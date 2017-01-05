PRCA Standings | TSLN.com

PRCA Standings
January 5, 2017
2017 PRCA WORLD STANDINGS
All-around
1. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas $20,613
2. Brent Lewis, Pinon, N.M. 8,498
Bareback Riding
1. Winn Ratliff, Leesville, La. $24,000
2. Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas 22,668
3. R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif. 12,720
4. Chad Rutherford, Lake Charles, La. 10,671
5. Luke Creasy, Lovington, N.M. 9,470
6. Anthony Thomas, Kimberley, Australia 9,226
7. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. 9,109
8. Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 8,869
9. Evan Jayne, Marseille, France 8,130
10. Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa 7,979
11. Tanner Phipps, Dalton, Ga. 7,925
12. Justin Pollmiller, Weatherford, Okla. 7,790
13. Blake Smith, Zap, N.D. 6,057
14. Kyle Charley, Lukachukai, Ariz. 5,855
15. Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah 5,706
16. Wyatt Maines, Maple Creek, 5,557
17. Caine Riddle, Vernon, Texas 5,460
18. Justin Miller, Billings, Mont. 5,358
19. Teddy Athan, Livermore, Calif. 5,300
20. Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas 5,251
Steer Wrestling
1. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. $16,559
2. Chance Howard, Cedarville, Ark. 11,457
3. Shane Frey, Duncan, Okla. 10,164
4. Blaine Jones, Templeton, Calif. 9,385
5. Olin Hannum, Malad, Idaho 9,017
6. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 8,419
7. Jon Ragatz, Beetown, Wis. 8,336
8. Dean McIntyre, Cloncurry, 8,230
9. Justin Shaffer, Hallsville, Texas 8,044
10. Joshua Clark, Belgrade, Mont. 8,041
11. Josh Garner, Live Oak, Calif. 7,562
12. Luke Branquinho, Los Alamos, Calif. 7,118
13. Kody Woodward, Dupree, S.D. 7,061
14. Taz Olson, Prairie City, S.D. 6,922
15. Will Lummus, West Point, Miss. 6,719
16. Dirk Tavenner, Rigby, Idaho 6,480
17. Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis. 6,288
18. Baylor Roche, Tremonton, Utah 6,000
19. John Franzen, Riverton, Wyo. 5,958
20. Cody Doescher, Oklahoma CIty, Okla. 5,676
Team Roping (header)
1. Tom Richards, Humboldt, Ariz. $15,651
2. Jake Cooper, Monument, N.M. 12,268
3. Colby Lovell, Madisonville, Texas 11,057
4. Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif. 10,275
5. Luke Brown, Stephenville, Texas 9,008
6. Cody Graham, Everton, Mo. 8,245
7. John Alley, Adams, Tenn. 8,244
8. Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla. 7,924
9. Logan Olson, Flandreau, S.D. 7,897
10. Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla. 7,682
11. Kelsey Parchman, Cumberland City, Tenn. 7,556
12. Cory Kidd V, Statesville, N.C. 7,127
13. J.B. Lord, Sturgis, S.D. 6,922
14. Ryan Reed, Wittmann, Ariz. 6,733
15. Joshua Prather, Acton, Calif. 6,464
16. Adam Rose, Willard, Mo. 6,117
17. Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. 6,093
18. Brit Ellerman, Fort. Lupton, Colo. 6,064
19. Joshua Torres, Ocala, Fla. 5,981
20. Hunter Munsell, Arnett, Okla. 5,963
Team Roping (heeler)
1. Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. $16,373
2. Tyler McKnight, Wells, Texas 12,268
3. Dugan Kelly, Paso Robles, Calif. 10,275
4. Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. 9,008
5. Jason Stroup, Cape Girardeau, Mo. 8,245
6. Clark Adcock, Smithville, Tenn. 8,244
7. B.J. Dugger, Three Rivers, Texas 7,749
8. Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, Okla. 7,682
9. Kinney Harrell, Marshall, Texas 7,556
10. Jordan Olson, Surprise, Ariz. 7,354
11. Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas 7,146
12. Tyler Worley, Bluffdale, Texas 7,127
13. Levi Lord, Sturgis, S.D. 6,922
14. Tanner Luttrell, Oroville, Calif. 6,481
15. Brent Miller, Mauston, Wis. 6,117
16. T.J. Watts, Eads, Colo. 6,064
17. Jonathan Torres, Ocala, Fla. 5,981
18. Jake Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. 5,918
19. Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz. 5,803
20. Derick Freeman, Dadeville, Ala. 5,770
Saddle Bronc Riding
1. CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah $23,059
2. Audy Reed, Spearman, Texas 19,588
3. Curtis Garton, Kaitaia, New Zealand 14,709
4. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas 13,779
5. Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah 12,073
6. Cooper DeWitt, Rio Rico, Ariz. 11,066
7. Heith DeMoss, Heflin, La. 9,859
8. Cody Wright, Milford, Utah 8,908
9. Cole Elshere, Faith, S.D. 8,644
10. Joey Sonnier, New Iberia, La. 8,249
11. Joaquin Real, Santa Paula, Calif. 8,101
12. Nick LaDuke, Livermore, Calif. 7,935
13. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 7,528
14. Logan Allen, Crescent, Iowa 6,915
15. Andy Clarys, Riverton, Wyo. 6,525
16. Ty Manke, Hermosa, S.D. 5,840
17. Colton Miller, Lance Creek, Wyo. 5,839
18. Ryan Mackenzie, Jordan Valley, Ore. 5,514
19. Jesse James Kirby, Dodge City, Kan. 5,377
20. Weston Pierschbacher, Kellerton, Iowa 5,053
Tie-down Roping (heeler)
1. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas $19,270
2. Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. 15,179
3. Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, Texas 9,845
4. Braxton Laughlin, Westlake, La. 9,200
5. Cy Eames, Gooding, Idaho 8,915
6. Randall Carlisle, Athens, La. 8,874
7. Tim Pharr, Resaca, Ga. 8,713
8. Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas 8,710
9. Tyler Thiel, Belle Fourche, S.D. 8,456
10. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 8,155
11. Jayce Johnson, Hempstead, Texas 8,077
12. Cody Quaney, Cheney, Kan. 7,720
13. Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas 7,465
14. T.J. Hobson, Henryville, Ind. 7,447
15. Bryson Sechrist, Apache, Okla. 7,267
16. Chant DeForest, Wheatland, Calif. 7,219
17. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. 6,738
18. Dillon Holder, Eugene, Mo. 6,525
19. Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho 6,456
20. Cooper Martin, Alma, Kan. 6,110
Steer Roping
1. Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas $12,554
2. Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas 10,643
3. Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. 8,228
4. Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla. 7,186
5. J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas 6,076
6. Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas 5,880
7. Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. 5,730
8. Shay Good, Midland, Texas 5,121
9. JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas 4,963
10. Brent Lewis, Pinon, N.M. 4,704
11. Roger Branch, Wellston, Okla. 4,665
12. Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas 4,599
13. Jason Evans, Glen Rose, Texas 4,267
14. Brian Garr, Belle Fourche, S.D. 4,098
15. Brodie Poppino, Big Cabin, Okla. 3,886
16. Howdy McGinn, North Powder, Ore. 3,711
17. Coy Thompson, Whitewood, S.D. 3,529
18. Will McBride, Ogallala, Neb. 3,504
19. Lawson Plemons, Axtell, Texas 3,344
20. Jess Tierney, Hermosa, S.D. 3,263
Bull Riding
1. Garrett Smith, Rexburg, Idaho $17,231
2. Lon Danley, Tularosa, N.M. 15,889
3. Cole Melancon, Liberty, Texas 12,660
4. Dalan Duncan, Ballard, Utah 12,559
5. Clayton Foltyn, Winnie, Texas 11,952
6. Guthrie Murray, Miami, Okla. 10,224
7. Ardie Maier, Timber Lake, S.D. 10,109
8. Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas 9,983
9. Corey Atwell, Moravian Falls, N.C. 9,539
10. Dustin Boquet, Bourg, La. 9,173
11. Tyson Donovan, Sturgis, S.D. 8,869
12. Lane Lasley, Marshall, Ark. 8,793
13. Colten Jesse, Konawa, Okla. 8,786
14. Tim Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 8,627
15. Cody Teel, Kountze, Texas 8,157
16. Christopher Byrd, Compton, Calif. 7,961
17. Clayton Savage, Yoder, Wyo. 7,773
18. Trevor Reiste, Linden, Iowa 7,738
19. Cole Long, Bonifay, Fla. 7,713
20. Tate Thybo, Belle Fourche, S.D. 7,354
Barrel Racing
1 Tiany Schuster, Krum, TX $18,994
2. Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, TX $14,974
3. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, TX $13,930.03
4. Jordan Moore, Mauston, Wisc. $13,880
5. Calyssa Thomas, Harrold, S.D. $12,016
6. Jana Griemsman, Piedmont, S.D. $11,052
7. Nikki Hansen, Dickinson, N.D. $10,490
8. Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif. $9,419
9. Mary Walker Ennis, Texas $9,033
10. Lindsey Hayes-Banks, Opelika, Ala. $8,793
11. Margo Crowther, Fort Myers, Fla. $8,488
12. Tracy Nowlin, Nowata, Okla. $8,265
13. Michele McLeod, Whitesboro, Texas $7,967
14. Sarah Rose McDonald, Brunswick, Ga. $7,739
15. Shelby Janssen, Coleman, Okla. $6,682
16. Taylor Carver, Broxton, Ga. $6,655
17. Sabra O’Quinn, Ocala, Fla. $6,178
18. Calli VanTassell, Draper, Utah $6,054
19. Kathy Grimes, Medical Lake, Wa. $5,975
20. Trula Churchill, Valentine, Ne. $5,906