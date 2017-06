Hastings to host NE high school rodeo finals | TSLN.com

Hastings, Neb. (June 11, 2017) The entry list has been set for the Nebraska State High School Finals Rodeo, to be held in Hastings June 15-17 at the Adams County Fairgrounds.

Nearly 150 high school rodeo athletes will compete in twelve events. The top four competitors in each event will earn a berth at the National High School Rodeo Finals in Gillette, Wyo., July 16-22, where champions will be crowned in each event.

The twelve events include bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, team roping, breakaway roping, goat tying, pole bending, barrel racing, boys cutting, girls cutting, and bull riding.

The Finals, the culmination of 29 regular season rodeos, will be held at 10 am and 6 pm on June 15-16, with the short round on June 17 at 1 pm. After Thursday and Friday's performances, the top ten contestants in each event will advance to the short round on June 17. The cutting will be held at 7:30 a.m. on June 15-16, with the short round at 8 a.m. on June 17. The 2017-2018 Miss Nebraska High School Rodeo Queen will be crowned prior to the performance on June 17. For more information, visit http://www.AdamsCountyFairgrounds.com or call 402-462-3247. For information on the Nebraska State High School Rodeo Association, visit http://www.hsrodeo-nebraska.com.

–Adams County Ag Society