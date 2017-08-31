AQHA Executive Committee OKs animal welfare measures

The American Quarter Horse Association Executive Committee recently approved recommendations from the AQHA Animal Welfare Commission that will affect tie-down roping classes, as well as the use of furosemide (Lasix®) in show horses.

Furosemide (Lasix®)

After an Executive Committee-requested review of Lasix, the Executive Committee has approved a maximum permitted plasma concentration of furosemide of 100 nanograms per milliliter in show horses, effective January 1, 2018. Also effective January 1, 2018, any time furosemide is used a medication report must be filed with show management pursuant to VIO403.

As stated in VIO403, the medication report must include:

Identification of the medication, as well as date and time of administration

Identification of the horse

Diagnosis of illness/injury, reason for administration and name of administering/prescribing American Association of Equine Practitioners veterinarian

Signature of veterinarian or person administering the medication

To read VIO403 in its entirety, refer to the AQHA Official Handbook of Rules and Regulations.

For the remainder of 2017, the only requirement related to furosemide is that it must be administered intravenously at least four hours prior to competition (see VIO405.9). Such requirement will also appear in the 2018 rule.

Tie-Down Roping

Effective January 1, 2018, youth and amateur exhibitors will incur a three-point penalty if they bring the calf over backwards with the calf landing on its back or head with all four feet in the air.

Open exhibitors will incur a disqualification (no score) if the calf is brought over backwards with the calf landing on its back or head with all four feet in the air.

About the Animal Welfare Commission

The AQHA Animal Welfare Commission, created by the Executive Committee in 2012, reports directly to the Executive Committee, which evaluates all proposals in relation to the current state of the industry. The Animal Welfare Commission serves as AQHA's primary body for rules, policies and procedures related to all areas of animal welfare. In addition, the commission oversees the educational processes associated with AQHA officials responsible for animal welfare.

The Animal Welfare Commission's mission is to provide a framework for its members to 1.) Identify issues negatively affecting the welfare of the American Quarter Horse, 2.) Stay current on all animal welfare issues and 3.) Recommend actions that will help to protect the American Quarter Horse from inhumane practices and AQHA and its members from the negative impacts associated with those practices. The AQHA Animal Welfare Commission, in an effort to do right by the horse, will share discussion, action items and recommendations with alliance partners.

–AQHA