Breuer, Nelson in the lead at San Angelo | TSLN.com

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Ty Breuer hasn’t ventured too far from his home near Mandan, N.D., very often in February.

“I usually don’t rodeo in the winter as much because we start calving back home,” said Breuer, a two-time Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifier. “We started calving a little bit later this year so I could go to some of these.”

He’s taking advantage of it. On Friday night, he moved into a three-way tie for first place in bareback riding at the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo with 86 points by matching moves with C5 Rodeo’s White Water. That score was equaled Friday by Tyler Nelson of Victor, Idaho, who spurred C5’s Night Life, and by Devan Reilly of Sheridan, Wyo., Feb. 5 on Touch of Class from the Pete Carr’s Classic Pro Rodeo firm.

The trio sits atop a strong leaderboard in anticipation of the championship round, which takes place Feb. 17, and will feature the top 12 contestants in each event from the preliminary rounds. Breuer has been in the San Angelo short round before – Nelson hasn’t.

“I haven’t really done that well here before,” said Nelson, who is 15th in the world standings. “It’s always good to get a good start to the season. It gives you momentum through the year. I’ve drawn pretty well so far this year.

He did. In fact, the lion’s share of his 2017 earnings came recently in Fort Worth, Texas, where he placed in three of four go-rounds, finished fourth in the average and pocketed more than $5,200. He stands a good chance to catch some west Texas cash, thanks in part to his dancing partner Friday night inside San Angelo Coliseum.

“I really had no idea what the horse was, but she was really good and a lot of fun,” Nelson said of Night Life. “She’s a good example of a horse that doesn’t travel very far, but gets up in the air. She lets you show off a little bit.”

While Nelson knew little about his mount, Breuer has had success on White Water.

“I’ve seen it a couple of times, and last year I got on him in Ponoka (Alberta) and was 86 points on him there,” Breuer said. “It’s always good to do well, especially in San Angelo.

“I started out the season pretty good, but I haven’t been going to many rodeos. I had some luck in Rapid City (S.D.) and a little luck in Denver.”

In fact, the North Dakota cowboy won the Rodeo Rapid City title and earned $5,584 in the process. He sits seventh on the money list with $15,786, and he’ll need every dime. He’ll have to take time away from the rodeo trail as he handles the family’s cattle business back home.

Of course, he’s riding a wave of momentum that carried him to the WNFR for the second time this past December. He’d like to return, and hopefully, make it a regular destination.

“The NFR really helps and really drives a guy to get better,” Breuer said. “I didn’t really do what I wanted to there, so you just have to keep working at it.”

Breuer added more than $43,000 in Las Vegas money by placing in four go-rounds. That’s a solid wage for 10 days of work, but it still left a bad taste in the cowboy’s mouth.

Nelson, though, would just like to get the feeling of what it means to compete at ProRodeo’s grand finale. He has finished among the top 30 in the world standings each of the past two seasons, and has hopes that 2017 is his breakthrough season.

“I’m definitely going to reach for it this year,” he said. “I just need to stay healthy and draw good, and that can help you get to the top 15 to get to Vegas.

“My confidence is as good as it’s ever been. I’m also enjoying it, which helps a bunch, too.”

It certainly showed Friday night.

–San Angelo Rodeo Committee