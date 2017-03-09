AQHA Incentive Fund checks are in the mail | TSLN.com

Owners and nominators see a big increase in the per-point value as more than $1.35 million is paid out for points earned in 2016.

Owners of American Quarter Horse Association Incentive Fund-enrolled horses, as well as foal and stallion nominators, should start seeing their checks arrive for points earned during the 2016 show season. In all, more than $1.35 million was paid to owners and nominators of the 6,857 horses that earned Incentive Fund points in 2016.

The per-point value for 2016 was $22.01 for owners and nominators. This is a significant increase from the 2015 per-point values, which were $15.65 for owners and $11.29 for nominators. See the complete financial look at the AQHA Incentive Fund.

Beginning in 2016, a new point cap was introduced, which equaled the average points earned, plus one. The point cap in 2016 was 20.

“The breakeven point, when comparing dollars this year to dollars last year, is 28 points. Eighty-two percent of the horses fall into this range, meaning they earned the same amount or more for the 2016 show season.” Trent Taylor, AQHA treasurer and COO

"Seventy-five percent of the horses that earned Incentive Fund points earned less than 20 points. These horses saw a 41 percent increase in their payout from the previous year," said AQHA Treasurer and Chief Operating Officer Trent Taylor.

About the AQHA Incentive Fund

The Incentive Fund is the roots of the industry. The program rewards breeders both small and large; stallion and foal nominators, as well as horse owners. The AQHA Incentive Fund has been the standard that many incentive-type programs have been modeled after and continues to be one of the best in the industry.

• There are no license fees; once a foal is enrolled, the final payment has been made. All the owner has to do is show, win and earn!

• Foals must be sired by nominated stallions; this is the only way for a foal to be enrolled.

• Mare owners can use the online stallion directory; go to http://www.aqha.com/stallions to access the AQHA directory of nominated stallions.

• Stallions are nominated for a flat $300 fee the first breeding year, then the fee is based on the number of mares bred thereafter.

• Owners of enrolled horses receive a check for 70 percent of the horse's earnings, the stallion nominator earns 15 percent and the foal nominator also earns 15 percent.

To learn more or to enroll your horse, visit http://www.aqha.com/incentivefund or call AQHA at 806-376-4811.

–AQHA