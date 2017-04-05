 asdasda | TSLN.com

Back to: Horse & Rodeo

asdasda

2017 PRCA WORLD STANDINGS

All-around

1. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas $55,636

2. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas 50,328

3. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. 49,271

4. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 43,929

5. JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas 29,368

6. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 27,706

7. Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 24,482

8. Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. 23,877

9. Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. 19,627

10. Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. 19,369

11. John Leinaweaver, Orrtanna, Pa. 16,644

12. Justin Thigpen, Waycross, Ga. 14,205

13. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 13,883

14. McCoy Profili, Okeechobee, Fla. 12,187

15. Cash Myers, Athens, Texas 11,654

16. Cody Doescher, Oklahoma CIty, Okla. 10,580

17. Brent Lewis, Pinon, N.M. 9,555

18. Paul David Tierney, Oral, S.D. 9,298

19. Morgan Grant, Didsbury, Alberta 8,517

Bareback Riding

1. Tim O'Connell, Zwingle, Iowa $56,846

2. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. 54,836

3. Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas 43,300

4. Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas 39,857

5. Tyler Nelson, Victor, Idaho 36,850

6. Chad Rutherford, Lake Charles, La. 36,692

7. Mason Clements, Santaquin, Utah 35,718

8. Evan Jayne, Marseille, France 29,250

9. Winn Ratliff, Leesville, La. 28,819

10. Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 25,150

11. R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif. 24,105

12. Justin Miller, Billings, Mont. 24,092

13. Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore. 20,227

14. Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba 17,635

15. Luke Creasy, Lovington, N.M. 16,902

16. Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas 16,861

17. Jake Vold, Ponoka, Alberta 16,748

18. Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah 14,792

19. J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. 14,420

20. Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. 14,329

Steer Wrestling

1. Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont. $74,985

2. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. 51,523

3. Baylor Roche, Tremonton, Utah 34,063

4. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. 32,664

5. Luke Branquinho, Los Alamos, Calif. 30,285

6. Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis. 26,770

7. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 26,642

8. Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. 22,608

9. Jason Thomas, Benton, Ark. 20,902

10. Olin Hannum, Malad, Idaho 20,590

11. Jon Ragatz, Beetown, Wis. 20,153

12. Shane Frey, Duncan, Okla. 18,347

13. Cody Cabral, Hilo, Hawaii 18,296

14. Blaine Jones, Templeton, Calif. 18,244

15. Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas 18,109

16. Rowdy Parrott, Mamou, La. 18,098

17. Chance Howard, Cedarville, Ark. 17,974

18. Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La. 16,191

19. Tommy Cook, Waller, Texas 16,007

20. Dirk Tavenner, Rigby, Idaho 15,764

Team Roping (header)

1. Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz. $46,209

2. Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. 40,434

3. Luke Brown, Stephenville, Texas 39,368

4. Kaleb Driggers, Albany, Ga. 36,378

5. Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif. 31,761

6. Garrett Rogers, Baker City, Ore. 31,608

7. Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla. 24,076

8. Jake Cooper, Monument, N.M. 22,166

9. Travis Tryan, Billings, Mont. 21,335

10. Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla. 19,494

11. Tom Richards, Humboldt, Ariz. 19,239

12. Kelsey Parchman, Cumberland City, Tenn. 19,136

13. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 17,287

14. Levi Simpson, Ponoka, Alberta 14,943

15. Dustin Bird, Cut Bank, Mont. 14,779

16. Blake Teixeira, Tres Pinos, Calif. 14,628

17. John Alley, Adams, Tenn. 13,446

18. Cody Tew, Belgrade, Mont. 13,055

19. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. 12,936

20. Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. 12,345

Team Roping (heeler)

1. Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz. $46,209

2. Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. 39,368

3. Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas 36,649

4. Junior Nogueira, Presidente Pruden, Brazile 36,378

5. Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. 31,802

6. Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash. 31,608

7. Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas 28,633

8. Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont. 23,587

9. John Robertson, Polson, Mont. 21,882

10. Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, Okla. 19,494

11. Kinney Harrell, Marshall, Texas 19,136

12. Travis Graves, Jay, Okla. 17,723

13. Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. 17,540

14. B.J. Dugger, Three Rivers, Texas 15,861

15. Tyler McKnight, Wells, Texas 15,856

16. Jeremy Buhler, Arrowwood, Alberta 14,943

17. York Gill, Stephenville, Texas 14,242

18. Travis Woodard, Stockton, Calif. 13,974

19. Clark Adcock, Smithville, Tenn. 13,446

20. Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla. 12,782

Saddle Bronc Riding

1. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $57,546

2. CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah 55,940

3. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta 46,039

4. Audy Reed, Spearman, Texas 40,149

5. Hardy Braden, Welch, Okla. 36,277

6. Clay Elliott, Nanton, Alberta 27,265

7. Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La. 26,206

8. Curtis Garton, Kaitaia, New Zealand 22,267

9. Jake Wright, Milford, Utah 22,065

10. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 21,860

11. Nat Stratton, Goodwell. Okla. 20,416

12. Tyler Corrington, Hastings, Minn. 19,748

13. Tyrell J. Smith, Sand Coulee, Mont. 19,309

14. Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah 18,912

15. Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah 17,735

16. Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah 17,593

17. Cody Wright, Milford, Utah 17,133

18. Shade Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 16,515

19. Cooper DeWitt, Rio Rico, Ariz. 15,571

20. Chuck Schmidt, Keldron, S.D. 15,046

Tie-down Roping

1. Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas $50,404

2. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas 42,584

3. J.C. Malone, Plain City, Utah 42,285

4. Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas 38,795

5. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas 37,125

6. Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. 36,504

7. Bryson Sechrist, Apache, Okla. 34,788

8. Hunter Herrin, Apache, Okla. 31,835

9. Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas 27,995

10. Cade Swor, Winnie, Texas 25,124

11. Ace Slone, Cuero, Texas 23,178

12. Cody Quaney, Cheney, Kan. 21,678

13. Tim Pharr, Resaca, Ga. 20,160

14. Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas 20,065

15. Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, Texas 19,726

16. Randall Carlisle, Athens, La. 17,771

17. Scott Kormos, Teague, Texas 17,171

18. Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho 16,657

19. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. 16,607

20. Trell Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 16,101

Steer Roping

1. Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas $42,405

2. JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas 28,488

3. Jason Evans, Glen Rose, Texas 25,469

4. Troy Tillard, Douglas, Wyo. 22,482

5. Tuf Cooper, Weatherford, Texas 21,071

6. Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas 19,905

7. Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas 18,488

8. John Bland, Turkey, Texas 18,330

9. Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla. 17,226

10. Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas 16,416

11. Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas 13,164

12. Shay Good, Midland, Texas 12,044

13. J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas 11,606

14. Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. 11,340

15. Roger Branch, Wellston, Okla. 10,660

16. Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. 10,306

17. Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas 9,401

18. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 8,287

19. Brodie Poppino, Big Cabin, Okla. 7,790

20. Brian Garr, Belle Fourche, S.D. 7,714

Bull Riding

1. Ty Wallace, Collbran, Colo. $54,009

2. Garrett Smith, Rexburg, Idaho 49,314

3. Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. 47,134

4. Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho 45,090

5. Cole Melancon, Liberty, Texas 40,622

6. Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah 37,054

7. Dustin Bowen, Waller, Texas 34,770

8. Bayle Worden, Charleston, Texas 32,182

9. Lon Danley, Tularosa, N.M. 31,047

10. Tim Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 30,713

11. Trevor Reiste, Linden, Iowa 29,201

12. Brady Portenier, Caldwell, Idaho 28,423

13. Scottie Knapp, Albuquerque, N.M. 25,872

14. Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas 23,944

15. Dalan Duncan, Ballard, Utah 22,440

16. Jordan Hansen, Okotoks, Alberta 21,479

17. Guthrie Murray, Miami, Okla. 21,044

18. Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas 20,921

19. Dave Mason, Burnet, Texas 20,549

20. Brennon Eldred, Sulphur, Okla. 19,588