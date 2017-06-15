 Determination the name of the game in high school rodeo | TSLN.com

Determination the name of the game in high school rodeo

Seth Shorb of Hermosa needed to throw his steer to qualify for South Dakota High School Rodeo FInals. After Seth and the steer rolled over, Seth threw the steer on the off side to earn a slot in the finals. Photo by Teri Brown

Check out South Dakota results

Watertown

Ft. Pierre

Sturgis

Dupree