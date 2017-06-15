 Sturgis Regional Rodeo results | TSLN.com

Sturgis Regional Rodeo results

First Go

June 10

Pts Bareback Riding Score Time Pts

10 Swallow, Lante' L Red Cloud 60 10

9 Wolken, Bradey, New Underwood 58 9

Barrel Racing

10 Rayhill, Karissa Bennett Co 16.661 10

9 Johnston, Savana, Wall 16.71 9

8 Reinert, Trista, Wall 16.81 8

7 Christensen, Taylor Little Wound 16.877 7

6 Ruland, Shelby, Wall 16.974 6

5 Brown, Wacey Sturgis 17.01 4.5

4 Robinson, Jeryn Bennett Co 17.12 4.5

3 Williams, Jaicee, Wall 17.191 3

2 Mccoy, Rachael Custer 17.194 2

1 Pauley, Emilee, Wall 17.213 1

Breakaway Roping

10 Peters, Courtney Oelrichs 2.92 10

9 Risse, Mary Bennett Co 3.16 9

8 Pauley, Emilee, Wall 3.58 8

7 Petrak, Taryn Bennett Co 4.49 7

6 Kritenbrink, Ashlee Custer 4.5 6

5 Caspers, Kassidy, New Underwood 4.85 5

4 Lauing, Tatum, Hot Springs 5.23 4

3 March, Cassidy, Hot Springs 12.37 3

2 Brown, Wacey Sturgis 12.5 2

1 Johnston, Savana, Wall 12.57 1

Bull Riding

10 Dillon, Lyle Bennett Co 73 10

9 Hartshorn, David , RC Central 68 9

8 Janis, Tristen Little Wound 64

Boy's Cutting

10 Mattson, Bodie Sturgis 69 10

9 Roberts, Cord , RC Central 68 9

Goat Tying

10 Risse, Mary Bennett Co 7.09 10

9 Johnston, Savana, Wall 7.34 9

8 Rayhill, Karissa Bennett Co 7.51 8

7 Rayhill, Keisha Bennett Co 7.54 7

6 Corr, Meghan Rc Christian 7.67 6

5 Brown, Wacey Sturgis 8.49 5

4 Pauley, Emilee, Wall 8.58 4

3 Lauing, Tatum, Hot Springs 8.73 3

2 Kritenbrink, Ashlee Custer 8.81 2

1 Vos, Sarah , RC Central 9.82 1

Girl's Cutting

10 Pauley, Emilee, Wall 71.5 10

9 Johnston, Savana, Wall 69 8.5

8 March, Cassidy, Hot Springs 68 8.5

7 Heitsch, Whitley , RC Central 67 7

6 Mckay, Jayton, Wall 64

Pole Bending

10 Ruland, Shelby, Wall 21.196 10

9 Caspers, Kassidy, New Underwood 21.285 9

8 Mccoy, Rachael Custer 21.598 8

7 Brown, Wacey Sturgis 21.613 7

6 Carlin, Gracey Custer 21.788 6

5 March, Cassidy, Hot Springs 21.884 5

4 Clifford, Arielle Little Wound 22.036 4

3 Johnston, Savana, Wall 22.196 3

2 Pauley, Emilee, Wall 22.584 2

1 King, Laila Lyman Co 22.613 1

Reined Cow Horse

10 Pauley, Emilee, Wall 140 10

9 March, Cassidy, Hot Springs 129 9

8 Caspers, Kassidy, New Underwood 128 8

7 Buettner, Jordyn , RC Central 122 7

Saddle Bronc

10 Elshere, Carter, Wall 67 10

9 Wilson, Cash, Wall 59 9

Steer Wrestling

10 Hughson, Rowdy, Hot Springs 9.66 10

9 Byrne, Tyler Bennett Co 21.44 9

8

7

6

Team Roping

10 Byrne, Tyler Bennett Co 5.94 10

10 Roberts, Cord , RC Central 5.94 10

9 Johnston, Savana, Wall 13.71 9

9 Elshere, Carter, Wall 13.71 9

8 Lockhart, Thane, Hot Springs 20.11 8

8 Derner, Chance, New Underwood 20.11 8

7 Richter, Cameron, Wall 24.23 7

7 Lytle, Cass, Wall 24.23 7

6 Caspers, Kassidy, New Underwood 24.86 6

6 Richter, Taylor, Wall 24.86 6

5 Brown, Winston Sturgis 27.28 5

5 Smith, Nolan , RC Central 27.28 5

4 Schaack, Wynn , Philip 28.07

4 Fite, Tanner Rc Christian 28.07

3 Mcpherson, Marty, New Underwood 28.11

3 Ruland, Riley, Wall 28.11

2 Heathershaw, Jacoby Bennett Co 29.2

2 Louden, Carissa Bennett Co 29.2

Tie Down Roping

10 Byrne, Tyler Bennett Co 13.3 10

9 Derner, Chance, New Underwood 13.47 9

8 Boldon, Baxter, Hot Springs 13.5 8

7 Roberts, Cord , RC Central 14.46 7

6 Tibbitts, Wyatt, Hot Springs 15.28 6

5 Mattson, Bodie Sturgis 16.98 5

4 Lockhart, Thane, Hot Springs 18.98 4

3 Fite, Tanner Rc Christian 20.31 3

2 Mcpherson, Marty, New Underwood 20.35 2

1 Pirrung, Payton West Central 21.14 1

Second Rodeo Results

Total

Bareback Riding Score Time Pts

Wolken, Bradey, New Underwood 67 19

Robertson, Ty, New Underwood 56 10

9

Barrel Racing

Christensen, Taylor Little Wound 16.567

Johnston, Savana, Wall 16.893 18

Brown, Wacey Sturgis 17.027 17

Williams, Jaicee, Wall 17.067 16

Rayhill, Karissa Bennett Co 17.123 13

Clifford, Arielle Little Wound 17.322

Pauley, Emilee, Wall 17.322

Rayhill, Keisha Bennett Co 17.338 15

Reinert, Trista, Wall 17.36 15

, Philipsen, Brianna, New Underwood 17.43 11

10

Breakaway Roping

Johnston, Savana, Wall 3.14

Kritenbrink, Ashlee Custer 3.75 20

Rayhill, Karissa Bennett Co 4.4 9

Louden, Carissa Bennett Co 4.76 9

Risse, Mary Bennett Co 4.84 8

Michael, Emma, Wall 4.87

Williams, Jaicee, Wall 5.03

Heitsch, Whitley , RC Central 5.62

Brown, Wacey Sturgis 5.7 19

Lauing, Tatum, Hot Springs 13.04 19

Bull Riding

Dillon, Lyle Bennett Co 70 20

Allen, Tee Bennett Co 62 17

16

15

Boy's Cutting 19

Roberts, Cord , RC Central 71.5 18.5

Mattson, Bodie Sturgis 70 15.5

15

Goat Tying

Risse, Mary Bennett Co 7.26

Rayhill, Karissa Bennett Co 7.49

Rayhill, Keisha Bennett Co 7.98 17

Johnston, Savana, Wall 8.43 11

Pauley, Emilee, Wall 8.93 10

Lauing, Tatum, Hot Springs 8.96 10

Brown, Wacey Sturgis 9.28

Brewer, Miranda , RC Central 9.39

Sawvell, Kassidy, Wall 9.46 20

Heitsch, Whitley , RC Central 9.75 18

16

Girl's Cutting 14

Johnston, Savana, Wall 69.5

Heitsch, Whitley , RC Central 68

Pauley, Emilee, Wall 68 19

March, Cassidy, Hot Springs 66.5 10

9

Pole Bending

Brown, Wacey Sturgis 20.978

Reinert, Trista, Wall 21.248 18

Rayhill, Karissa Bennett Co 21.665 10

Johnston, Savana, Wall 21.816 9

March, Cassidy, Hot Springs 21.874 9

Pauley, Emilee, Wall 21.936

Brewer, Miranda , RC Central 22.157

Philipsen, Brianna, New Underwood 22.255

Kritenbrink, Ashlee Custer 22.562 13

Antone, Devyn, New Underwood 23.26 13

10

Reined Cow Horse 10

Pauley, Emilee, Wall 140.5 10

March, Cassidy, Hot Springs 134.5 10

Caspers, Kassidy, New Underwood 133 9

Buettner, Jordyn , RC Central 129 9

9

Saddle Bronc 9

Williamson, Tanner , RC Central 60

Elshere, Carter, Wall 59

18

15

14

Steer Wrestling 11

Lytle, Cass, Wall 9.18

Brown, Winston Sturgis 12.97

Hughson, Rowdy, Hot Springs 15.57

Eisenbraun, Tate, Wall 16.52

Shorb, Seth , RC Central 38.43

Team Roping

Mcpherson, Marty, New Underwood 7.41

Ruland, Riley, Wall 7.41

Pauley, Emilee, Wall 10.65

Elshere, Trey, Wall 10.65

Reinert, Trista, Wall 16.29

Wilson, Cash, Wall 16.29

Olson, Trevor Newell 16.52

Mattson, Bodie Sturgis 16.52

Schaack, Wynn , Philip 24.33

Fite, Tanner Rc Christian 24.33

Tibbitts, Wyatt, Hot Springs 30.31

Pirrung, Payton West Central 30.31

Tie Down Roping

Mattson, Bodie Sturgis 10.21

Olson, Trevor Newell 13.29

Byrne, Tyler Bennett Co 13.94

Schnose, Clay, Hot Springs 14.08

Mcpherson, Marty, New Underwood 15.57

Derner, Chance, New Underwood 16.23

Baker, Brand, Hot Springs 17.75

Boldon, Baxter, Hot Springs 18.09

Brown, Winston Sturgis 18.95

Tibbitts, Wyatt, Hot Springs 20.63

–South Dakota High School Rodeo