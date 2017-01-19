 2017 PRCA WORLD STANDINGS | TSLN.com

2017 PRCA WORLD STANDINGS

All-around

1. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas $20,613

2. John Leinaweaver, Orrtanna, Pa. 13,899

3. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas 12,753

4. Cash Myers, Athens, Texas 11,654

5. Brent Lewis, Pinon, N.M. 8,671

Bareback Riding

1. Winn Ratliff, Leesville, La. $24,000

2. Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas 22,668

3. R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif. 12,720

4. Justin Miller, Billings, Mont. 11,369

5. Chad Rutherford, Lake Charles, La. 10,671

6. Evan Jayne, Marseille, France 10,200

7. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. 9,626

8. Jessy Davis, Power, Mont. 9,476

9. Luke Creasy, Lovington, N.M. 9,470

10. Anthony Thomas, Kimberley, Australia 9,226

11. Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 8,869

12. Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa 7,979

13. Tanner Phipps, Dalton, Ga. 7,925

14. Justin Pollmiller, Weatherford, Okla. 7,790

15. J.R. Mills, Okemos, Mich. 7,427

16. Blake Smith, Zap, N.D. 6,057

17. Wyatt Bloom, Bend, Ore. 6,014

18. Kyle Charley, Lukachukai, Ariz. 5,855

19. Andy Carter, Ellsinore, Mo. 5,802

20. Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah 5,706

Steer Wrestling

1. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. $17,614

2. Chance Howard, Cedarville, Ark. 13,666

3. Shane Frey, Duncan, Okla. 10,164

4. Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont. 9,594

5. Blaine Jones, Templeton, Calif. 9,385

6. Olin Hannum, Malad, Idaho 9,017

7. Justin Shaffer, Hallsville, Texas 8,748

8. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 8,419

9. Jon Ragatz, Beetown, Wis. 8,336

10. Dean McIntyre, Cloncurry, Australia 8,230

11. Joshua Clark, Belgrade, Mont. 8,041

12. Newt Novich, Twin Bridges, Mont. 8,016

13. Josh Garner, Live Oak, Calif. 7,562

14. Cody Cabral, Hilo, Hawaii 7,277

15. Luke Branquinho, Los Alamos, Calif. 7,118

16. Cash Myers, Athens, Texas 7,062

17. Kody Woodward, Dupree, S.D. 7,061

18. Taz Olson, Prairie City, S.D. 6,922

19. Will Lummus, West Point, Miss. 6,719

20. Dirk Tavenner, Rigby, Idaho 6,480

Team Roping (header)

1. Tom Richards, Humboldt, Ariz. $15,651

2. Jake Cooper, Monument, N.M. 12,268

3. Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif. 11,242

4. Colby Lovell, Madisonville, Texas 11,057

5. Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz. 9,897

6. Luke Brown, Stephenville, Texas 9,008

7. Cody Tew, Belgrade, Mont. 8,925

8. Cody Graham, Everton, Mo. 8,245

9. John Alley, Adams, Tenn. 8,244

10. Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla. 7,924

11. Logan Olson, Flandreau, S.D. 7,897

12. Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla. 7,682

13. Kelsey Parchman, Cumberland City, Tenn. 7,556

14. Travis Tryan, Billings, Mont. 7,257

15. Cory Kidd V, Statesville, N.C. 7,127

16. Chuck Smith, Townsend, Del. 7,047

17. J.B. Lord, Sturgis, S.D. 6,922

18. Ryan Reed, Wittmann, Ariz. 6,733

19. Joshua Prather, Acton, Calif. 6,464

20. Adam Rose, Willard, Mo. 6,117

Team Roping (heeler)

1. Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. $16,373

2. Tyler McKnight, Wells, Texas 12,268

3. Dugan Kelly, Paso Robles, Calif. 10,275

4. Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz. 9,897

5. Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. 9,008

6. Jason Stroup, Cape Girardeau, Mo. 8,245

7. Clark Adcock, Smithville, Tenn. 8,244

8. Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas 8,113

9. B.J. Dugger, Three Rivers, Texas 7,749

10. Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont. 7,725

11. Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, Okla. 7,682

12. Kinney Harrell, Marshall, Texas 7,556

13. Jordan Olson, Surprise, Ariz. 7,354

14. Tyler Worley, Bluffdale, Texas 7,127

15. Kevin Brown, Keedysville, Md. 7,047

16. Ryan Zurcher, Powell, Wyo. 7,000

17. Levi Lord, Sturgis, S.D. 6,922

18. Scotty Raines, Odessa, Texas 6,568

19. Tanner Luttrell, Oroville, Calif. 6,481

20. Brent Miller, Mauston, Wis. 6,117

Saddle Bronc Riding

1. CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah $23,059

2. Audy Reed, Spearman, Texas 19,588

3. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas 17,888

4. Curtis Garton, Kaitaia, New Zealand 14,709

5. Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah 12,073

6. Cooper DeWitt, Rio Rico, Ariz. 11,066

7. Joey Sonnier, New Iberia, La. 10,097

8. Heith DeMoss, Heflin, La. 9,859

9. Cody Wright, Milford, Utah 8,908

10. Cole Elshere, Faith, S.D. 8,644

11. Joaquin Real, Santa Paula, Calif. 8,101

12. Nick LaDuke, Livermore, Calif. 7,935

13. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 7,528

14. Tyrell J Smith, Sand Coulee, Mont. 7,268

15. Logan Allen, Crescent, Iowa 7,068

16. Clovis Crane, Lebanon, Pa. 6,918

17. Chase Brooks, Deer Lodge, Mont. 6,687

18. Andy Clarys, Riverton, Wyo. 6,525

19. Mike Johnson, New Castle, Del. 6,217

20. Ty Manke, Hermosa, S.D. 6,131

Tie-down Roping

1. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas $19,270

2. Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. 15,179

3. Braxton Laughlin, Westlake, La. 11,010

4. Tim Pharr, Resaca, Ga. 9,986

5. Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, Texas 9,845

6. Scott Kormos, Teague, Texas 9,742

7. Cy Eames, Gooding, Idaho 8,915

8. Randall Carlisle, Athens, La. 8,874

9. Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas 8,710

10. Tyler Thiel, Belle Fourche, S.D. 8,456

11. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 8,155

12. Jayce Johnson, Hempstead, Texas 8,077

13. Cody Quaney, Cheney, Kan. 7,720

14. Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas 7,465

15. T.J. Hobson, Henryville, Ind. 7,447

16. Bryson Sechrist, Apache, Okla. 7,343

17. Chant DeForest, Wheatland, Calif. 7,219

18. Trevor Thiel, Greeley, Colo. 6,752

19. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. 6,738

20. Dillon Holder, Eugene, Mo. 6,525

Steer Roping

1. Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas $12,554

2. Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas 12,110

3. Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. 8,228

4. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas 7,894

5. Shay Good, Midland, Texas 7,493

6. Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla. 7,186

7. J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas 6,076

8. Travis Mills, Gillette, Wyo. 6,013

9. JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas 5,998

10. Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas 5,880

11. Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. 5,730

12. Brent Lewis, Pinon, N.M. 4,876

13. Jess Tierney, Hermosa, S.D. 4,859

14. Roger Branch, Wellston, Okla. 4,665

15. Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas 4,599

16. Cash Myers, Athens, Texas 4,592

17. Brian Garr, Belle Fourche, S.D. 4,530

18. Guy Allen, Sterling City, Texas 4,410

19. Brodie Poppino, Big Cabin, Okla. 4,317

20. Jason Evans, Glen Rose, Texas 4,267

Bull Riding

1. Lon Danley, Tularosa, N.M. $18,105

2. Garrett Smith, Rexburg, Idaho 17,231

3. Cole Melancon, Liberty, Texas 14,217

4. John Leinaweaver, Orrtanna, Pa. 13,253

5. Dalan Duncan, Ballard, Utah 12,559

6. Clayton Savage, Yoder, Wyo. 12,190

7. Clayton Foltyn, Winnie, Texas 12,092

8. Corey Atwell, Moravian Falls, N.C. 11,469

9. Guthrie Murray, Miami, Okla. 10,979

10. Tyson Donovan, Sturgis, S.D. 10,216

11. Luke Gee, Stanford, Mont. 10,185

12. Ardie Maier, Timber Lake, S.D. 10,109

13. Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas 9,983

14. Lane Lasley, Marshall, Ark. 9,233

15. Dustin Boquet, Bourg, La. 9,173

16. Trevor Reiste, Linden, Iowa 8,807

17. Colten Jesse, Konawa, Okla. 8,786

18. Tim Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 8,627

19. Cody Teel, Kountze, Texas 8,157

20. Christopher Byrd, Compton, Calif. 7,961

Barrel Racing

1 Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas $18,994

2. Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas $14,974

3. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, Texas $13,930 Jordan Moore, Mauston, Wisc. $13,880

5. Calyssa Thomas, Harrold, S.D. $12,016

6. Jana Griemsman, Piedmont, S.D. $11,052

7. Nikki Hansen, Dickinson, N.D. $10,490

8. Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif. $9,419

9. Mary Walker Ennis, Texas $9,033

10. Lindsey Hayes-Banks, Opelika, Ala. $8,793

11. Margo Crowther, Fort Myers, Fla. $8,488

12. Tracy Nowlin, Nowata, Okla. $8,265

13. Michele McLeod, Whitesboro, Texas $7,967

14. Sarah Rose McDonald, Brunswick, Ga. $7,739

15. Shelby Janssen, Coleman, Okla. $6,682

16. Taylor Carver, Broxton, Ga. $6,655

17. Sabra O’Quinn, Ocala, Fla. $6,178

18. Calli VanTassell, Draper, Utah $6,054

19. Kathy Grimes, Medical Lake, Wa. $5,975

20. Trula Churchill, Valentine, Neb. $5,906