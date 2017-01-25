Black Hills Stock Show® Ranch Rodeo Draws Top Ranch Hands | TSLN.com

Rapid City, SD— The Black Hills Stock Show Ranch Rodeo is a true test of who is the best cowboy since the competitors compete in ranch-like chores at breakneck speed. Regional 4-person teams will compete for the coveted title of the 2017 Black Hills Stock Show® Ranch Rodeo Champion and over $30,000 in cash and prizes on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at the James Kjerstad Event Center.

The preliminary events will begin at 10 a.m, where over 40 ranch rodeo teams will compete in three events; Steer Loadin’, Range Doctorin’, and Stray Gathering. The field will be narrowed to 12 teams for the finals with the 2016 Black Hills Stock Show Ranch Rodeo and the Central States Fair Ranch Rodeo champions automatically qualifying for the final performance.

Those two teams which will be represented in the finals include the T&T Cowboys comprised of Ora Taton, Tyrel Taton, Paul Griemsman and Lane Lamphere are the 2016 Black Hills Stock Show® Champions and the 2016 Central States Fair Champions Hanson Livestock is made up of JV Boldon, Ben Hanson, Sergio Morales and Bo Kowitz.

Winners of the “Top Hand” contest and owner of the “Top Horse” will receive a trophy saddle in a special judging during the preliminary event.

“All teams will compete in the prelims with only the best to compete in the finals,” says Kevin Schmidt, chair of the Black Hills Stock Show Ranch Rodeo Committee. “The champion team members will receive a trophy saddle, cash prizes and bragging rights.”

The original Black Hills Stock Show Ranch Rodeo Finals begin with a Team Calcutta at 5:30 p.m. where individuals can bid on the final 12 teams and win cash prizes if their team does well in the finals. The Ranch Rodeo Finals begin at 7:30 p.m. at the James Kjerstad Event Center. Tickets are available for the original Black Hills Stock Show Ranch Rodeo at the BHSS Office or online at http://www.blackhillsstockshow.com

