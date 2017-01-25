Broncs for Breakfast back for second year | TSLN.com

Rapid City, SD– A successful showing in its inaugural year, the Broncs for Breakfast, ranch bronc ride will make its second appearance at the Black Hills Stock Show® on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at the James Kjerstad Event Center.

The Western States Ranch Rodeo Association sanctioned event is different than a typical saddle bronc ride seen at local rodeos. The event requires all contestants to complete in a standard ranch stock saddle. The rules allow riders the option to grab hold with both hands as young horses jump, kick and buck with re-ride options permitted. The event mimics the wild rides many regional ranch hands experience on a normal day of work.

A minimum of 32 contestants will compete for the $6,000 in guaranteed prize money on Burch Rodeo stock. The top eight contestants will advance to the short round.

Black Hills Stock Show® General Manager, Ron Jeffries said, “This was a great event last year and promises to be even better this year.”

The Broncs for Breakfast will begin with a biscuits and gravy breakfast at 8 a.m. with the bronc ride starting at 10:30 a.m. Tickets include the breakfast and the event for $12 and are available at the Black Hills Stock Show office or online at http://www.blackhillsstockshow.com

–BHSS