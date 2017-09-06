 More Confirmed Cases of Equine West Nile Virus (WNV) in Colorado | TSLN.com

The Colorado Department of Agriculture has received reports of four additional cases of horses with West Nile Virus, bringing the total count to five in 2017. Cases have been confirmed in the following Colorado counties: Boulder, Lincoln, Mesa, and Larimer.

–Colorado Department of Agriculture

