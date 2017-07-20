 High School Rodeo Profile: Houston Brown | TSLN.com
High School Rodeo Profile: Houston Brown

Name: Houston Brown

Hometown: Powderville, Montana

Parents: Joe and Stacey Brown

Event: Saddle Bronc Riding

Favorite Cartoon Character: Peter Griffin

Favorite Band: Chris LeDoux

Dream Draw: Killer Bee

Dream Vacation: Hunting in New Zealand