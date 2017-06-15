Sturgis Regional Rodeo results | TSLN.com

Sturgis Regional Rodeo results
June 15, 2017
First Go
June 10
Pts Bareback Riding Score Time Pts
10 Swallow, Lante' L Red Cloud 60 10
9 Wolken, Bradey, New Underwood 58 9
Barrel Racing
10 Rayhill, Karissa Bennett Co 16.661 10
9 Johnston, Savana, Wall 16.71 9
8 Reinert, Trista, Wall 16.81 8
7 Christensen, Taylor Little Wound 16.877 7
6 Ruland, Shelby, Wall 16.974 6
5 Brown, Wacey Sturgis 17.01 4.5
4 Robinson, Jeryn Bennett Co 17.12 4.5
3 Williams, Jaicee, Wall 17.191 3
2 Mccoy, Rachael Custer 17.194 2
1 Pauley, Emilee, Wall 17.213 1
Breakaway Roping
10 Peters, Courtney Oelrichs 2.92 10
9 Risse, Mary Bennett Co 3.16 9
8 Pauley, Emilee, Wall 3.58 8
7 Petrak, Taryn Bennett Co 4.49 7
6 Kritenbrink, Ashlee Custer 4.5 6
5 Caspers, Kassidy, New Underwood 4.85 5
4 Lauing, Tatum, Hot Springs 5.23 4
3 March, Cassidy, Hot Springs 12.37 3
2 Brown, Wacey Sturgis 12.5 2
1 Johnston, Savana, Wall 12.57 1
Bull Riding
10 Dillon, Lyle Bennett Co 73 10
9 Hartshorn, David , RC Central 68 9
8 Janis, Tristen Little Wound 64
Boy's Cutting
10 Mattson, Bodie Sturgis 69 10
9 Roberts, Cord , RC Central 68 9
Goat Tying
10 Risse, Mary Bennett Co 7.09 10
9 Johnston, Savana, Wall 7.34 9
8 Rayhill, Karissa Bennett Co 7.51 8
7 Rayhill, Keisha Bennett Co 7.54 7
6 Corr, Meghan Rc Christian 7.67 6
5 Brown, Wacey Sturgis 8.49 5
4 Pauley, Emilee, Wall 8.58 4
3 Lauing, Tatum, Hot Springs 8.73 3
2 Kritenbrink, Ashlee Custer 8.81 2
1 Vos, Sarah , RC Central 9.82 1
Girl's Cutting
10 Pauley, Emilee, Wall 71.5 10
9 Johnston, Savana, Wall 69 8.5
8 March, Cassidy, Hot Springs 68 8.5
7 Heitsch, Whitley , RC Central 67 7
6 Mckay, Jayton, Wall 64
Pole Bending
10 Ruland, Shelby, Wall 21.196 10
9 Caspers, Kassidy, New Underwood 21.285 9
8 Mccoy, Rachael Custer 21.598 8
7 Brown, Wacey Sturgis 21.613 7
6 Carlin, Gracey Custer 21.788 6
5 March, Cassidy, Hot Springs 21.884 5
4 Clifford, Arielle Little Wound 22.036 4
3 Johnston, Savana, Wall 22.196 3
2 Pauley, Emilee, Wall 22.584 2
1 King, Laila Lyman Co 22.613 1
Reined Cow Horse
10 Pauley, Emilee, Wall 140 10
9 March, Cassidy, Hot Springs 129 9
8 Caspers, Kassidy, New Underwood 128 8
7 Buettner, Jordyn , RC Central 122 7
Saddle Bronc
10 Elshere, Carter, Wall 67 10
9 Wilson, Cash, Wall 59 9
Steer Wrestling
10 Hughson, Rowdy, Hot Springs 9.66 10
9 Byrne, Tyler Bennett Co 21.44 9
Team Roping
10 Byrne, Tyler Bennett Co 5.94 10
10 Roberts, Cord , RC Central 5.94 10
9 Johnston, Savana, Wall 13.71 9
9 Elshere, Carter, Wall 13.71 9
8 Lockhart, Thane, Hot Springs 20.11 8
8 Derner, Chance, New Underwood 20.11 8
7 Richter, Cameron, Wall 24.23 7
7 Lytle, Cass, Wall 24.23 7
6 Caspers, Kassidy, New Underwood 24.86 6
6 Richter, Taylor, Wall 24.86 6
5 Brown, Winston Sturgis 27.28 5
5 Smith, Nolan , RC Central 27.28 5
4 Schaack, Wynn , Philip 28.07
4 Fite, Tanner Rc Christian 28.07
3 Mcpherson, Marty, New Underwood 28.11
3 Ruland, Riley, Wall 28.11
2 Heathershaw, Jacoby Bennett Co 29.2
2 Louden, Carissa Bennett Co 29.2
Tie Down Roping
10 Byrne, Tyler Bennett Co 13.3 10
9 Derner, Chance, New Underwood 13.47 9
8 Boldon, Baxter, Hot Springs 13.5 8
7 Roberts, Cord , RC Central 14.46 7
6 Tibbitts, Wyatt, Hot Springs 15.28 6
5 Mattson, Bodie Sturgis 16.98 5
4 Lockhart, Thane, Hot Springs 18.98 4
3 Fite, Tanner Rc Christian 20.31 3
2 Mcpherson, Marty, New Underwood 20.35 2
1 Pirrung, Payton West Central 21.14 1
Second Rodeo Results
Total
Bareback Riding Score Time Pts
Wolken, Bradey, New Underwood 67 19
Robertson, Ty, New Underwood 56 10
Barrel Racing
Christensen, Taylor Little Wound 16.567
Johnston, Savana, Wall 16.893 18
Brown, Wacey Sturgis 17.027 17
Williams, Jaicee, Wall 17.067 16
Rayhill, Karissa Bennett Co 17.123 13
Clifford, Arielle Little Wound 17.322
Pauley, Emilee, Wall 17.322
Rayhill, Keisha Bennett Co 17.338 15
Reinert, Trista, Wall 17.36 15
, Philipsen, Brianna, New Underwood 17.43 11
Breakaway Roping
Johnston, Savana, Wall 3.14
Kritenbrink, Ashlee Custer 3.75 20
Rayhill, Karissa Bennett Co 4.4 9
Louden, Carissa Bennett Co 4.76 9
Risse, Mary Bennett Co 4.84 8
Michael, Emma, Wall 4.87
Williams, Jaicee, Wall 5.03
Heitsch, Whitley , RC Central 5.62
Brown, Wacey Sturgis 5.7 19
Lauing, Tatum, Hot Springs 13.04 19
Bull Riding
Dillon, Lyle Bennett Co 70 20
Allen, Tee Bennett Co 62 17
Boy's Cutting 19
Roberts, Cord , RC Central 71.5 18.5
Mattson, Bodie Sturgis 70 15.5
Goat Tying
Risse, Mary Bennett Co 7.26
Rayhill, Karissa Bennett Co 7.49
Rayhill, Keisha Bennett Co 7.98 17
Johnston, Savana, Wall 8.43 11
Pauley, Emilee, Wall 8.93 10
Lauing, Tatum, Hot Springs 8.96 10
Brown, Wacey Sturgis 9.28
Brewer, Miranda , RC Central 9.39
Sawvell, Kassidy, Wall 9.46 20
Heitsch, Whitley , RC Central 9.75 18
Girl's Cutting 14
Johnston, Savana, Wall 69.5
Heitsch, Whitley , RC Central 68
Pauley, Emilee, Wall 68 19
March, Cassidy, Hot Springs 66.5 10
Pole Bending
Brown, Wacey Sturgis 20.978
Reinert, Trista, Wall 21.248 18
Rayhill, Karissa Bennett Co 21.665 10
Johnston, Savana, Wall 21.816 9
March, Cassidy, Hot Springs 21.874 9
Pauley, Emilee, Wall 21.936
Brewer, Miranda , RC Central 22.157
Philipsen, Brianna, New Underwood 22.255
Kritenbrink, Ashlee Custer 22.562 13
Antone, Devyn, New Underwood 23.26 13
Reined Cow Horse 10
Pauley, Emilee, Wall 140.5 10
March, Cassidy, Hot Springs 134.5 10
Caspers, Kassidy, New Underwood 133 9
Buettner, Jordyn , RC Central 129 9
Saddle Bronc 9
Williamson, Tanner , RC Central 60
Elshere, Carter, Wall 59
Steer Wrestling 11
Lytle, Cass, Wall 9.18
Brown, Winston Sturgis 12.97
Hughson, Rowdy, Hot Springs 15.57
Eisenbraun, Tate, Wall 16.52
Shorb, Seth , RC Central 38.43
Team Roping
Mcpherson, Marty, New Underwood 7.41
Ruland, Riley, Wall 7.41
Pauley, Emilee, Wall 10.65
Elshere, Trey, Wall 10.65
Reinert, Trista, Wall 16.29
Wilson, Cash, Wall 16.29
Olson, Trevor Newell 16.52
Mattson, Bodie Sturgis 16.52
Schaack, Wynn , Philip 24.33
Fite, Tanner Rc Christian 24.33
Tibbitts, Wyatt, Hot Springs 30.31
Pirrung, Payton West Central 30.31
Tie Down Roping
Mattson, Bodie Sturgis 10.21
Olson, Trevor Newell 13.29
Byrne, Tyler Bennett Co 13.94
Schnose, Clay, Hot Springs 14.08
Mcpherson, Marty, New Underwood 15.57
Derner, Chance, New Underwood 16.23
Baker, Brand, Hot Springs 17.75
Boldon, Baxter, Hot Springs 18.09
Brown, Winston Sturgis 18.95
Tibbitts, Wyatt, Hot Springs 20.63
–South Dakota High School Rodeo