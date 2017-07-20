National High School Rodeo Finals Round 1 results | TSLN.com

Below find a listing of the contestants in the Tri-State Livestock News region who placed in the top 20 in the first round of the National High School Rodeo Finals in Gillette, Wyoming. As of press time, second round results were not available.

Bareback

7/8 Colt Hokana, SD

9/10 Dalton May, MT

13 Gauge McBride, NE

16 Tanner Berger, ND

17 Shawn Perkins, MT

18/20 Thomas David, WY

Poles

7 Shay Hough, WY

Saddle Bronc

1 Houston Brown, MT

4/5 Cash Wilson, SD

4/5 Qwint Stroh, ND

14/17 Sage Miller, NE

14/17 Jake Foster, SD

18/19 Kory Myers

Goat Tying

2 Jacey Thompson, WY

5 Mary Risse, SD

11 Shelby Spaniel, NE

Tie Down

9 Tanner McInerney, WY

16 Myles Kenzy, SD

Steer Wrestling

2 Bridger Anderson, ND

10 Chance Anderson, WY

Team Roping

1 Jerren Johnson and Wheaton Williams, WY

2 Kellan and Carson Johnson, WY

3 Jon Peterson and Jace Engesser, SD

17 Taylor and Tanner Whetham, NE

Barrel Racing

3 Jill Donnelly, SD

9 Sydney Theobald

11 Makayla Seely, WY

20 Katie Bitz, ND

Breakaway

5/6 Ellie Anderson, WY

5/6 Makenna Balkenbush, WY

10 Anna Jorgenson, ND

Boys Cutting

10 JT Bradley, NE

11/15 Bubba Lipps, WY

16/22 Reis Bruley, SD Girls Cutting

No Top 20 Placers

Bull Riding

8/11 Kreece Robinson, MT

15/17 Cole Kilts, WY

20/22 Ryan Walker, ND

Reined Cow Horse

5 Clay Kinnison, WY

6/7 Natalie Leisinger, SD

10/12 Myles Kenzy, SD

14/16 Kasen York, WY

17/18 Blase Steffen, SD

20/21 Ty Bass, NE

20/21 Peyton Kottwitz, WY

–National High School Rodeo Association