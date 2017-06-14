Dupree Regional Rodeo results | TSLN.com

Dupree Regional Rodeo results
June 14, 2017
First Go
June 10
Barrel Racing: 1. Sidni Ferguson, Dupree 17.913; 2. Tayle Brink, Newell 18.042; 3. Coven Kautzman Capitol, Mt 18.227; 4. Brooklyn Hanson, Faith 18.361; 5. Marlene Woodward, Dupree 18.423; 6. Kaeli Carmichael, Faith 18.475; 7. Jada Rokke, Camp Crook 18.479; 8. Heaven Lane Nisland 18.515; 9. Brianna Williams, Buffalo 18.536; 10. Meza Ham Shadehill 18.660
Breakaway Roping: 1. Cassidy Clark, Meadow 2.990; 2. Krista Schopp, Meadow 3.170; 3. Madison Smith Spearfish 3.200; 4. Taylor Hanson, Belle Fourche 3.210; 5. Tayle Brink, Newell 3.610; 6. Shantell Brewer, Dupree 3.700; 7. Tori Gaer, Newell 3.790; 8. Brooklyn Williams, Buffalo 4.300; 9. Aubree Stevens, Dupree 4.440; 10. Sierra Ward, Fruitdale 4.590
Bull Riding: 1. TJ Schmidt, Belle Fourche 62.0; 2. Jaren Beckman Prairie City 62.0; 3. Jacob Schalesky, Faith 44.0
Boy's Cutting: 1. Cooper Crago, Belle Fourche 71.5; 2. Cain Birkeland, Belle Fourche 71.0; 3. Jon Peterson, Belle Fourche 68.0; 4. Wade Monnens, Belle Fourche 67.0; 5. Kyler Carmichael, Faith 65.0
Goat Tying: 1. Jada Rokke, Camp Crook 7.230; 2. Brianna Williams, Buffalo 7.320; 3. Mikenzy Miller, Faith 7.450; 4. Taylor Hanson, Belle Fourche 7.670; 5. Tayla Thorstenson Eagle Butte 7.700; 6. Cassidy Clark, Meadow 8.070; 7. Tayle Brink, Newell 8.460; 8. Brooklyn Williams, Buffalo 8.490; 9. Shantell Brewer, Dupree 8.650; 10. Kailyn Groves, Faith 8.940
Girl's Cutting: 1. Kailyn Groves, Faith 73.0; 2. Sierra Ward, Fruitdale 66.0; 3. Taylor Hanson, Belle Fourche 65.0; 4. Madison Smith Spearfish 65.0; 5. Jessica Lopez, Keldron 64.5; 6. Kaeli Carmichael, Faith 63.0; 7. Lexi Lopez, Keldron 63.0; 8. Molly Ryan, Belle Fourche 62.0
Pole Bending: 1. Shayla Howell, Belle Fourche 21.795; 2. Tristin Laplante, Dupree 21.978; 3. Sydney Fuerst, Belle Fourche 22.209; 4. Cassidy Clark, Meadow 22.508; 5. Trinity Weyer, Howes 22.665; 6. Heaven Lane, Nisland 22.925; 7. Natalie Veit, Dupree 23.054; 8. Coven Kautzman Capitol, Mt 23.129; 9. Gracy Gilbert, Camp Crook 23.218; 10. Tayle Brink, Newell 23.335
Reined Cow Horse: 1. Sierra Ward, Fruitdale 142.5; 2. Kailyn Groves, Faith 133.5; 3. Hugh Groves, Faith 133.0
Saddle Bronc: 1. Jake Foster, Meadow 71.0; 2. Cooper Crago, Belle Fourche 66.0; 3. Lane Schuelke, Newell 66.0
Steer Wrestling: 1. Trig Olson Prairie City 4.900; 2. Brent Woodward, Dupree 5.130; 3. Cole Trainor, Faith 7.070; 4. Sterling Lee Rhame, ND 7.360; 5. Coy Giannonatti, Buffalo 7.810; 6. Jeno (Jt) Hunt, Dupree 18.320
Team Roping: 1. Wade Monnens/Cooper Crago, Belle Fourche 7.000 2. Trig Olson/Sterling Lee Prairie City 9.850 3. Teigan Clark/Cassidy Clark Meadow 10.320 4. Jace Engesser/Jon Peterson, Spearfish 10.780 5. Coy Giannonatti/Samuel Podzimek, Buffalo 11.880 6. Tayle Brink/Brooklyn Hanson, Newell 17.360 7. Will Vanlishout/Britt Oliver, Keldron 24.020 8. Chantel Kolb/Sadie Podzimek, Belle Fourche 26.390 9. Sierra Ward/Heaven Lane, Fruitdale 27.090 10. Marlene Woodward/Shantell Brewer, Dupree 28.
Tiedown: 1. Brent Woodward, Dupree 11.140; 2. Sterling Lee, Rhame, ND 11.460; 3. Sam Huffman, Belle Fourche 11.660; 4. Cooper Crago, Belle Fourche 12.030; 5. Will Vanlishout, Keldron 15.770; 6. Samuel Podzimek, Ludlow 15.790; 7. Cole Brewer, Dupree 16.980
Second Go
June 11
Barrel Racing: 1. Shantell Brewer, Dupree 17.996; 2. Sidni Ferguson, Dupree 18.016; 3. Sydney Fuerst, Belle Fourche 18.019; 4. Tayle Brink, Newell 18.072; 5. Brooklyn Hanson, Faith 18.193; 6. Brianna Williams, Buffalo 18.264; 7. Coven Kautzman Capitol, Mt 18.324; 8. Shayla Howell, Belle Fourche 18.355; 9. Tori Gaer, Newell 18.382; 10. Kaeli Carmichael, Faith 18.412
Breakaway Roping: 1. Kailyn Groves, Faith 1.940; 2. Krista Schopp, Meadow 3.050; 3. Shantell Brewer, Dupree 3.180; 4. Shianne Price Mud Butte 3.250; 5. Jada Rokke, Camp Crook 3.810; 6. Phannette Gray, Ridgeview 4.040; 7. Meza Ham, Shadehill 4.360; 8. Whitley Reder, Fruitdale 4.510; 9. Brooklyn Hanson, Faith 4.910; 10. Madison Smith, Spearfish 5.240
Bull Riding: 1. TJ Schmidt, Belle Fourche 73.0; 2. Christopher Fisher, Faith 66.0
Boy's Cutting: 1. Wade Monnens, Belle Fourche 72.5; 2. Cooper Crago, Belle Fourche 72.0; 3. Jon Peterson, Belle Fourche 71.0; 4. Cain Birkeland, Belle Fourche 70.5; 5. Kyler Carmichael, Faith 66.0
Goat Tying: 1. Tayle Brink, Newell 7.150; 2. Mikenzy Miller, Faith 7.310; 3. Tori Gaer, Newell 7.640; 4. Karli Verhulst Reva 7.690; 5. Jada Rokke, Camp Crook 8.040; 6. Cassidy Clark, Meadow 8.480; 7. Shianne Price, Mud Butte 8.780; 8. Taylor Hanson, Belle Fourche 8.810; 9. Sidni Ferguson, Dupree 8.950; 10. Kasey Teigen, Camp Crook 9.060
Girl's Cutting: 1. Kailyn Groves, Faith 72.5; 2. Kaeli Carmichael, Faith 71.5; 3. Taylor Hanson, Belle Fourche 71.0; 4. Jessica Lopez, Keldron 70.5; 5. Sierra Ward, Fruitdale 70.5; 6. Lexi Lopez, Keldron 68.0; 7. Madison Smith Spearfish 66.5; 8. Molly Ryan, Belle Fourche 65.0
Pole Bending: 1. Kelci Bends Cherry Creek 20.946; 2. Sydney Fuerst, Belle Fourche 21.492; 3. Sierra Ward, Fruitdale 21.600; 4. Molly Ryan, Belle Fourche 21.817; 5. Coven Kautzman Capitol, Mt 21.909; 6. Natalie Veit, Dupree 21.922; 7. Mikenzy Miller, Faith 22.019; 8. Shayla Howell, Belle Fourche 22.020; 9. Aubree Stevens, Dupree 22.029; 10. Cassidy Clark, Meadow 22.281
Reined Cow Horse: 1. Sierra Ward, Fruitdale 141.0; 2. Kailyn Groves, Faith 137.5; 3. Hugh Groves, Faith 131.0
Saddle Bronc: 1. Jake Foster, Meadow 73.0; 2. Lane Schuelke, Newell 65.0
Steer Wrestling: 1. Brent Woodward, Dupree 4.580; 2. Jake Foster, Meadow 4.780; 3. Samuel Podzimek, Ludlow 10.230; 4. Sterling Lee Rhame, ND 24.720
Team Roping: 1. Chantel Kolb/Sadie Podzimek, Belle Fourche 10.690 2. Will Vanlishout/Britt Oliver, Keldron 12.610 3. Jayden Shoemaker/Kailyn Groves, Faith 13.060 4. Sam Larson/Kasey Larson Prairie City 13.990 5. Mikenzy Miller/Cole Trainor Faith 14.620 6. Teigan Clark/Cassidy Clark Meadow 14.640 7. Jace Engesser/Jon Peterson Spearfish 23.500 8. Wade Monnens/Cooper Crago Belle Fourche 32.260 9. Jesse Thybo/Bradey Labrier Belle Fourche 33.170 10. Hugh Groves/Harland Groves Faith 33.
Tiedown: 1. Sterling Lee Rhame, ND 12.870; 2. Jace Engesser Spearfish 13.140; 3. Brent Woodward Dupree 14.270; 4. Cooper Crago Belle Fourche 14.850; 5. Cole Brewer Dupree 18.510; 6. Wade Monnens Belle Fourche 18.540; 7. Harland Groves Faith 18.960; 8. Jon Peterson Belle Fourche 23.290
–South Dakota High School Rodeo