Take it to the bank | TSLN.com

Wall, South Dakota cowboy Cash Wilson just finished his sophomore year of high school, but has already been crowned a world champion. The young saddle bronc rider won the National Little Britches Rodeo Association Finals at the Lazy E Arena in Guthrie, Oklahoma, last week.

He was also crowned the South Dakota State High School Rodeo Association champion bronc rider in mid-June, and was a part of the team that won the state trophy for the most accumulated points.

Cash comes from a rodeo family. His parents, Kevin and Ronda, along with his siblings, Ryder and Sierra, all participate in the sport. He's also the nephew of stock contractor, Ron Wilson, and the great-nephew of South Dakota bronc riding greats, Mike and Pat Heathershaw. "He's kind of helped me get started," Cash says of Mike. He also credits current South Dakota professional bronc riders, Jade Blackwell and Louie Brunson, for their coaching throughout his young career. Wilson also participated in the two-day KC Longbrake Memorial roughstock school, where NFR qualifier, Cole Elshere, was a coach. Needless to say, Wilson has no shortage of access to rodeo wisdom.

Wilson doesn't want to brag on himself. His state high school win didn't much affect his nerves or his strategy in Guthrie, he said. I just stayed on all three horses. You have to stay humble."

South Dakota has always produced top-notch bronc riders, and many of the latest swath of young bronc riding talent can be found within a 70 mile radius, "We're all friends," Wilson says.

His buddy and fellow bronc rider, Dylan Schofield, of Philip, helps him to compete at his best. "You always do better if you have someone to compete with," says Wilson. "The better he rides, the better you're going to ride." Schofield was twice the reserve Little Britches world champion and once the reserve National High School Finals bronc rider. He finished send behind Wilson at the South Dakota High School finals this year, and will compete alongside him at the National High School Finals Rodeo in Gillette next week. The two ride with cousins, Carter and Trey Elshere, who also go to Wall High School. "We have a bunch of practice horses with them," Wilson says. Other young area bronc riders include Pedro Dennis of Philip, Kolton Salonen of Gregory and Tanner Williamson of Rapid City.

Wilson got his start by riding steers, saddle bronc-style, at junior high rodeos. Saddle bronc steer riding, a fairly new event in Junior High and Little Britches associations, is a great stepping stone for young, aspiring bronc riders, he said."It makes a lot more people interested, instead of getting on a big horse," Wilson said. He also participates in team roping and calf roping.

The well-rounded athlete is a two-time qualifier for the South Dakota state wrestling tournament, and is on the football team at Wall High School. He lifts weights with his football team three days a week in the summer, which helps keep him in shape for rodeo. His short-term goal is to land among the top four bronc riders at the national high school finals next week, and his long-term goal is to participate in college rodeo after he graduates.