Four Three Ranch qualifies at Eastern Wyoming Ranch Rodeo to compete at the NILE | TSLN.com

Billings, MT–The Ranch from Lusk, Wyoming, Four Three Land & Cattle, will yet again make an appearance at the Farstad Oil Ranch Rodeo Finals at the NILE.

At the Eastern Wyoming Ranch Rodeo this past weekend at the Niobrara County Fairgrounds teams competed for bragging rights, additional income, and a ticket to come to Billings for the big show.

The Four Three Land & Cattle/FX Bar team is made up of Clay Ashurst, Chris Laucomer, Bradly Lang and Boe Simmons. They've qualified for the NILE several years coming close to winning it many times. They won the Wyoming State Fair last year. This definitely is a team to watch for at the NILE.Maybe 2017 will be their year to take home the champion title.

Coming in second place was the Hageman Ranch based out of Fort Laramie, Wyoming.

Third place was awarded to Renegade Ranch from Torrington, Wyoming.

Boe Simmons won the Top Hand award as well as the Top Horse award. He was riding Cinco, owned by JD Williams.

During the rodeo Clay Ashurst was in a horse accident while picking up broncs. He has an injured brain stem and is currently under care at a hospital in Casper, Wyoming. To help he and his family with medical costs consider participating in the Clay Ashurst Benefit Auction.

The winning team from the Eastern Wyoming Ranch Rodeo will compete at the Farstad Oil Ranch Rodeo Finals at the NILE Saturday, October 14 at 7 p.m. in Billings, Montana. The NILE is proud to have the Eastern Wyoming Ranch Rodeo as one of the sanctioning partners.

For more information call J.D. Wasserburger 307-216-0488.