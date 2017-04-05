asdasda | TSLN.com

asdasda
2017 PRCA WORLD STANDINGS
All-around
1. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas $55,636
2. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas 50,328
3. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. 49,271
4. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 43,929
5. JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas 29,368
6. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 27,706
7. Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 24,482
8. Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. 23,877
9. Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. 19,627
10. Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. 19,369
11. John Leinaweaver, Orrtanna, Pa. 16,644
12. Justin Thigpen, Waycross, Ga. 14,205
13. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 13,883
14. McCoy Profili, Okeechobee, Fla. 12,187
15. Cash Myers, Athens, Texas 11,654
16. Cody Doescher, Oklahoma CIty, Okla. 10,580
17. Brent Lewis, Pinon, N.M. 9,555
18. Paul David Tierney, Oral, S.D. 9,298
19. Morgan Grant, Didsbury, Alberta 8,517
Bareback Riding
1. Tim O'Connell, Zwingle, Iowa $56,846
2. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. 54,836
3. Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas 43,300
4. Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas 39,857
5. Tyler Nelson, Victor, Idaho 36,850
6. Chad Rutherford, Lake Charles, La. 36,692
7. Mason Clements, Santaquin, Utah 35,718
8. Evan Jayne, Marseille, France 29,250
9. Winn Ratliff, Leesville, La. 28,819
10. Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 25,150
11. R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif. 24,105
12. Justin Miller, Billings, Mont. 24,092
13. Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore. 20,227
14. Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba 17,635
15. Luke Creasy, Lovington, N.M. 16,902
16. Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas 16,861
17. Jake Vold, Ponoka, Alberta 16,748
18. Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah 14,792
19. J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. 14,420
20. Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. 14,329
Steer Wrestling
1. Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont. $74,985
2. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. 51,523
3. Baylor Roche, Tremonton, Utah 34,063
4. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. 32,664
5. Luke Branquinho, Los Alamos, Calif. 30,285
6. Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis. 26,770
7. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 26,642
8. Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. 22,608
9. Jason Thomas, Benton, Ark. 20,902
10. Olin Hannum, Malad, Idaho 20,590
11. Jon Ragatz, Beetown, Wis. 20,153
12. Shane Frey, Duncan, Okla. 18,347
13. Cody Cabral, Hilo, Hawaii 18,296
14. Blaine Jones, Templeton, Calif. 18,244
15. Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas 18,109
16. Rowdy Parrott, Mamou, La. 18,098
17. Chance Howard, Cedarville, Ark. 17,974
18. Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La. 16,191
19. Tommy Cook, Waller, Texas 16,007
20. Dirk Tavenner, Rigby, Idaho 15,764
Team Roping (header)
1. Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz. $46,209
2. Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. 40,434
3. Luke Brown, Stephenville, Texas 39,368
4. Kaleb Driggers, Albany, Ga. 36,378
5. Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif. 31,761
6. Garrett Rogers, Baker City, Ore. 31,608
7. Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla. 24,076
8. Jake Cooper, Monument, N.M. 22,166
9. Travis Tryan, Billings, Mont. 21,335
10. Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla. 19,494
11. Tom Richards, Humboldt, Ariz. 19,239
12. Kelsey Parchman, Cumberland City, Tenn. 19,136
13. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 17,287
14. Levi Simpson, Ponoka, Alberta 14,943
15. Dustin Bird, Cut Bank, Mont. 14,779
16. Blake Teixeira, Tres Pinos, Calif. 14,628
17. John Alley, Adams, Tenn. 13,446
18. Cody Tew, Belgrade, Mont. 13,055
19. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. 12,936
20. Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. 12,345
Team Roping (heeler)
1. Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz. $46,209
2. Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. 39,368
3. Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas 36,649
4. Junior Nogueira, Presidente Pruden, Brazile 36,378
5. Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. 31,802
6. Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 31,608
7. Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas 28,633
8. Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont. 23,587
9. John Robertson, Polson, Mont. 21,882
10. Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, Okla. 19,494
11. Kinney Harrell, Marshall, Texas 19,136
12. Travis Graves, Jay, Okla. 17,723
13. Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. 17,540
14. B.J. Dugger, Three Rivers, Texas 15,861
15. Tyler McKnight, Wells, Texas 15,856
16. Jeremy Buhler, Arrowwood, Alberta 14,943
17. York Gill, Stephenville, Texas 14,242
18. Travis Woodard, Stockton, Calif. 13,974
19. Clark Adcock, Smithville, Tenn. 13,446
20. Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla. 12,782
Saddle Bronc Riding
1. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $57,546
2. CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah 55,940
3. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta 46,039
4. Audy Reed, Spearman, Texas 40,149
5. Hardy Braden, Welch, Okla. 36,277
6. Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta 27,265
7. Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La. 26,206
8. Curtis Garton, Kaitaia, New Zealand 22,267
9. Jake Wright, Milford, Utah 22,065
10. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 21,860
11. Nat Stratton, Goodwell. Okla. 20,416
12. Tyler Corrington, Hastings, Minn. 19,748
13. Tyrell J. Smith, Sand Coulee, Mont. 19,309
14. Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah 18,912
15. Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah 17,735
16. Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah 17,593
17. Cody Wright, Milford, Utah 17,133
18. Shade Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 16,515
19. Cooper DeWitt, Rio Rico, Ariz. 15,571
20. Chuck Schmidt, Keldron, S.D. 15,046
Tie-down Roping
1. Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas $50,404
2. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas 42,584
3. J.C. Malone, Plain City, Utah 42,285
4. Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas 38,795
5. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas 37,125
6. Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. 36,504
7. Bryson Sechrist, Apache, Okla. 34,788
8. Hunter Herrin, Apache, Okla. 31,835
9. Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas 27,995
10. Cade Swor, Winnie, Texas 25,124
11. Ace Slone, Cuero, Texas 23,178
12. Cody Quaney, Cheney, Kan. 21,678
13. Tim Pharr, Resaca, Ga. 20,160
14. Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas 20,065
15. Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, Texas 19,726
16. Randall Carlisle, Athens, La. 17,771
17. Scott Kormos, Teague, Texas 17,171
18. Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho 16,657
19. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. 16,607
20. Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 16,101
Steer Roping
1. Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas $42,405
2. JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas 28,488
3. Jason Evans, Glen Rose, Texas 25,469
4. Troy Tillard, Douglas, Wyo. 22,482
5. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas 21,071
6. Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas 19,905
7. Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas 18,488
8. John Bland, Turkey, Texas 18,330
9. Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla. 17,226
10. Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas 16,416
11. Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas 13,164
12. Shay Good, Midland, Texas 12,044
13. J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas 11,606
14. Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. 11,340
15. Roger Branch, Wellston, Okla. 10,660
16. Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. 10,306
17. Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas 9,401
18. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 8,287
19. Brodie Poppino, Big Cabin, Okla. 7,790
20. Brian Garr, Belle Fourche, S.D. 7,714
Bull Riding
1. Ty Wallace, Collbran, Colo. $54,009
2. Garrett Smith, Rexburg, Idaho 49,314
3. Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. 47,134
4. Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho 45,090
5. Cole Melancon, Liberty, Texas 40,622
6. Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah 37,054
7. Dustin Bowen, Waller, Texas 34,770
8. Bayle Worden, Charleston, Texas 32,182
9. Lon Danley, Tularosa, N.M. 31,047
10. Tim Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 30,713
11. Trevor Reiste, Linden, Iowa 29,201
12. Brady Portenier, Caldwell, Idaho 28,423
13. Scottie Knapp, Albuquerque, N.M. 25,872
14. Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas 23,944
15. Dalan Duncan, Ballard, Utah 22,440
16. Jordan Hansen, Okotoks, Alberta 21,479
17. Guthrie Murray, Miami, Okla. 21,044
18. Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas 20,921
19. Dave Mason, Burnet, Texas 20,549
20. Brennon Eldred, Sulphur, Okla. 19,588