Brodersons have sponsored rodeo since 1993 | TSLN.com

Hastings business man loyal rodeo sponsor, fan

Hastings, Neb. (July 31, 2017) – Rodeo has always had a special appeal for Todd Brodersen.

The long-time Hastings resident grew up on a farm near Herman, Neb., north of Omaha, and his parents made sure they attended the rodeo.

The one he went to as a kid was the Ak-Sar-Ben Rodeo in Omaha, but as an adult, he and his wife Bonnie haven't missed too many of the Oregon Trail Rodeos in Hastings.

He and Bonnie moved to Hastings in 1975, and he purchased Thomsen Oil from Fred Thomsen.

The Oregon Trail Rodeo came into existence in 1992, and a year later, Broderson and Thomsen Oil decided to sponsor it. He has not missed a year of sponsorship since.

Being involved in local activities is important to him, Brodersen said. "This is our town, and the people ought to patronize and sponsor (the events)," he said. "Even if I didn't like rodeo, I feel obligated to sponsor it because I think it's a good thing for Hastings and the surrounding community. It brings people in, and when they come in, they have a good attitude, they're happy and looking forward to a good time." Thomsen Oil is a sponsor of several community events and organizations, including the rodeo.

Todd and Bonnie attend one night of the Hastings rodeo each year. His favorite parts are the clowns, the bull riding and the broncs.

They have three children: the oldest, Frank, is a partner in the business with his dad; son Randy lives in Colorado, and their daughter Tami is in Omaha.

And when the rodeo rolls around again, Todd and Bonnie will be back to the fairgrounds to watch it.

The Oregon Trail Rodeo is August 25-27, beginning at 7 pm on August 25-26 and at 5 pm on August 27. Tickets can be purchased at the Adams Co. Fairgrounds in advance or at the gate, and range in price from $10-$20 for adults and $5-$20 for children. For more information, visit the website at AdamsCountyFairgrounds.com or call 402-462-3247.

–Oregon Trail Rodeo