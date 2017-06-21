College National Finals Rodeo results | TSLN.com

College National Finals Rodeo results
June 21, 2017
Aggregate points/times in parentheses. The top 12 qualified for the short go, giving them the opportunity for more points/times.
Saddle Bronc Riding
1. Preston Burr, New Mexico Junior College (284.5)
2. Blaise Freeman, West Texas College (279)
3. Brody Cress, Tarleton State University (237.5)
4. Jake Finlay, Panhandle State University (228.5)
5. Treyson Antonick, Sam Houston State University (226.5)
6. Tanner Butner, University of Montana Western (214.5)
7. Logan Cook, Panola College (210.5)
8. Will Centoni, Cuesta College (209)
9. Keenan Reinhardt, Montana State University (208)
10. Parker Kempfer, Sam Houston State University (185.5)
11. Jalen Joaquin, Cochise College (145)
12. Johnny Espeland, Blue Mountain College (143.5)
13. Wyatt Hageman, University of Wyoming (140.5)
14. Briar Dittmer, Missouri Valley College (139.5)
15. Mitch Pollock, College of Southern Idaho (139)
Bareback Riding
1. Lane McGehee, Sam Houston State University (314)
2. Tristan Hansen, University of Montana Western (298)
3. Kody Lamb, Tarleton State University (293.5)
4. Cache Hill, University of Great Falls (293)
5. Hunter Carlson, Sheridan College (288.5)
6. Will Martin, Panhandle State University (288)
7. Chance Ames, Sheridan College (286.5)
8. Matt Borton, Missouri Valley College (281.5)
8. Braxten Neilson, Weber State University (281.5)
10. Paden Hurst, Wharton County Junior College (271)
11. Rio Lee, Cochise College (218.5)
12. Austin Williams, Odessa College (209)
13. Rowdy Moon, Mid-Plains Community College (203.5)
14. Jim Bob Ellsworth, South Dakota State University (201.5)
15. Zach Hibler, West Texas College (198.5)
Bull Riding
1. Cole Melancon, Hill College (161.5)
2. Ruger Piva, University of Montana Western (157)
3. Cody Ballard, Panhandle State University (154)
3. Chase Dougherty, Montana State University (154)
5. Kolton White, Southeast Oklahoma State University (151.5)
6. Cody Hudson, Walla Walla Community College (149.5)
7. Josh Frost, Panhandle State University (138.5)
8. Dakota Rice, Chadron State College (75.5)
8. Blue Wilcox, Mesa Community College (75.5)
10. Aaron Williams, Cal Poly State University (74)
11. Jake Davis, Northwest College (73)
12. BoDell Jessen, Odessa College (72.5)
13. Ezekiel Mitchell, Hill College (71.5)
14. Caleb McMillan, Northwest College (70.5)
15. Gannon Ivy, Sam Houston State University (70)
Tie-Down Roping
1. Reid Zapalac, Tarleton State University (36.7)
2. John Douch, Hill College (40.6)
3. Andrew Burks, Pearl River Community College (42.5)
4. Colton Farquer, Cal Poly State University (42.7)
5. Clayton Smith, Western Oklahoma State College (43.3)
6. Riley Wakefield, Gillette College (45.6)
7. Preston Pederson, Blue College (48.7)
8. Bryce Bott, Casper College (53.0)
9. Marcus Theriot, Eastern Mississippi Community College (29.2)
10. Cooper Mathews, Hill College (30.7)
11. Bubba Boots, Northwest College (32.5)
12. Brent Keaveney, Central Arizona College (36.6)
13. Reno Gonzales, Hill College (40.8)
14. Marshal Peterson, Hastings College (41.1)
14. Colton Backhaus, Black Hills State University (41.1)
Steer Wrestling
1. Denver Barry, Southeast Oklahoma State University (19.8)
2. Reed Kraeger, University of Nebraska (22.2)
3. Cole Frey, McNeese State University (22.3)
4. Fenton Nelsen, Missouri Valley College (23.5)
4. Joby Allen, Northwest Oklahoma State University (23.5)
6. Ben Kilburg, Missouri Valley College (24.2)
7. Carson Johnston, Black Hills State University (25.1)
7. Bubba Boots, Northwest College (25.1)
9. Dillon Hushour, Fresno State University (25.3)
10. Cody Devers, Northwest Oklahoma State University (31.1)
11. Gabe Soileau, McNeese State University (19.4)
12. Wyatt Lindsay, New Mexico State University (19.9)
13. Sterling Humphry, Cuesta College (21)
14. Chet Boren, South Plains College (25.2)
15. Jake Fulton, Casper College (27.2)
Team Roping
1. Wesley Thorp, Texas Tech University-Lubbock; Cole Wheeler, Texas Tech University-Lubbock (25.2)
2. Ross Mitchell, University of Tennessee at Martin; Ethan Wheeler, Eastern Mississippi Community College (28.1)
3. Brushton Minton, West Hills Community College; Chase Onaka, Cal Poly State University (30.5)
4. Bubba Boots, Northwest College; Matthew Williams, Northwest College (31.2)
5. Chandler Comfort, Mid-Plains Community College; Samantha Jorgenson, Black Hills State University (37.7)
6. Ben Johnsrud, Panhandle State University; Nate Johnsrud, Panhandle State University (39.7)
7. Cole Frey, McNeese State University; Reid Halbert, Texas A&M University (41.1)
8. Landon Heryford, Oregon State University; Tim Messner, Oregon State University (56.3)
9. Ty Arnold, Sam Houston State University; Mason Boettcher, Sam Houston State University (19.2)
10. Riley Wakefield, Gillette College; Cooper White, Gillette College (19.3)
11. Brody Adams, Dixie State University; Brodi Jones, Weber State University (23.9)
12. Denton Taylor, University of Wyoming; Dusty Taylor, University of Wyoming (11.2)
13. Wyatt Hayes, New Mexico Junior College; Tyce McLeod, New Mexico Junior College (13.4)
14. Reese Buster, Texas A&M University-Commerce; Dane Reed, Texas A&M University-Commerce (13.8)
15. Andrew Lucero, New Mexico State University; Nicole Sweazea, New Mexico State University (16.0)
Barrel Racing
1. Hailey Kinsel, Texas A&M University (57.89)
2. Leia Pluemer, University of Nevada-Las Vegas (57.92)
3. Kailee Webb, University of Wyoming (57.95)
4. Abby Searcy, University of Arkansas at Monticello (58.04)
5. Lake Mehalic, Colorado State University (58.39)
6. Abby Knight, University of Great Falls (58.41)
7. Kelsi Haller, Lake Land College (58.58)
8. NaLynn Cline, New Mexico State University (58.62)
9. Kynzie McNeil, Texas Tech University-Lubbock (58.72)
10. Rainy Robinson, South Plains College (58.75)
11. Abby Phillips, Panola College (59.18)
12. Danyelle Williams, Blue Mountain College (64.30)
13. Taylor Rivera, University of Nevada-Las Vegas (44.26)
14. Madison Rau, South Dakota State University (44.33)
15. Jami Derflinger, Dickinson State University (44.34)
Breakaway Roping
1. Loni Lester, Sam Houston State University (10.9)
2. Hannah Springer, Southern Arkansas University (11.2)
3. Kayla Norcutt, Western Nevada College (12.8)
4. Teague Crane, Colorado Northwest Community College (13.0)
5. Lakota Bird, Central Arizona College (21.6)
6. Kirbie Crouse, Missouri Valley College (30.1)
7. Cassie Bahe, College of Southern Idaho (7.2)
8. Randi Buchanan, Panhandle State University (8.9)
9. Ryanne Tracy, Montana State University (9.3)
10. Tess Turk, University of Montana Western (11.4)
11. Brandi Epps, Southeast Oklahoma State University (5.0)
12. Blair Bullock, University of Western Alabama (6.1)
13. Taylor Engesser, Gillette College (6.4)
14. Nicole Sederstrom, Northeast Junior College (6.7)
15. Katie Rice, Cal Poly State University (6.8)
Goat Tying
1. Tawny Barry, Eastern New Mexico State University (26.1)
2. Amelia Anderson, University of Wyoming (26.3)
3. Rickie Engesser, Gillette College (26.5)
4. Makayla Boots, Idaho State University (26.8)
4. Carlee Johnston, Black Hills State University (26.8)
6. Kynzie McNeil, Texas Tech University-Lubbock (27.3)
7. Celie Vick, Eastern New Mexico State University (27.7)
8. Hope Petry, South Dakota State University (28.3)
9. Lauren Bane, Tarleton State University (28.4)
10. Kylee Bennett, Southeast Oklahoma State University (29.9)
11. Katie Rice, Cal Poly State Univeristy (30.8)
12. Baili Collins, Tarleton State University (19.5)
13. Shelby Whiting, Southeast Oklahoma State University (20.4)
14. Whittney Dansie, Utah Valley University (20.5)
15. KL Spratt, Sam Houston State University (20.6)
