Date: August 26, 2017

Location: Bozeman, Montana

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

Announcer: John Johnson

Reported by: Larry Larson

Averages:

Myers Ranch

Myers Ranch overall sale average: $27,575

• Frenchmans Guy offspring

Averages:

Overall: $35,667

Two-year-old mares: $37,400

Two-year-old geldings: $36,500)

Top selling two-year-old mare: $62,000

Top selling two-year-old gelding: $62,000

Top Selling Foal (1): $22,000

• A Smooth Guy

Averages

Two-year-olds: $26,786

Two-year-old mares $27,250

Two-year-old geldings $24,000

Top selling two-year-old mare: $55,000

To selling two-year-old gelding: $24,000

• Cowboys Cartel

Averages:

Two-year-olds: $20,000

Two-year-old mares $16,833

Two-year-old geldings $24,750

Top Selling two-year-old mare: $25,000

Top selling two-year-old gelding: $35,000

Broodmares (3): $9,666 Average

Copper Spring Ranch

Copper Spring Ranch overall sale average: $15,793

Stallions

• Prime Talent yearlings (2) & two-year-olds sold – $12,150 Average

• Furyofthewind two-year-olds sold – $16,000 Average

• Firewater Canyon two-year-old Sold (1) – $13,000 Average

Combining legendary bloodlines – already proven on the racetrack and in the performance and rodeo arenas – and adding years of building strong reputations led up to one of the top Quarter Horse Arena Prospect sales in the Nation for 2017. Combining forces, the third Annual Myers Ranch/Copper Spring Ranch Performance Horse Sale was presented on Saturday, Aug. 26 at the CSR Arena in Bozeman, Montana.

Copper Spring Ranch, a state-of-the-art facility located on the south edge of Bozeman, is owned by Karen Gilhousen and presented a strong offering of two-year-olds in 2017 along with two yearling stallions. Managers Brian and Lisa Anderson oversee the daily ranch operations along with Dr. Chris Ray who operates his Ray Equine Service at CSR situated on site at the ranch.

The ranch stands Prime Talent SI 107, one of the fastest son's of World Champion Sire Corona Cartel SI 97. A Stakes Winner of $101,614, he is the sire of multiple AAAT runners with Speed Indexes of 100-121, Progeny Earnings of $1.6+ Million and now also producing winners in the Barrel Racing pen.

Copper Spring Ranch recently added the proven sire Furyofthewind SI 96 to their stallion battery. With LTE of $70,554, he has Progeny Earnings of $5.8 Million as well as siring a BFA Year-End Futurity Champion and 2017 Old Fort Day Super Derby Finalist. New to their program in 2017 is the gray stallion Firewater Canyon. Sired by World Champion Producer and NFR Qualifier sire Fire Water Flit, he is out of the Multiple NFR Go-Round Winner and Barrel Futurity and Derby Champion Mulberry Canyon Moon with $400,000+ in Rodeo & EquiStat Earnings.

That proven reputation, tacked on to many years of selective breeding, set the stage as the nation's number one two-year-old program, Myers Performance Horses, offered another outstanding group of arena prospects in 2017. Owned by Bill and Deb Myers and their sons Chad, Billy, Brandon and Brady, their breeding and training operation is situated in a picturesque area of the Black Hills between Spearfish and St. Onge, South Dakota. They are home to leading sire Frenchmans Guy, the still vibrant 30-year-old sire of earners now exceeding the $11 million mark. He is joined in the breeding shed by a proven son, A Smooth Guy, and Cowboys Cartel, a AAA runner sired by Corona Cartel SI 97. Young stallions currently being introduced into their program include three Frenchmans Guy sons – Ima Special Kindaguy, This Guyz A Keeper and Mr Sassy Frenchman. They are excited to now be adding the 2015 buckskin stallion Lucky Wonder Horse as a strong outcross on their program mares. A son of First Down Dash SI 105, he is out of 2017 Barrel Racing Money Earner Rosas Cantina CC. The buckskin daughter of Corona Cartel SI 97, currently being campaigned by Lisa Lockhart, has Lifetime Earnings of $35,000+ to date and is out of an NFR Qualifying daughter of Dash Ta Fame SI 113 with LTE of $150,000+.

In one of the last offerings of progeny sired by Frenchmans Guy, high seller honors this year were shared by Take The Fame Guyz and Vision Of Guyz – both sired by him and leaving the ring at $62,000. Out of the Myers Ranch broodmare Disarray SI 89 by Dash Ta Fame SI 113, the proven cross produced the 2015 Gray Gelding Take The Fame Guyz – a full brother to the 2011 #1 Futurity Horse in the Nation Guys Famous Girl with LTE of $110,000. Strong interest prior to the sale and active bidding ended with Shelly Shields taking him home to Canada. The 2015 Buckskin Mare Visions Of Guyz left the ring on a bid from Rob Plendl from Iowa. Her dam is the mare Moon Visions SI 89 by multiple Stakes Sire Visionarian SI 94 and out of a daughter of one of the nation's top proven barrel sires Marthas Six Moons SI 99. The Myers Family shared, "We want to wish everyone who bought from us the "Very Best of Luck" with your purchases. Fifty percent of our buyers were represented as "repeat buyers" and we are honored that they continue in our program. We were also excited to see many new faces in the crowd. We greatly appreciate you all."

The Copper Spring Ranch consignments included their high seller Dash To The Lane – a 2015 Palomino Mare sired by the nation's leading barrel sire Dash Ta Fame SI 113 and out of Lanes Liberty Belle, their daughter of Lanes Leinster SI 101. She left the ring on a final bid of $39,000 from Jeff and Brenda Wills from Canada. CSR also offered the 2015 sorrel mare This Fame Is Serious and Mike Ingram from Montana had the bid at $37,000. Also sired by Dash Ta Fame SI 113, she is out of their ranch mare Betta Takeme Serious, a 1D daughter of Frenchmans Guy and a full sister to the 2009 BFA Futurity Champion Guys Cash Perks.

The high selling consignment sired by Furyofthewind SI 96 was Royale Trade, a 2015 brown mare out of Dynasty Royale by First Down Dash SI 105 and out of a daughter of Rare Form SI 120. Bidding stopped at $21,000 and she found a home with Meg and Frank Anderson from Montana.

The ranch added, "Copper Spring Ranch Owner Karen Gilhousen, Managers Brian and Lisa Anderson and the entire ranch staff would like to thank everyone who purchased our horses and attended the successful Myers Ranch/Copper Spring Ranch Performance horse sale on August 26."

Live Internet coverage of the preview and sale was handled again this year by Michael Cloward from 3-2-1 Action Video, Fort Worth, Texas.

Other top selling horses from each ranch include:

2017 SALE RESULTS

(Price/Name/Age/Color/Pedigree/Seller-Buyer/State)

OUT – SHEZ MY PICK GUYZ – 2015 Palomino Mare (Frenchmans Guy x Tag Along Nickie, Dr Nick Bar) Myers Ranch – OUT

$10,500 – BUBBLIN WITH TALENT – 2015 Bay Mare (Prime Talent SI 107 x CSR Bubblyfrenchgirl, Frenchmans Guy) Copper Spring Ranch – Bulloch, Utah.

$34,000 – SMOOTH DASH TA FAME – 2015 Bay Mare (A Smooth Guy x Miss Dash Of Fame, Dash Ta Fame SI 113) Myers Ranch – McLeod, Idaho.

$39,000 – DASH TO THE LANE – 2015 Palomino Mare (Dash Ta Fame SI 113 x Lanes Liberty Belle, Lanes Leinster SI 101) Copper Spring Ranch – Wills, Canada.

$39,000 – GUYZ GIRLZ GOT CASH – 2015 Palomino Mare (Frenchmans Guy x Bugs Special Cash SI 94, A Special Leader SI 103) Myers Ranch – Gray, Canada.

$11,000 – KICKIN TALENT – 2015 Bay Mare (Prime Talent SI 107 x KN Fabuloustinywatch, Frenchmans Fabulous) Copper Spring Ranch – Kinsel, Texas.

$22,000 – SMOOTH AS IVORY – 2015 Sorrel Mare (A Smooth Guy x Zizzle SI 92, Ivory James SI 103) Myers Ranch – Emmert, Texas.

$13,000 – SHOWME THE FIREWATER – 2015 Sorrel Mare (Firewater Canyon x Red Hot Expression, Hot Colours SI 102) Copper Spring Ranch – Shields, Canada.

$26,000 – SHEZ FLYIN HIGH GUYZ – 2015 Sorrel Mare (Frenchmans Guy x Flyin To Holland SI 102, Holland Ease, SI 109) Myers Ranch – Hickey, Texas.

$37,000 – THIS FAME IS SERIOUS – 2015 Sorrel Mare (Dash Ta Fame SI 113 x Betta Takeme Serious, Frenchmans Guy) Copper Spring Ranch – Ingram, Montana.

$55,000 – SHEZ ROYALLY SMOOTH – 2015 Gray Mare (A Smooth Guy x Dear Shakey, Royal Shake Em SI 104) Myers Ranch – Gray, Canada.

$22,000 – FRENCHICE – 2015 Sorrel Mare (Frenchmans Guy x Moonlit Snow, This Snow Is Royal SI 101) Copper Spring Ranch – Ingram, Montana.

$15,000 – SMOOTH MOVEN COWGIRL – 2015 Bay Mare (Cowboys Cartel SI 93 x Smooth French Girl, Frenchmans Guy) Myers Ranch – Williams, Colorado.

$15,000 – WOOD BE STREAKIN – 2015 Bay Mare (Woodbridge x A Streakin Dandy, A Streak Of Fling SI 98) Copper Spring Ranch – Wills, Canada.

$62,000 – VISIONS OF GUYZ – 2015 Buckskin Mare (Frenchmans Guy x Moon Visions SI 89, Visionarian SI 94) Myers Ranch – Plendl, Iowa.

$17,000 – MENDED HEART – 2015 Chestnut Mare (Heart Of The Cartel SI 87 x French Bar Belle, Frenchmans Guy) Copper Spring Ranch (Agent) – Harmon, Texas.

$16,000 – I KID YOU NOT GUYZ – 2015 Bay Mare (A Smooth Guy x No Kidden Baby, Kidden N Streakin SI 99) Myers Ranch – Hodges, Texas.

$15,000 – BUSTIN ON THROUGH – 2015 Sorrel Mare (Furyofthewind SI 96 x Etta Betta Zoom SI 77, Shazoom SI 102) Copper Spring Ranch – Jolley, Wyoming.

REPURCHASED – SHEZ A CUTIE GUYZ – 2015 Sorrel Mare (Frenchmans Guy x Irish Colours, Hot Colours SI 102) Myers Ranch – REPURCHASED

$15,000 – ALISTATALENT – 2015 Bay Mare (Prime Talent SI 107 x Alisas SI 101) Copper Spring Ranch – Anderson, Montana.

$25,000 – SHEZ COWGIRL TOUGH – 2015 Bay Mare (Cowboys Cartel SI 93 x Caseys Starlight, Rio Starlight) Myers Ranch – McClung, Oklahoma.

$15,000 – FEATURE THIS BRIDGE – 2015 Sorrel Mare (Woodbridge x Without Sum Doubt SI 87, Feature Mr Jess SI 101) Copper Spring Ranch – Cambell, Montana.

$29,000 – SHEZ SMASHINLY SMOTH – 2015 Buckskin Mare (A Smooth Guy x Smashingly Classic SI 92, A Classic Dash SI 93) Myers Ranch – Fullen, Montana.

OUT – SIPPEN ON FIRE – 2015 Sorrel Mare (Firewater Canyon x Hotternamoon Bug, Hot Colours SI 102) Copper Spring Ranch – OUT

$25,000 – GUYZ CLASSY LADY – 2015 Bay Mare (Frenchmans Guy x Danika SI 97, Special Leader SI 103) Myers Ranch – Welsh, Texas.

$11,000 – READY SET GO GIRL – 2015 Bay Mare (Prime Talent SI 107 x Very Dashin 123 SI 91, Dash Thru Traffic SI 95) Copper Spring Ranch – Gray, Montana.

$7,500 – FOLLOW ME GUYZ – 2015 Palomino Mare (A Smooth Guy x Miss T Bar Two, Hot Colours SI 102) Myers Ranch – Habeck, Oklahoma.

$21,000 – ROYALE TRADE – 2015 Brown Mare (Furyofthewind SI 96 x Dynasty Royale, First Down Dash SI 105) Copper Spring Ranch – Anderson, Montana.

$35,000 – SHEZ GUY CRAZY – 2015 Sorrel Mare (Frenchmans Guy x Country Crazy SI 88, Special Show SI 99) Myers Ranch – Wildeison, Missouri.

$13,000 – SHEZA DIAMOND BUNNY – 2015 Chestnut Mare (Woodbridge x Serabono, Bono Jazz SI 102) Copper Spring Ranch – Shipley, California.

$10,500 – GUYZ COWBOY CHICK – 2015 Sorrel Mare (Cowboys Cartel SI 93 x Waltz With Me Guys, Frenchmans Guy) Myers Ranch – McCann, Wyoming.

$11,000 – SHEZA TURBO STREAKER – 2015 Bay Mare (Prime Talent SI 107 x Streaker Jetta, A Streak Of Fling SI 98) Copper Spring Ranch – Cambell, Montana.

$10,000 – SHEZ FOREAL – 2015 Bay Mare (Prime Talent SI 107 x Dales No Okie SI 94, Okey Dokey Dale SI 108) Copper Spring Ranch – Hallenbeck, Washington.

$11,500 – SPEEDEN ON SUGAR – 2015 Sorrel Mare (World Speed AA x Four Flyin Sugar, Four Roan Fly) Copper Spring Ranch – Cambell, Montana.

$12,000 – FURY OF THE HORSE – 2015 Bay Mare (Furyofthewind SI 96 x Shiv Katall, Shazoom SI 102) Copper Spring Ranch – Weishouse, Oklahoma.

$24,000 – SLICK MOONS – 2015 Bay Mare (Slick By Design x Lindseys Six Moons, Marthas Six Moons SI 99) Copper Spring Ranch – Seamonds, Washington.

$11,000 – HEZ STREAKN TALENTED – 2016 Bay Stallion (Prime Talent SI 107 x A Streakin Dandy, A Streak Of Fling SI 98) Copper Spring Ranch – Robinson, Montana.

$26,000 – EYES OF FAME – 2015 Sorrel Gelding (Dash Ta Fame SI 113 x Shez Easy Ontheeyes, Frenchmans Guy) Copper Spring Ranch – Dixon, Canada.

$25,000 – ITS ABOUT TIME GUYZ – 2015 Palomino Gelding (Frenchmans Guy x Streakin For Sue, Streakin Six SI 104) Myers Ranch – Snyder, Utah.

$6,500 – RED HOT TALENT – 2015 Bay Gelding (Prime Talent SI 107 x Zanas Firewater, Fire Water Flit SI 86) Copper Spring Ranch – Harris, Montana.

$44,000 – HEZ SERIOUS GUYZ – 2015 Sorrel Gelding (Frenchmans Guy x Serious Spender SI 92, Bills Ryon SI 113) Myers Ranch – Howes, Canada.

$10,000 – SOMETHINS BURNIN – 2015 Brown Gelding (Flaming Firewater x Secret Cash Stash, No Secrets Here SI 104) Copper Spring Ranch – Bray, Texas.

REPURCHASED – HARD TRYN GUY – 2015 Palomino Gelding (Frenchmans Guy x Amber Holland SI 88, Holland Ease SI 109) Myers Ranch – REPURCHASED

$6,000 – STEP ON A LAND MINE – 2015 Bay Gelding (Prime Talent SI 107 x Meteora SI 94, Special Leader SI 103) Copper Spring Ranch – Dixon, Canada.

REPURCHASED – COWBOYS N WINE – 2015 Bay Gelding (Cowboys Cartel SI 93 x Smooth Red Red Wine, A Smooth Guy) Myers Ranch – REPURCHASED

$13,000 – ONE SUPER HOT COWBOY – 2015 Sorrel Gelding (Flaming Firewater x Cowgirl Cartel SI 97, Corona Cartel SI 97) Copper Spring Ranch – Weishouse, Oklahoma.

$62,000 – TAKE THE FAME GUYZ – 2015 Gray Gelding (Frenchmans Guy x Disarray SI 89, Dash Ta Fame SI 113) Myers Ranch – Shields, Canada.

$8.500 – TELLER IM SMOOTH – 2015 Bay Gelding (A Smooth Guy x Teller First, Holland Ease SI 109) Copper Spring Ranch – Schlenker, Canada.

$35,000 – FRECKLED FACE COWBOY – 2015 Bay Gelding (Cowboys Cartel SI 93 x Micks Sis, Freckles Playboy) Myers Ranch – Martinez, Texas.

$16,000 – WORLD DRIVER – 2015 Sorrel Gelding (World Speed AA x Leona Driver, My Designated Driver SI 86) Copper Spring Ranch – Kalivas, Wyoming.

REPURCHASED – GUYZ HOT STREAK – 2015 Sorrel Gelding (Frenchmans Guy x Hot April Colours, Hot Colours SI 102) Myers Ranch – REPURCHASED

$10,500 – ITS ROBIN HOOD – 2015 Bay Gelding (Prime Talent SI 107 x La Peppy Pep, Hickorys Indian Pep) Copper Spring Ranch – Copper Spring Ranch – Yost, Montana.

$24,000 – SMOOTH PERKS – 2015 Bay Gelding (A Smooth Guy x CE Black Opal, Dash For Perks SI 93) Myers Ranch – Johnson, Arizona.

$8,500 – SPARKS AFLYIN 123 – 2015 Sorrel Gelding (Flaming Firewater x Very Dashin 123 SI 91, Dash Thru Traffic SI 95) Copper Spring Ranch – Balls, Idaho.

$26,000 – ANOTHER FRENCH BOY – 2015 Palomino Gelding (Frenchmans Guy x Rojo Irish Barbie, Rojo Irish Bay) Myers Ranch (Agent) – Hickey, Texas.

$10,000 – CSR POP THE CORK – 2015 Bay Gelding (Prime Talent SI 107 x Bar Maids Moey, Please Send Money) Copper Spring Ranch – Bray, Texas.

$14,500 – GUYZ FRENCH CORONA – 2015 Sorrel Gelding (Cowboys Cartel SI 93 x Little French Rose, Frenchmans Guy) Myers Ranch – Nelson, North Dakota.

$9,000 – QUACK QUACK IM BACK – 2016 Bay Stallion (Prime Talent SI 107 x Daisy Duck Bug, Shawne Bug SI 101) Copper Spring Ranch – Williams, Montana.

$24,000 – THIS GUYZ HOT – 2015 Palomino Gelding (Frenchmans Guy x Hot Movida, Hot Colours SI 102) Myers Ranch – Gadbois, California.

OUT – HEZA FROSTY COWBOY – 2015 Sorrel Gelding (Cowboys Cartel SI 93 x YU Laughing Frost, Hot Colours SI 102) Myers Ranch – OUT

$38,000 – GUYS FIRST CALL – 2015 Bay Gelding (Frenchmans Guy x Shakiras Dash SI 93, Corona Cartel SI 97) Myers Ranch – McClung, Oklahoma.

OUT – GUYS FIRST AND GOAL (Pending) – 2017 Palomino Stallion (Frenchmans Guy x Effortles Preference SI 94, First Down Dash SI 105) Chad Myers – OUT

$22,000 – GUYS MYSTIC MOON (Pending) – 2017 Sorrel Mare (Frenchmans Guy x Mocha Latte, Dash Ta Fame SI 113) Chad Myers – Robinson, Utah.

$7,000 – YU LAUGHING FROST – 2004 Sorrel Mare (Hot Colours SI 102 x Sierra Frost, Sun Frost) Myers Ranch – DeWitt, Arizona.

$11,000 – A SPEEDY LENA – 2010 Bay Mare (World Speed AA x Easy April O Lena, Sons Doc O Sugar) Myers Ranch – Robinson, Montana.

OUT – RED HOT EXPRESSION – 1998 Sorrel Mare (Hot Colours SI 102 x Six Expression SI 86, Streakin Six SI 104) Myers Ranch – OUT

$11,000 – PADDYS IRISH O LENA – 2001 Sorrel Mare (Paddys Irish Whiskey x Easy April O Lena, Sons Doc O Sugar) Myers Ranch – Vanderlans, Montana.