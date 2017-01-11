Join AQHA for convention Mar. 17-20, San Antonio | TSLN.com

All AQHA members are encouraged to attend the 2017 AQHA Convention and make a difference in their Association.

AQHA invites members to attend a fun and exciting 2017 AQHA Convention, March 17-20 at the Grand Hyatt in San Antonio.

This year’s convention will welcome back the equine industry business workshop and industry issues town-hall meeting.

The equine industry business workshop, hosted by the AQHA Professional Horsemen’s Council and sponsored by Merial, is 8 a.m. to noon Friday, March 17. All horsemen and business owners are encouraged to attend. The topics for the workshop include:

AQHA Drug Rules and How to Be Compliant, presented by Dr. Stephen A. Schumacher, United States Equestrian Federation chief administrator, drugs & medicine

Financial Security, presented by Bank of America

Is Anyone Talking About What We Are Doing Well?, presented by Dr. Jim Heird, AQHA second vice president

More Than Just Winning!, presented by AQHA Professional Horseman Al Dunning

Later that day, a town-hall meeting focusing on industry issues will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Convention attendees are invited to weigh in on hard-hitting issues in the equine industry. The issues being discussed include:

Playing by Their Rules: Building an association for today’s youth, tomorrow’s adults

Legislation on Horses: How it affects owners

The Future of Microchipping: What breeders and horse owners should know about this amazing technology

AQHA is excited to announce that the general membership meeting on Saturday, March 18, will feature guest speaker, racing legend and American Quarter Horse Hall of Famer D. Wayne Lukas.

New this year, the board of directors’ meetings on Saturday and Monday are now open to all AQHA members for observation.

Members can register for the convention online. Convention pricing will increase after January 31. For registration questions, please contact AQHA.

Hotel rooms for the convention are filling up fast. The room rate is $220 for a single/double if you book by February 22. To book a room, visit the Grand Hyatt website.

Learn more about the 2017 AQHA Convention and view a tentative schedule of events.

We’ll see you in San Antonio!

–AQHA