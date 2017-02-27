First students selected for horse group’s internship | TSLN.com

(Washington, DC)-The first two students for the American Horse Council's (AHC) Internship Program have been selected: Holden Rafey of Bethesda, MD and Sarah Benknopf of Marietta, GA.

"We are excited to have Holden and Sarah join us here in Washington, DC" said AHC President Julie Broadway. "They are both very active within the equine world already, so this is a great opportunity for them to learn more about the AHC and our role in advocating for the equine industry. We have had such a great response to the internship program being offered, and are looking forward to seeing the talented students that continue to apply."

Holden Rafey is currently a Junior at Walter Johnson High School in Maryland. She is currently a youth-correspondent and blogger for the Maryland Horse Council, and is a two-term Junior Committee member of the Washington International Horse Show. "I was very excited to learn about this internship opportunity, and quickly applied," said Ms. Rafey. "I cannot wait to begin my week as an intern for the American Horse Council, and am sure I will learn many interesting things about horse industry advocacy as well as the legislative process. This opportunity will help me make informed decisions about how I will spend my future helping the horse industry."

Sarah Bernknopf is currently a Junior at the University of Kentucky, majoring in Equine Science and Management, with a minor in Business. "As an Equine Science student from the University of Kentucky, I am so excited to have the opportunity to come to Washington and intern with the American Horse Council," said Ms. Bernkopf. "It is important to learn about all aspects of the industry no matter what equine job you have, and I look forward to learning about the impact the AHC has on promoting and protecting the equine industry."

The AHC is still accepting applications for two remaining internship spots for 2017. Please visit the AHC website here for more information and how to apply.

–American Horse Council