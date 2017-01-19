2017 PRCA WORLD STANDINGS | TSLN.com

2017 PRCA WORLD STANDINGS
January 19, 2017
All-around
1. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas $20,613
2. John Leinaweaver, Orrtanna, Pa. 13,899
3. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas 12,753
4. Cash Myers, Athens, Texas 11,654
5. Brent Lewis, Pinon, N.M. 8,671
Bareback Riding
1. Winn Ratliff, Leesville, La. $24,000
2. Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas 22,668
3. R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif. 12,720
4. Justin Miller, Billings, Mont. 11,369
5. Chad Rutherford, Lake Charles, La. 10,671
6. Evan Jayne, Marseille, France 10,200
7. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. 9,626
8. Jessy Davis, Power, Mont. 9,476
9. Luke Creasy, Lovington, N.M. 9,470
10. Anthony Thomas, Kimberley, Australia 9,226
11. Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 8,869
12. Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa 7,979
13. Tanner Phipps, Dalton, Ga. 7,925
14. Justin Pollmiller, Weatherford, Okla. 7,790
15. J.R. Mills, Okemos, Mich. 7,427
16. Blake Smith, Zap, N.D. 6,057
17. Wyatt Bloom, Bend, Ore. 6,014
18. Kyle Charley, Lukachukai, Ariz. 5,855
19. Andy Carter, Ellsinore, Mo. 5,802
20. Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah 5,706
Steer Wrestling
1. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. $17,614
2. Chance Howard, Cedarville, Ark. 13,666
3. Shane Frey, Duncan, Okla. 10,164
4. Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont. 9,594
5. Blaine Jones, Templeton, Calif. 9,385
6. Olin Hannum, Malad, Idaho 9,017
7. Justin Shaffer, Hallsville, Texas 8,748
8. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 8,419
9. Jon Ragatz, Beetown, Wis. 8,336
10. Dean McIntyre, Cloncurry, Australia 8,230
11. Joshua Clark, Belgrade, Mont. 8,041
12. Newt Novich, Twin Bridges, Mont. 8,016
13. Josh Garner, Live Oak, Calif. 7,562
14. Cody Cabral, Hilo, Hawaii 7,277
15. Luke Branquinho, Los Alamos, Calif. 7,118
16. Cash Myers, Athens, Texas 7,062
17. Kody Woodward, Dupree, S.D. 7,061
18. Taz Olson, Prairie City, S.D. 6,922
19. Will Lummus, West Point, Miss. 6,719
20. Dirk Tavenner, Rigby, Idaho 6,480
Team Roping (header)
1. Tom Richards, Humboldt, Ariz. $15,651
2. Jake Cooper, Monument, N.M. 12,268
3. Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif. 11,242
4. Colby Lovell, Madisonville, Texas 11,057
5. Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz. 9,897
6. Luke Brown, Stephenville, Texas 9,008
7. Cody Tew, Belgrade, Mont. 8,925
8. Cody Graham, Everton, Mo. 8,245
9. John Alley, Adams, Tenn. 8,244
10. Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla. 7,924
11. Logan Olson, Flandreau, S.D. 7,897
12. Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla. 7,682
13. Kelsey Parchman, Cumberland City, Tenn. 7,556
14. Travis Tryan, Billings, Mont. 7,257
15. Cory Kidd V, Statesville, N.C. 7,127
16. Chuck Smith, Townsend, Del. 7,047
17. J.B. Lord, Sturgis, S.D. 6,922
18. Ryan Reed, Wittmann, Ariz. 6,733
19. Joshua Prather, Acton, Calif. 6,464
20. Adam Rose, Willard, Mo. 6,117
Team Roping (heeler)
1. Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. $16,373
2. Tyler McKnight, Wells, Texas 12,268
3. Dugan Kelly, Paso Robles, Calif. 10,275
4. Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz. 9,897
5. Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. 9,008
6. Jason Stroup, Cape Girardeau, Mo. 8,245
7. Clark Adcock, Smithville, Tenn. 8,244
8. Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas 8,113
9. B.J. Dugger, Three Rivers, Texas 7,749
10. Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont. 7,725
11. Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, Okla. 7,682
12. Kinney Harrell, Marshall, Texas 7,556
13. Jordan Olson, Surprise, Ariz. 7,354
14. Tyler Worley, Bluffdale, Texas 7,127
15. Kevin Brown, Keedysville, Md. 7,047
16. Ryan Zurcher, Powell, Wyo. 7,000
17. Levi Lord, Sturgis, S.D. 6,922
18. Scotty Raines, Odessa, Texas 6,568
19. Tanner Luttrell, Oroville, Calif. 6,481
20. Brent Miller, Mauston, Wis. 6,117
Saddle Bronc Riding
1. CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah $23,059
2. Audy Reed, Spearman, Texas 19,588
3. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas 17,888
4. Curtis Garton, Kaitaia, New Zealand 14,709
5. Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah 12,073
6. Cooper DeWitt, Rio Rico, Ariz. 11,066
7. Joey Sonnier, New Iberia, La. 10,097
8. Heith DeMoss, Heflin, La. 9,859
9. Cody Wright, Milford, Utah 8,908
10. Cole Elshere, Faith, S.D. 8,644
11. Joaquin Real, Santa Paula, Calif. 8,101
12. Nick LaDuke, Livermore, Calif. 7,935
13. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 7,528
14. Tyrell J Smith, Sand Coulee, Mont. 7,268
15. Logan Allen, Crescent, Iowa 7,068
16. Clovis Crane, Lebanon, Pa. 6,918
17. Chase Brooks, Deer Lodge, Mont. 6,687
18. Andy Clarys, Riverton, Wyo. 6,525
19. Mike Johnson, New Castle, Del. 6,217
20. Ty Manke, Hermosa, S.D. 6,131
Tie-down Roping
1. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas $19,270
2. Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. 15,179
3. Braxton Laughlin, Westlake, La. 11,010
4. Tim Pharr, Resaca, Ga. 9,986
5. Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, Texas 9,845
6. Scott Kormos, Teague, Texas 9,742
7. Cy Eames, Gooding, Idaho 8,915
8. Randall Carlisle, Athens, La. 8,874
9. Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas 8,710
10. Tyler Thiel, Belle Fourche, S.D. 8,456
11. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 8,155
12. Jayce Johnson, Hempstead, Texas 8,077
13. Cody Quaney, Cheney, Kan. 7,720
14. Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas 7,465
15. T.J. Hobson, Henryville, Ind. 7,447
16. Bryson Sechrist, Apache, Okla. 7,343
17. Chant DeForest, Wheatland, Calif. 7,219
18. Trevor Thiel, Greeley, Colo. 6,752
19. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. 6,738
20. Dillon Holder, Eugene, Mo. 6,525
Steer Roping
1. Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas $12,554
2. Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas 12,110
3. Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. 8,228
4. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas 7,894
5. Shay Good, Midland, Texas 7,493
6. Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla. 7,186
7. J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas 6,076
8. Travis Mills, Gillette, Wyo. 6,013
9. JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas 5,998
10. Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas 5,880
11. Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. 5,730
12. Brent Lewis, Pinon, N.M. 4,876
13. Jess Tierney, Hermosa, S.D. 4,859
14. Roger Branch, Wellston, Okla. 4,665
15. Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas 4,599
16. Cash Myers, Athens, Texas 4,592
17. Brian Garr, Belle Fourche, S.D. 4,530
18. Guy Allen, Sterling City, Texas 4,410
19. Brodie Poppino, Big Cabin, Okla. 4,317
20. Jason Evans, Glen Rose, Texas 4,267
Bull Riding
1. Lon Danley, Tularosa, N.M. $18,105
2. Garrett Smith, Rexburg, Idaho 17,231
3. Cole Melancon, Liberty, Texas 14,217
4. John Leinaweaver, Orrtanna, Pa. 13,253
5. Dalan Duncan, Ballard, Utah 12,559
6. Clayton Savage, Yoder, Wyo. 12,190
7. Clayton Foltyn, Winnie, Texas 12,092
8. Corey Atwell, Moravian Falls, N.C. 11,469
9. Guthrie Murray, Miami, Okla. 10,979
10. Tyson Donovan, Sturgis, S.D. 10,216
11. Luke Gee, Stanford, Mont. 10,185
12. Ardie Maier, Timber Lake, S.D. 10,109
13. Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas 9,983
14. Lane Lasley, Marshall, Ark. 9,233
15. Dustin Boquet, Bourg, La. 9,173
16. Trevor Reiste, Linden, Iowa 8,807
17. Colten Jesse, Konawa, Okla. 8,786
18. Tim Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 8,627
19. Cody Teel, Kountze, Texas 8,157
20. Christopher Byrd, Compton, Calif. 7,961
Barrel Racing
1 Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas $18,994
2. Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas $14,974
3. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, Texas $13,930 Jordan Moore, Mauston, Wisc. $13,880
5. Calyssa Thomas, Harrold, S.D. $12,016
6. Jana Griemsman, Piedmont, S.D. $11,052
7. Nikki Hansen, Dickinson, N.D. $10,490
8. Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif. $9,419
9. Mary Walker Ennis, Texas $9,033
10. Lindsey Hayes-Banks, Opelika, Ala. $8,793
11. Margo Crowther, Fort Myers, Fla. $8,488
12. Tracy Nowlin, Nowata, Okla. $8,265
13. Michele McLeod, Whitesboro, Texas $7,967
14. Sarah Rose McDonald, Brunswick, Ga. $7,739
15. Shelby Janssen, Coleman, Okla. $6,682
16. Taylor Carver, Broxton, Ga. $6,655
17. Sabra O’Quinn, Ocala, Fla. $6,178
18. Calli VanTassell, Draper, Utah $6,054
19. Kathy Grimes, Medical Lake, Wa. $5,975
20. Trula Churchill, Valentine, Neb. $5,906