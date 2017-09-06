American Horse Council Makes Changes to Governance Structure

(Washington, DC)-American Horse Council (AHC) President Julie Broadway and the AHC Board of Trustees are pleased to announce two governance changes to the AHC's Board effective 2018.

The current 15-person Board of Trustees of the AHC is made up of individuals representing organizations that hold AHC Organizational Memberships at the "Strategic" level*. These organizations include The Jockey Club, American Association of Equine Practitioners, National Thoroughbred Racing Association, US Trotting Association, US Equestrian Federation, Thoroughbred Racing Association of North America, and the American Quarter Horse Association. Starting in January 2018, the AHC Board will add two "at large" seats.

The first "at large" seat will be filled by the current Chair of the Coalition of State Horse Councils. The second "at large" seat will be determined by applications.

In January the AHC President will call for applicants for the second "at large" seat from current AHC member organizations to serve a maximum two year term on the AHC Board. Only member organizations paying dues at the level designated for their size organization are eligible. Applicant's organization must be willing to commit to the time needed to serve on the board and cover expenses necessary to attend meetings, etc.

In March the Board will review all applicants and elect a trustee based upon: 1) the need for that sector of industry to have a voice not currently represented by sitting trustees, and 2) the individual's background and knowledge of the equine industry.

AHC President Julie Broadway stated "As part of the AHC's strategic plan, a task force was formed to review the organization's overall governance structure and ensure relevancy and best practices. Based upon their research it was recommended that additional voices and perspectives would be beneficial. We look forward to these additions to the board and would like to express our appreciation to the Governance Task Force and Membership Task Force for their research and input."

AHC Board Chair, Dr. Jerry Black, added "As the national organization representing the equine industry in Washington, DC, the AHC strives to be inclusive while ensuring the board is a manageable size and the trustees are strongly committed to AHC's mission. These additions will serve AHC well as we look ahead at challenges facing the equine industry. "

To learn more about the AHC's governance and opportunities to participate on ad hoc committees, task forces and standing committees go to http://www.horsecouncil.org/goverance.

–American Horse Council