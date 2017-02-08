Chris Cover with the Sandhills Ranchers earns Top Hand and Top Horse awards at the Black Hills Stock Show, Sutton Ranch Rodeos | TSLN.com

Winning top horse at a ranch rodeo is quite the honor. Winning top hand is an equal honor. Winning both is as good as it gets.

Chris Cover of Ashby, Nebraska, won top hand at the Black Hills Stock Show Official Ranch Rodeo, and his mare, Bandana Again, won top horse at the Sutton Ranch Rodeo at BHSS.

The ranch rodeos were Jan. 30 and 31 at the James Kjerstad Events Center and the Civic Center in Rapid City, South Dakota.

The Sandhill Ranchers attend several local ranch rodeos throughout the year and have participated in the BHSS and Central States Fair ranch rodeos religiously for four years. Their mantra is “always catch.”

“The thing with our team is we just don’t miss. That’s the keyword, that’s what wins ranch rodeos to me,” Chris said. “You go through all the motions, but when it comes down to it we just don’t miss. That’s kind of the thing we live by and do. Maybe that’s what we do well is we try not to miss.”

Chris has a hunch this also may be what caught the judges’ eyes.

“One thing I guess was I couldn’t tell you how many loops I threw, but I never missed. There was nothing real fancy or shiny; I just went out to do my job,” he said.

“Everything Chris did, he did a real good job,” teammate Sage Haythorne said. “I understand why they gave him top hand. I’m glad to have him on my team and to rope with anytime. It’s just a bonus to have him.”

In the Sutton Ranch Rodeo Monday, the team placed at the top of the pack in the first round, qualifying them for the finals that night. They didn’t place in either of the finals, however, after drawing a cow for wild cow milking that had her own plan.

“We drew a bad cow, she wouldn’t sit still and run the full length of all of us. They finally blew the whistle on cow milking,” Chris said. “We went from a wild cow to then, in the BHSS rodeo, a cow that was weaker and wouldn’t stand up. We didn’t place in the average in those finals either. My brother also drew a wild bronc and got bucked off.”

The Sandhills Ranchers placed fifth in the long round of the BHSS Ranch Rodeo Tuesday to qualify for the finals.

“We won first in the first event, second in the second event, and fourth in third event. Then in the cow milking, they run two teams at a time,” Haythorne said. “The other team run through our rope and I lost my rope, and lost a bunch of time. That didn’t help us out much, and our bronc rider got bucked off, but I can’t say anything about the bronc riding because I don’t want on them anyway.”

Chris’s 14-year-old mare, Annie shone in the Sutton Ranch Rodeo when she managed to keep a wiley steer from ducking back into the herd during the mugging event.

“When she won top horse, it’s one one of those things where she’s been top horse in my eyes for a long time; I’ve never worried about what others thought because I knew what she was,” Chris said.

The Cover family purchased Annie from a hired man who offered her to them when he left the ranch. She is originally from the Huffman Ranch north of Ashby.

“It was just one of those horses we knew had a lot of potential,” Chris’s wife Crystal said. “We paid little to nothing for her, and now there’s not a dollar amount you could put on her.”

Their six-year-old son Hunter junior rodeos on Annie and their three-year-old daughter Brecken occasionally rides her as well.

“The horse he rode is our all-around horse here. She takes care of our son, and then Chris can get on her and compete. He rode her at Bob Feist Invitational, the world’s richest roping, in Reno last year,” Crystal said. “I had always kind of known she’s top horse to us, but to have other people recognize that as well is awesome. Chris has headed and heeled on her, and we can throw our kids on her, she’s just an awesome horse. I was in tears when he won top horse, it was pretty special to our family.”

Cover’s team The Sandhill Ranchers consisted of Sage Haythorne, Tyler Minor, and his brother Jeff Cover, all of whom are from the same area in Nebraska.

Haythorne received the honor of top horse at the BHSS Ranch Rodeo aboard a home-bred seven-year-old red roan gelding.

“I try to keep my horses where they’re good and quiet at home and when I go somewhere. Moonshine’s not one of the best horses I’ve ever had, but he’s good to rope on no more than I’ve done on him,” Haythorne said. “There wasn’t a whole lot of sorting, but he was really good to rope on and he felt good there. I’m sure that stuck out.”

“We have a good team, it’s a team deal too. They help me show off what my horse can do,” Cover said. “We didn’t miss and everything worked out the way it should have been.”