith, Sand Coulee, Mont. 49,718

Tie-down Roping

1. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas $166,097

2. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas 132,584

3. Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas 104,086

4. Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. 102,421

5. Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas 95,306

6. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 89,624

7. Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas 85,297

8. Cooper Martin, Alma, Kan. 81,031

9. Randall Carlisle, Athens, La. 80,052

10. J.C. Malone, Plain City, Utah 77,138

11. Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla. 76,055

12. Timber Moore, Aubrey, Texas 75,641

13. Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho 75,133

14. Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas 74,293

15. Cade Swor, Winnie, Texas 73,000

16. Ace Slone, Cuero, Texas 69,195

17. Bryson Sechrist, Apache, Okla. 68,508

18. Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas 67,833

19. Cody Quaney, Cheney, Kan. 66,690

20. Cimarron Boardman, Stephenville, Texas 61,018

Steer Roping

1. Jason Evans, Glen Rose, Texas $79,212

2. Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas 75,159

3. Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla. 71,243

4. Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas 67,184

5. J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas 50,677

6. John Bland, Turkey, Texas 47,827

7. Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas 46,993

8. JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas 45,432

9. Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. 43,394

10. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 42,111

11. Troy Tillard, Douglas, Wyo. 40,287

12. Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas 39,959

13. Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas 39,314

14. Shay Good, Midland, Texas 37,781

15. J.P. Wickett, Sallisaw, Okla. 36,456

16. Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. 36,275

17. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas 33,245

18. Brian Garr, Belle Fourche, S.D. 31,754

19. Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas 31,171

20. Brent Lewis, Pinon, N.M. 26,520

Bull Riding

1. Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. $220,490

2. Garrett Smith, Rexburg, Idaho 173,443

3. Ty Wallace, Collbran, Colo. 131,451

4. Tim Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 102,212

5. Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho 97,124

6. Cole Melancon, Liberty, Texas 96,808

7. Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah 95,033

8. Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas 88,488

9. Brennon Eldred, Sulphur, Okla. 87,388

10. Trevor Reiste, Linden, Iowa 86,257

11. Jordan Spears, Redding, Calif. 84,267

12. Jordan Hansen, Okotoks, Alberta 81,408

13. Guthrie Murray, Miami, Okla. 77,386

14. Brady Portenier, Caldwell, Idaho 75,089

15. Dustin Bowen, Waller, Texas 74,627

16. Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas 68,965

17. Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 66,318

18. Garrett Tribble, Bristow, Okla. 63,276

19. Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah 60,230

20. Shane Proctor, Grand Coulee, Wash. 59,835

Barrel Racing

1. Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas $246,482

2. Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas 166,132

3. Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore. 115,831

4. Kassie Mowry, Dublin, Texas 115,201

5. Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif. 113,705

6. Kathy Grimes, Medical Lake, Wa. 106,721

7. Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas 94,279

8. Taci Bettis (R), Round Top, Texas 90,030

9. Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D. 89,759

10. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, TX 82,763

11. Tillar Murray, Fort Worth, Texas 79,803

12. Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas 73,935

13. Emily Miller, Weatherford, Okla. 69,960

14. Sydni Blanchard, Albuquerque, N.M. 67,982

15. Ivy Conrado, Hudson, Colo. 61,266

16. Kimmie Wall, Roosevelt, Utah 58,551

17. Ari-Anna Flynn, Charleston, Ark. 58,234

18. Jackie Ganter, Abilene, Texas 56,303

19. Sherry Cervi, Marana, Ariz. 55,542

20. Jana Bean, Ft. Hancock, Texas 54,975