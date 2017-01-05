Equestrian organizations to take part in inaugural parade | TSLN.com

On January 20, the transfer of power in Washington, DC officially begins with the traditional Inaugural Parade. Over 3,000 organizations applied to march in the parade, with only 40 being selected. Of those 40, nine of them are equine organizations.

“We are pleased to see the equine community being well represented during the Inaugural Parade,” said American Horse Council President Julie Broadway. “Equines were an integral part of the foundation of the United States, and Presidents throughout history have appreciated and admired the grandeur of the horse.”

The most recognized equines in the parade will be the Caisson Platoon from Fort Myer, VA. In addition to their well-known, solemn duty of military funerals, the Caisson Platoon also participates in numerous historic processions performed by the Old Guard, as well as the notable honor of being included in Presidential Inaugural Parades.

The Michigan Multi-Jurisdiction Mounted Police Drill Team & Color Guard, from Ann Arbor, MI, will be participating in the Inaugural Parade for the third time. The Michigan Horse Council (MHC) will also be well represented, as MHC President Col. Don Packard, US Army Retir ed, will carry the MHC flag in the parade. This is also the first time a person not a member of mounted law enforcement has ridden with the group. “We are excited to be coming to Washington, DC,” said Col. Packard. “There are 23 riders in this group, and they are bringing along a support staff of another 20 people who are also honored to be a part of such a historic event.”

The 1st Infantry Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard of Ft. Riley, KS will also be participating in this year’s Inaugural Parade. Established in 1992, the Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard (CMCG) provides a link to Fort Riley’s historic past. Troopers and horses of this unit are outfitted in the uniforms, accessories and equipment of the Civil War period. From privates to officers, these men and women recreate American Horse Soldier at community events, parades, and official ceremonies. At the AHC’s recent Coalition of State Horse Council’s Fall meeting in October, the CMCG did a demonstration for meeting attendees at Kansas State University and then a short meet/greet with Q&A about their program.

The AHC looks forward to seeing all of the equestrian organizations with the distinct honor of participating in the parade. For more information on the Inaugural Parade, please visit the informational website here.

–American Horse Council