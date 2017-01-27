Meet the visiting rodeo queens at Rodeo Rapid City | TSLN.com

The Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo® and Rodeo Rapid City welcomes a number of visiting rodeo queens.

Miss Rodeo Idaho – Hunter Rackham

Hunter Rackham is the daughter of Terry and Amy Rackham. She is from Menan, and grew up in picturesque Jefferson County where the north and south fork of the Snake River meet, a perfect environment for a passionate outdoorsman such as herself.

At a young age Hunter began riding horses, competing in junior rodeo and entered her first rodeo queen competition in 2006. Ten years later her dedication culminated when she was crowned the 62nd Miss Rodeo Idaho at the Snake River Stampede in Nampa, Idaho.

Hunter is pursuing a degree in Business Management at Idaho State University. Her plans include using marketing, public relations, and accounting skills to become an Idaho business owner in investments and securities. At 20 years old, her industrious nature has led her to become an Idaho Real Estate Agent so that she can embark on this objective. She is attending Idaho Real Estate School and will be a certified agent as of March 2017.

Miss Rodeo Minnesota – Courtney Otto

Twenty-four year old Courtney Otto was born and raised in Marshall, Minn. and grew up with a life that revolved around horses. She is the daughter of Bill and Debby, and has an older sister, Kayla. Courtney started competing at local horse shows at the age of three. At age eight, she began Little Britches Rodeo, and then later competed in both junior high and high school rodeos. Courtney went on to Brookings, South Dakota to earn a Bachelor’s of Science degree in both Biology and Business Economics, while having the opportunity to be a teaching assistant for the Equine Reproductive Management course and compete in rodeos at the intercollegiate level. She currently competes in amateur and professional rodeos in the barrel racing and breakaway roping events. Courtney hopes to pursue a career in business finance, and one day raise a family of her own, giving them the same opportunity that she was given, to grow up in a family with strong western roots and a passion for rodeo. She looks forward to traveling, meeting new people, and promoting the sport of rodeo as your 2017 Miss Rodeo Minnesota.

Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2017 – Laramie Schlichtemeier

Laramie calls Ogallala Nebraska home. She is a 2016 graduate of Chadron State College with a Bachelors Degree in Agribusiness and Marketing. Her motto for her year is “Rope Your Dreams.” Laramie hopes to encourage the youth to pursue their dreams no matter how big they may seem.

Miss Rodeo North Dakota 2017 – Cassidy Rasmusson

Cassidy hails from the small town of Lisbon, ND. She is a sophomore honor student at North Dakota State University, majoring in agricultural education with future plans to be an Ag education instructor and advisor for FFA and 4H programs.

Cassidy earned top honors in the pageant’s horsemanship and appearance categories plus was voted the congeniality winner. She will take a year off from her studies to travel across the Midwest promoting the sport of rodeo and the state of North Dakota.

Cassidy enjoys being an advocate for the sport of rodeo and sharing her experiences with others. She hopes to inspire other young people to produce a spark within them to pursue their dreams and achieve their goals both in and out of the rodeo arena.

Miss Rodeo Pennsylvania – Amanda Kowalczyk

Amanda Kowalczyk is a 22-year old cowgirl from Pittsburgh, Penn. who is pursuing her PhD in computational biology. She is currently serving as Miss Rodeo Pennsylvania to represent her state and the sport of professional rodeo across the nation. Amanda looks forward to spending the next year fulfilling her duties as Miss Rodeo Pennsylvania and promoting her platform, Chaps for Paperbacks, to encourage literacy for all ages.

Miss Rodeo South Dakota 2017 – Sonyah Clifford

Sonyah Clifford, of Rockyford, South Dakota, is the 24-year old daughter of Shane Clifford and Misty Brave. She is an enrolled member of the Oglala Sioux Tribe. Sonyah is currently pursuing her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with an emphasis in marketing from Black Hills State University. Her future plans include obtaining a marketing position within the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. A passion for the sport of rodeo and the western way of life has opened many exciting doors for her.

Sonyah is the former Miss Indian Rodeo 2013, Miss Black Hills Stock Show 2016 and the current Miss Rodeo South Dakota. She also had the privilege of carrying sponsor flags at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo for the past three years.

During her reign as Miss Rodeo South Dakota, Sonyah will be dedicated to educating others about South Dakota’s rich heritage, agriculture and rodeo, as well as inspiring future generations. The platform Sonyah will stand behind as Miss Rodeo South Dakota is “BE YOU.” The focus of the platform is to encourage people, especially the youth, to embrace their unique characteristics and talents while also aspiring to achieve their goals. Sonyah will promote the strong message that will hopefully inspire countless people to believe in themselves.

Miss Rodeo Wisconsin 2017 – Katelin Bradley

Katelin is a 22-year-old graduate of the University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point with a Bachelor of Science in Soil and Land Management. She is currently working in the agricultural field as a Nutrient Management and GPS technician.

Originally from the small Northwoods town of Crandon, Wisconsin, Katelin has had horses her entire life. At the age of 5, she started competing at open horse shows. She has ridden many disciplines including dressage and endurance, but her favorite equine sport is barrel racing. Katelin is a fan of thoroughbred racing and has retrained 3 off-track thoroughbreds for western disciplines. She plans to use her Miss Rodeo Wisconsin title to further promote the use of thoroughbreds in western events.

Outside of barrel racing and rodeo, Katelin enjoys exploring the outdoors, shooting archery, and hunting. She is grateful for the opportunity to represent her community and her state as an ambassador of the PRCA and the rodeo lifestyle.

Miss Rodeo Wyoming 2017 – Abby Hayduk

On August 15, 2016, Abby Hayduk was crowned Miss Rodeo Wyoming 2017. Abby proudly hails from Evanston, Wyoming and is the 21 year old daughter of Stewart and Kristine Hayduk.

Abby developed a quick and strong love for horses. She learned the value of hard work and integrity from her parents and growing up on the ranch. It was when she began working with horses and other animals that Abby developed a strong sense of loyalty and gentleness. She bought her first horse at the young age of 15 and the full sister a short three years later. Then was when Abby learned that she wanted to study veterinary research.

Being an ambitious student and person in life, Abby decided to pursue three degrees at Central Wyoming Community College. She just completed her Associates of Science Degrees in Biological Sciences, Pre-Vet, and Equine Science in December of 2016. She plans to pursue her veterinary research degree at Utah State University after this year.

She is proud to represent her home town of Evanston, the sport of rodeo, the great state of Wyoming as Miss Rodeo Wyoming 2017!