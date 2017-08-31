Minot, N.D. to host another circuit finals

Minot, N.D. (August 30, 2017) – Tickets are on sale for the 63rd annual Minot Y's Men's Rodeo, to be held October 5-8, at the North Dakota State Fair Center in Minot.

It's a rendezvous of the best cowboy and cowgirl talent in North Dakota and South Dakota, with pro rodeo competition in the bareback riding, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, barrel racing, and the grand finale of each performance, the bull riding!

The top twelve competitors in each event, who have competed at Badlands Circuit rodeos throughout the year, will be in Minot to vie for the title of Badlands Circuit champion, and the chance to go on to compete at the National Circuit Finals Rodeo, held in Kissimmee, Fla. in April of 2018.

Not only is it serious competition, but there's plenty of entertainment for fans. The Y's Men, who produce the event, will host a Expo and Trade Show, with western and other merchandise, including clothing, jewelry, furniture, fine art, and more. The second annual Chili Cook-off will take place on October 7, as will a jackpot barrel race. The 2018 Miss Rodeo North Dakota pageant is the same weekend as well.

Proceeds from the rodeo go to fund the Triangle Y Camp at Lake Sakakawea near Garrison, N.D. Since the rodeo began six decades ago, a couple million dollars have been raised for the camp, which helps with camp scholarships, upkeep and renovation on the campgrounds.

The Y's Men's Rodeo, hosting the Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo, takes place at 6:30 pm on October 5-6-7 and at 1:30 pm on October 8. Tickets range in price from $23 for silver seating to $33 for gold seating. Children ages twelve and under are $13 in the silver seating; in the gold seating, there is no discount. Tickets can be purchased online at http://www.MinotYsMensRodeo.com or at the gate. For more information, visit http://www.MinotYsMensRodeo.com.

Recommended Stories For You

–Minot Ys Mens Rodeo