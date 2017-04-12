Moisture!, Montana youth rodeo, sad news, S.D. brand renewal, deadlines for entries | TSLN.com

The almost inch of rain and four plus inches of soggy snow sure perked the country and local spirits up! The grass is growing so fast you can nearly hear it! Calving will have begun here on Dry Creek by the time you read this. The cows look good after a hard winter, even the old ladies in the bunch. Any of you who are familiar with Noodle will be glad to know that she wintered out with the main bunch and is getting ready to calve once again. She's 17 years old this spring and still the bovine diplomat of the place.

The B-Y Youth Rodeo at Whitehall, Mont. will be Sat., May 6. It's open to youth 8-18 and will have steer riding, cow riding, calf daubing, breakaway roping, barrels, poles, goat tail tying, goat tying, team roping and ribbon race. Entries must be postmarked by April 21! To get an entry emailed to you, call Tara at 406-596-1000 or Bill at 406-491-2918.

The last chance deadline to renew and re-record S.D. brands is May 1! If you forgot to renew yours in 2015, you can still pay the renewal fee, plus a re-record fee and keep your brand. Call 605-773-3324 to get info on this.

The 2016 WPRA Badlands Circuit Horse of the Year, eight year old Chase It With Brandy, died as the result of a freak accident during the semi-finals run at the RNCFR in Kissimmee, Florida. Jana Greimsman, Piedmont, S.D. and her great mare Brandy had won the second go-round and were leading the average when the accident occurred. Brandy clocked the fastest time of the whole rodeo. My heart goes out to Jana and her family at loss of this special mare.

The Beauty and the Beast Barrel Race and Rodeo at Ten Sleep, Wyo will be May 27. The Forever Cowgirl barrels race will have $1000 added, plus have ladies, junior and peewee divisions. Barrels will run at 10 a.m. The roughstock rodeo will start at 2 p.m. The barebacks will have $800 added, saddle broncs $1200, and bulls $1200. Entries will be taken May 12, 5-10 p.m. and May 13, 5-10 p.m. At 307-366-2311.

The Hermosa Roping Club team roping series dates have been set. They are May 21; June 11,21; July 16,30; and August 9, 20. Sundays you'll enter at 1 and rope at 2, Wednesdays ender at 6 and rope at 7. For info call Jack Dye at 605-381-5302 or Matt Steen at 605-519-4676.

Sidney Saddle Club's 2017 Get Seasoned Summer Jackpot barrel and pole series at Sidney, Montana has set it's dates too. They are: May 17, 31; June 14, 28; July 19; August 16,30; and Sept. 6. Time only at 5 p.m., race at 6:30 (barrels and poles) and it starts with the 14 and under group. You can get all the details on Facebook at Get Seasoned Summer Jackpot Barrels/Polebending Series.

The great Thoroughbred Arrogate won the Dubai World Cup back in March. He won by 2 ¼ lengths on a muddy track after a really bad start for a sweet $6 million. The Unbridled Song colt was a $560,000 yearling at Keeneland sale and has moved to the number one money earner in North America

to amass a career account of $17,084,000, which puts him in third place world wide. Arrogate also won the Breeder's Cup Classic and the Pegasus World Cup in 2016.

Well, that's my circle for this week. I hope your Easter was a blessed day, full of the joy of Christ's risen glory.