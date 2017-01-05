Best Remuda Award | TSLN.com

To honor the contributions that ranch horses have made to the heritage of the American Quarter Horse, the American Quarter Horse Association and AQHA Corporate Partner Zoetis present an award to honor a ranch for raising outstanding ranch horses.

Applications for the 2017 Zoetis AQHA Best Remuda Award are due March 1. To apply for the award, download an application.

Any ranch that owns five or more registered American Quarter Horse mares used to produce horses for ranch work, is a member of AQHA and is an AQHA Ranching Heritage Breeder is eligible to receive the award. Previous recipients may not reapply.

“AQHA and Zoetis are proud of this prestigious award,” said Craig Huffhines, AQHA executive vice president. “Ranchers work hard to raise the right kind of horses and this award is one way we can recognize their loyalty and their contributions to the breed.”

The award, presented by AQHA Corporate Partner Zoetis, made its debut in 1992 when Haythorn Land & Cattle Co. of Arthur, Nebraska, took home the honor. Since the award’s inception, a total of 24 ranches have been recognized for their efforts in raising American Quarter Horses.

The 2016 award was formally presented to the Bartlett Ranch during the 2016 Working Ranch Cowboys Association World Championship Ranch Rodeo November 10-13 in Amarillo. Bartlett Ranch will also be recognized during the 2017 National Cattlemen’s Beef Association Convention February 1-3 in Nashville.Read about the 2016 Zoetis AQHA Best Remuda Award recipient, Bartlett Ranch.

–AQHA