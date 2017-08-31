2017 PRCA WORLD STANDINGS for Sept. 2, 2017
August 31, 2017
All-around
1. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas $186,929
2. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas 143,632
3. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 136,127
4. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 134,007
5. Junior Nogueira, Presidente Pruden, Brazile 127,925
6. Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz. 116,849
7. Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. 109,600
8. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. 105,470
9. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. 98,802
10. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 97,022
11. Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. 83,786
12. Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 77,056
13. Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 75,671
14. Cody Doescher, Oklahoma City, Okla. 70,595
15. Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah 54,763
16. Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta 54,641
17. Kyle Whitaker, Chambers, Neb. 52,360
18. Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. 49,167
19. Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. 48,258
20. Paul David Tierney, Oral, S.D. 48,142
Bareback Riding
1. Tim O'Connell, Zwingle, Iowa $188,260
2. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. 127,682
3. Wyatt Denny, Minden, Nev. 109,353
4. Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif. 104,661
5. J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. 100,530
6. Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah 94,411
7. Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas 89,775
8. Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas 88,337
9. Jake Vold, Ponoka, Alberta 84,826
10. Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas 82,729
11. R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif. 79,112
12. Evan Jayne, Marseille, France, 72,736
13. Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba 72,637
14. Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 71,616
15. Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. 71,023
16. Mason Clements, Santaquin, Utah 69,378
17. Justin Miller, Billings, Mont. 67,182
18. Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore. 58,494
19. Tanner Phipps, Dalton, Ga. 57,523
20. Jessy Davis, Power, Mont. 55,499
Steer Wrestling
1. Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont. $151,913
2. Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. 105,770
3. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. 100,556
4. Olin Hannum, Malad, Idaho 98,025
5. Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta 91,619
6. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 88,060
7. Baylor Roche, Tremonton, Utah 84,928
8. Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis. 77,831
9. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. 74,632
10. Tanner Milan, Cochrane, Alberta 71,325
11. Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala. 65,301
12. Jon Ragatz, Beetown, Wis. 64,646
13. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. 63,679
14. J.D. Struxness, Appleton, Minn. 63,365
15. Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas 60,669
16. Rowdy Parrott, Mamou, La. 59,859
17. Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La. 58,006
18. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 57,314
19. Jason Thomas, Benton, Ark. 54,581
20. Will Lummus, West Point, Miss. 54,145
Team Roping (header)
1. Kaleb Driggers, Albany, Ga. $121,248
2. Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz. 113,652
3. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. 103,031
4. Luke Brown, Stephenville, Texas 94,320
5. Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla. 86,053
6. Riley Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 80,330
7. Jr. Dees, Aurora, S.D. 77,016
8. Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif. 75,752
9. Garrett Rogers, Baker City, Ore. 72,523
10. Dustin Bird, Cut Bank, Mont. 71,207
11. Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. 69,903
12. Tom Richards, Humboldt, Ariz. 68,759
13. Charly Crawford, Prineville, Ore. 65,573
14. Levi Simpson, Ponoka, Alberta 63,851
15. Clay Tryan, Billings, Mont. 59,964
16. Chad Masters, Cedar Hill, Tenn. 58,746
17. Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. 58,295
18. Hayes Smith, Central Point, Ore. 55,312
19. Lane Ivy, Adrian, Texas 53,236
20. Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz. 52,383
Team Roping (heeler)
1. Junior Nogueira, Presidente Pruden, Brazile $121,248
2. Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz. 113,652
3. Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. 108,020
4. Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. 96,620
5. Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, Okla. 96,002
6. Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. 85,791
7. Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 80,330
8. Tyler McKnight, Wells, Texas 77,238
9. Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas 76,747
10. Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 72,523
11. Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla. 69,814
12. Travis Graves, Jay, Okla. 67,437
13. Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas 67,118
14. Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan. 64,251
15. Jeremy Buhler, Arrowwood, Alberta 63,851
16. Jade Corkill, Fallon, Nev. 59,964
17. Kyle Lockett, Visalia, Calif. 51,947
18. Cody Doescher, Oklahoma City, Okla. 48,217
19. John Robertson, Polson, Mont. 47,955
20. Justin Davis, Cottonwood, Calif. 47,187
Saddle Bronc Riding
1. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $167,318
2. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta 155,540
3. Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La. 109,233
4. Layton Green, Meeting Creek, Alberta 104,252
5. Hardy Braden, Welch, Okla. 90,218
6. CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah 88,657
7. Jake Wright, Milford, Utah 84,999
8. Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta 84,179
9. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 81,935
10. Heith DeMoss, Heflin, La. 79,897
11. Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M. 75,388
12. Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah 70,811
13. Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo. 70,204
14. Audy Reed, Spearman, Texas 67,320
15. Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah 65,766
16. Cort Scheer, Elsmere, Neb. 58,879
17. Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah 55,985
18. Cody Wright, Milford, Utah 54,771
19. Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas 50,325
20. Tyrell J. Smith, Sand Coulee, Mont. 49,718
Tie-down Roping
1. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas $166,097
2. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas 132,584
3. Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas 104,086
4. Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. 102,421
5. Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas 95,306
6. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 89,624
7. Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas 85,297
8. Cooper Martin, Alma, Kan. 81,031
9. Randall Carlisle, Athens, La. 80,052
10. J.C. Malone, Plain City, Utah 77,138
11. Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla. 76,055
12. Timber Moore, Aubrey, Texas 75,641
13. Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho 75,133
14. Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas 74,293
15. Cade Swor, Winnie, Texas 73,000
16. Ace Slone, Cuero, Texas 69,195
17. Bryson Sechrist, Apache, Okla. 68,508
18. Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas 67,833
19. Cody Quaney, Cheney, Kan. 66,690
20. Cimarron Boardman, Stephenville, Texas 61,018
Steer Roping
1. Jason Evans, Glen Rose, Texas $79,212
2. Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas 75,159
3. Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla. 71,243
4. Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas 67,184
5. J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas 50,677
6. John Bland, Turkey, Texas 47,827
7. Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas 46,993
8. JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas 45,432
9. Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. 43,394
10. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 42,111
11. Troy Tillard, Douglas, Wyo. 40,287
12. Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas 39,959
13. Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas 39,314
14. Shay Good, Midland, Texas 37,781
15. J.P. Wickett, Sallisaw, Okla. 36,456
16. Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. 36,275
17. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas 33,245
18. Brian Garr, Belle Fourche, S.D. 31,754
19. Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas 31,171
20. Brent Lewis, Pinon, N.M. 26,520
Bull Riding
1. Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. $220,490
2. Garrett Smith, Rexburg, Idaho 173,443
3. Ty Wallace, Collbran, Colo. 131,451
4. Tim Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 102,212
5. Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho 97,124
6. Cole Melancon, Liberty, Texas 96,808
7. Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah 95,033
8. Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas 88,488
9. Brennon Eldred, Sulphur, Okla. 87,388
10. Trevor Reiste, Linden, Iowa 86,257
11. Jordan Spears, Redding, Calif. 84,267
12. Jordan Hansen, Okotoks, Alberta 81,408
13. Guthrie Murray, Miami, Okla. 77,386
14. Brady Portenier, Caldwell, Idaho 75,089
15. Dustin Bowen, Waller, Texas 74,627
16. Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas 68,965
17. Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 66,318
18. Garrett Tribble, Bristow, Okla. 63,276
19. Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah 60,230
20. Shane Proctor, Grand Coulee, Wash. 59,835
Barrel Racing
1. Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas $246,482
2. Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas 166,132
3. Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Ore. 115,831
4. Kassie Mowry, Dublin, Texas 115,201
5. Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif. 113,705
6. Kathy Grimes, Medical Lake, Wa. 106,721
7. Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas 94,279
8. Taci Bettis (R), Round Top, Texas 90,030
9. Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D. 89,759
10. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, TX 82,763
11. Tillar Murray, Fort Worth, Texas 79,803
12. Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas 73,935
13. Emily Miller, Weatherford, Okla. 69,960
14. Sydni Blanchard, Albuquerque, N.M. 67,982
15. Ivy Conrado, Hudson, Colo. 61,266
16. Kimmie Wall, Roosevelt, Utah 58,551
17. Ari-Anna Flynn, Charleston, Ark. 58,234
18. Jackie Ganter, Abilene, Texas 56,303
19. Sherry Cervi, Marana, Ariz. 55,542
20. Jana Bean, Ft. Hancock, Texas 54,975