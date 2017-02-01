Missoula couple brings high selling horse to SDQHA sale at BHSS | TSLN.com

Date: January 27-28, 2017

Location: Rushmore Plaza Civic Center – Rapid City, South Dakota

Story by: Larry Larson

Photos by: Shootemnscootem

Rapid City, SD – Carrying on a tradition now into it’s 59th year, the 2017 Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo started out their opening weekend with yet another premier offering at their 2-Day SDQHA Horse Sale and Hutchison HW Brand Stallion Row. The sale sponsorship was once again under the banner of the South Dakota Quarter Horse Association (SDQHA) and held at the Crystalyx BioBarrel Show Ring at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Jan. 27-28.

Following a daily preview each morning at the James Kjerstad Event Center on the Central States Fairgrounds, the consignors converged on Rushmore Hall at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in downtown Rapid City. Auctioneer Lynn Weishaar, Reva, S.D., and Announcer John E. Johnson from Piedmont, S.D., rolled through the 177 catalogued consignments with 570 buyers registered from 14 states. In addition, the 2017 Corporate Sponsorship list included the Rapid City Convention & Visitor Bureau, Tri-State Livestock News and Larry Larson Photography, Inc.

Topping the 2017 SDQHA Horse Sale was the 2012 Buckskin Gelding – Bobs Diesel Cat. His sire, Palo Duro Cat, is a son of All-Time Leading Cutting Sire High Brow Cat with offspring earnings now exceeding $38 Million and out of the NCHA Open Futurity Champion Shania Cee. His dam, Star G Grand Acre, is a daughter of Bob Acre Doc, the 1997 NCHA Open Finals Champion, etc. After aggressive bidding, this finished reined cowhorse (and winner of 2 NRCHA sanctioned futurities) consigned by Mark & Nan Channer from Missoula, MT through Agent Zeph Schulz, left the ring on a final bid of $25,000 from Doris Harwood from Kent, WA. Second high-seller over the two-day sale was FF Classy Mr consigned by Haythorn Land & Cattle Co. from Arthur, NE. Sired by Figure 247 by Handy Eddie Cinco, the 2007 Red Roan Gelding is out of a Snicklefritz Chex/Blue Valentine bred mare and returned to the state of Nebraska on a bid of $18,000 from Van NewKirk Herefords from Oshkosh. Hutchison HW Brand sponsored jackets for the buyer of the 2017 High Seller along with consignor of the Highest Seller.

Eighteen of the region’s leading American Quarter Horse Sires were once again showcased on the Hutchison HW Brand Stallion Row in Rushmore Hall near the sale ring. Presented prior to each day of the sale in the BioBarrel Show Ring, they represented some of the Nation’s leading bloodlines with aspirations of booking breedings for the upcoming season – many offering discounted Stock Show fees if booked during the event.

Initiated to honor an American Quarter Horse Breeder within it’s boundaries, the South Dakota Quarter Horse Association has chosen the Whitcher Ranch – Jim and the late Ethel Whitcher – as their 2016 SDQHA Producer Of The Year. Located in the Badlands east of Scenic, SD, the ranch has been a long-time breeder of arena champions not only in the cutting pen but also the barrel racing arena. With a broodmare band consisting of own daughters of many of the Nation’s Performance Horse Leaders, they outcross on their current stallion Peptos Blueprint. This proven son of the 1995 NCHA Open Futurity Champion Peptoboonsmal (sire of earners now at $25+ Million) is out of the mare Most Unique, a daughter of Haidas Little Pep. Jim Whitcher, along with Ethel’s sister, Elsie Meeks, and her daughters Shonda Boyd and Stacy Faris, were introduced along with the SDQHA Board of Directors prior to the sale each day in the sale ring.

Now into it’s 9th year, the Black Hills Stock Show Ranch Horse Select competition was held on Friday morning during the preview of the sale horses at the Event Center Arena. Eleven select head of sale consignments were pre-entered in the judged competition this year. The 2017 BHSS Champion was Macarenas Playboy, a 2007 Buckskin Gelding consigned and shown by Josh Lilley from Strong City, KS. They were presented with a Championship Buckle in the sale ring prior to selling by sponsors Lynn & Connie Weishaar, Reva, SD. Reserve Champion was Hombre Jack Sprat, a 2007 Palomino Gelding consigned by Broken Arrow Livestock/Travis Krein from Harrison, NE and their Reserve Champion Blanket was under the sponsorship of John E. Johnson from Piedmont, SD.

As an encouragement for young cowboys and cowgirls to keep the ranching heritage alive, the Lloyd W. Rypkema Memorial Quarter Horse Award has been presented each year at the Black Hills Stock Show and is now in it’s 6th year. The winner of the 2016 palomino colt (carrying the Rypkema’s favorite Devil Cat Dancer bloodlines) was announced in the sale ring prior to the Saturday sale as Sierra Hilgenkamp from Wall, SD. Twelve-year-old Sierra shared, “I’ve always really wanted a colt of my own, just a small one to take care of and baby. And I’ve always wanted to raise one myself and just have a great relationship with it from the beginning.”

SOUTH DAKOTA QUARTER HORSE ASSOCIATION HORSE SALE

January 27-28, 2017 – Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo, Rapid City, South Dakota

2017 OVERALL AVERAGE: $8,624

TOP 5 AVERAGE: $19,050 • TOP 10 AVERAGE: $17,325

GELDING AVERAGE: $8,676 • MARE AVERAGE: $8,086

STALLION AVERAGE: $12,833

$25,000 – BOBS DIESEL CAT – 2012 AQHA Buckskin Gelding sired by Palo Duro Cat by High Brow Cat. His dam, Star G Grand Acre, is a daughter of Bob Acre Doc. Consignor – Mark & Nan Channer, Missoula, MT (Agent – Zeph Schulz). Buyer – Doris Harwood, Kent, WA.

$18,000 – FF CLASSY MR – 2007 AQHA Red Roan Gelding sired by Figure Four 437 by Handy Eddie Cinco and out of a Snickelfritz Chex/Blue Valentine bred mare. Consignor – Haythorn Land & Cattle Co., Arthur, NE. Buyer – Van Newkirk Herefords, Oshkosh, NE.

$18,000 – NIC IN TIME – 2006 AQHA Black Gelding sired by Von Reminic by Reminic and out of Cali Tri Bar, a Cal Bar/Dual Doc mare. Consignor – Matt & Katie Walker, Encampment, WY. Buyer – Neil Wanless, Vale, SD.

$17,500 – FRENCHMAN CHIC OLENA – 2010 AQHA Buckskin Gelding sired by Just Like Chicynn by Smart Chic Olena. His dam is a daughter of Frechmans Max by Leading Performance Sire Frenchmans Guy. Consignor – Craig Hoffman, Chadron, NE (Agent – Levi Grimes). Buyer – Tom Tuhy, Dunn Center, ND.

$16,750 – HOMBRE JACK SPRAT – 2007 AQHA Palomino Gelding sired by Genuine Hombre by Genuine Doc by Doc Bar. His dam, Jae Bar Rufus 020, is a Doc’s Jack Sprat/Tee J Macho Jack bred mare. Consignor – Broken Arrow Livestock/Travis Krein, Harrison, NE. Buyer – Ron Pfister, Lusk, WY.

$16,000 – STYLISH ROSE RED PEP – 2013 AQHA Red Roan Mare sired by Lena Red Pep by Peptoboonsmal out of Smart Pacific Bailey, a Smart Little Lena Granddaughter. Consignor – Ken Krieger, Burke, SD. Buyer – Gerard Retzer, Long Lake, SD.

$16,000 – TRM JETFUEL COWBOY – 2014 AQHA Buckskin Stallion sired by the Myers Ranch stallion Cowboys Cartel SI 93 by Corona Cartel SI 97 and out of TRM Special Jet, a Special Effort/Pine’s Easter Jet bred mare. Consignor – Tim Moody, Letcher, SD. Buyer – Kent Blough, Wilsal, MT.

$15,500 – LIL BELLY BAR – 2009 AQHA Sorrel Gelding sired by Belly Stopper, a High Brow Hickory son out of a double-bred Docs Hokum mare. Consignor – Levi O’Keefe, Torrington, WY. Buyer – Collin & Tammy Frerck, Belgrade, MT.

$15,500 – PEGIS LUV – 2009 AQHA Sorrel Mare sired by CD Olena by Doc O’Lena. Her dam, Pegis Lil Playgirl, is a daughter of Freckles Playboy out of a daughter of Peppy San Badger. Consignor – Cody Rood, Scobey, MT. Buyer – Dallas Talkington, McCook, NE.

$15,000 – COME AND GET THEM – 2011 AQHA Sorrel Gelding sired by Einsteins Revolution and out of Dun Its Miss Kali, a daughter of Hollywood Dun It out of a daughter of Kaliman. Consignor – Michels Performance Horses, LLC, Cannon Falls, MN. Buyer – Alan Chamberlain, Saint Jo, TX.

$15,000 – DJ SMART LIKE CAT – 2005 AQHA Bay Mare sired by Cat Duel by Duel Pep by Peppy San Badger. Her dam, Smart Like Linda, is a daughter of Smart Like Lena by Smart Little Lena. Consignor – Jamie & Mica Olson, Bloomfield, NE. Buyer – Stephen Bass, Brewster, NE.

$14,500 – DANDY TWISTED DOC U2 – 2006 AQHA Black Gelding sired by Buenos Twisted Doc by Nu Bars Bueno out of Trinket Dandy by Sunglows King Fritz. Consignor – Paul & Jana Griemsman, Piedmont, SD. Buyer – R7 Land & Cattle, Brighton, CO.

$14,500 – SMART LITTLE PG – 2011 AQHA Gray Gelding sired by PG Dry Fire, a son of Playgun out of a daughter of Dry Doc. His dam, Smart Little Till, is a daughter of Smart Little Lena. Consignor – Mark & Nan Channer, Missoula, MT (Agent – Zeph Schulz). Buyer – Betty Dikoff, Hermosa, SD.

$14,000 – RED FRENCH AZALEA – 2009 AQHA Sorrel Mare sired by Red Hot Quixote by Doc Quixote by Doc Bar. Her dam is Frenchmans Azalea, a daughter of the $10+ Million Sired Frenchmans Guy and out of Azalea Bux by Rocket Wrangler. Consignor – Jim Whitcher, Scenic, SD. Buyer – Shawn & Leslie Merrill, Wall, SD.

$14,000 – RPS FROSTYS COWBOY – 2012 AQHA Bay Gelding sired by Driftwood Cowboy HK, an Orphan Drift/Speedy Man bred stallion. His dam is Docs Frosty Woods by PC Docs Oaks Wood by Docs Oaks Sugar. Consignor – Tom Tuhy, Dunn Center, ND. Buyer – Jeff White, Pinedale, WY. F