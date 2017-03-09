Canadian rodeo assoc welcomes new president | TSLN.com

Terry Cooke was named as the new president of the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association on Feb. 28, and takes on the role immediately. Cooke was elected to the position by acclamation, according to the CPRA.

A long time CPRA rodeo official, committee member and CPRA Board member with a strong business background, Cooke brings a wealth of expertise to the position.

From his late teens, Cooke enjoyed involvement in the sport of rodeo.

"I rode bareback horses and bulls initially, but I wasn't that good," he said.

Cooke turned his attention to other areas of the industry. He worked for amateur stock contractors (Rudy Ostrem among them) and from the mid-1980s on, he judged rodeos and volunteered with the Dawson Creek Stampede as a committee member.

In 1994, Cooke was invited (by then CPRA Rodeo Administrator Keith Hyland) to attend a professional rodeo judging clinic. The British Columbia native hasn't looked back. For much of the year, he travels across Western Canada and into the U.S. officiating at professional rodeos.

As far as his involvement with the CPRA, Cooke is excited about the new position.

"I want to make this organization one that people are proud to be a part of … where contestants want to be members," Cooke said.

Cooke went on to say that helping the Association become more stable financially is another goal, as is greater transparency within the organization. He's excited to be part of the board structure once again, and noted that current board members have been welcoming.

–Canadian Professional Rodeo Association