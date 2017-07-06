Grabow Crowned Miss Rodeo Mandan, Weinberger Named Princess | TSLN.com

Kylee Grabow and Sydney Weinberger will serve as ambassadors for the 2018 Mandan Rodeo Days Celebration in their new roles as Miss Rodeo Mandan and Miss Rodeo Mandan Princess. The two were crowned during the Fourth of July professional rodeo in Mandan.

Grabow, 17, will be a junior at Hazen High School. She is a varsity hockey player and enjoys barrel racing. She is president of the Hazen FFA Chapter, vice president of the student council and also a member of the Future Business Leaders of America, National Honor Society, and 4-H. Her future plans are to attend the University of North Dakota to study medicine. Her parents are Byron and Debra Grabow, Hazen.

Weinberger, 9, will be in the fourth grade at Flasher Elementary. She enjoys competing in rodeos and gymnastics. She participates in the Mandan Horse and Saddle Club and the National Barrel Horse Association where she earned a championship in the peewee division of North Dakota district three in 2015 and a reserve championship in 2016. She also enjoys pole bending, goat tail tying and dummy roping. Her parents are Cody and Sonya Weinberger of Breien.

To earn the opportunity to represent the Mandan Rodeo in the coming year, Grabow and Weinberger gave speeches, were interviewed and answered impromptu questions, performed reining patterns on their horses and those of others in the pageant, and participated in grand entries at the rodeo. Members of the selection committee were Joe LaDuke, Underwood; and Tammy Backhaus and Cara Hochgraber, both of Bismarck.

In the princess division, Weinberger won the personality and appearance categories and was voted the congeniality winner by other contestants. Emma Brewer, Stanley, earned the top prize in the horsemanship division and is first runner-up. Also competing was Denyka Sauer, Bismarck.

Among the many prizes awarded were trophy saddled sponsored by Dakota Sanitation, Bismarck, in honor of North Dakota Adult and Teen Challenge. Trophy buckles were sponsored by Great Plains Technical Services and Joe and Sandi LaDuke, Underwood.

Grabow and Weinberger will be asked to participate in speaking engagements on behalf of the Mandan Rodeo Committee, to assist at regional rodeos and to teach youth about the sport of rodeo and activities offered during the 2018 Mandan Rodeo Days. Grabow will have the opportunity to compete for Miss Rodeo North Dakota in October 2018.

For more information, visit http://www.mandanrodeo.com.

–Miss Rodeo Mandan