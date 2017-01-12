National Institute for Animal Agriculture Forum: Denver, Jan. 17 | TSLN.com

Agenda

Tuesday, January 17, 2017

Perspectives on Equine Identification and Traceability

8:00 AM – 8:10 AM Welcome & Introductions

8:10 AM – 9:00 AM Why Equine Identification & Traceability Ms. Summer Stoffel

9:00 AM – 9:15 AM Private Practitioner Perspective Dr. Jim Morehead

9:15 AM – 9:30 AM Equine Owner Perspective Dr. Glenn Blodgett

9:30 AM – 9:45 AM USHJA Perspective Ms. Mary Babick

9:45 AM – 10:00 AM AQHA Perspective Mr. Craig Huffhines

10:00 AM – 10:15 AM Arabian Horse Association Perspective

Ms. Debbie Fuentes

10:15 AM – 10:30 AM Jockey Club Perspective Mr. Matt Iuliano

10:30 AM – 10:45 AM BREAK

10:45 AM – 11:45 AM PANEL DISCUSSION:

Future of Equine Identification & Traceability Above Speakers

Equine Identification Technology and Electronic Health Records

11:45 AM – 12:30 PM Horse Identification – Past, Present and Future Dr. Katie Flynn

12:30 PM – 1:30 PM LUNCH

1:30 PM – 2:30 PM Regulatory Perspective on Individual Equine Identification Dr. Angela

Pelzel-McCluskey

Dr. Carl Heckendorf

Dr. Diane Stacy

2:30 PM – 3:30 PM Equine Microchips 101 Dr. Marta LaColla

3:30 PM – 3:45 PM BREAK

3:45 PM – 4:45 PM DISCUSSION:

Future of Microchipping in the United States Above Speakers

4:45 PM – 5:30 PM Electronic Health Records:

Owner Benefits of Linking Electronic ID Mr. Craig Huffhines

5:30 PM – 6:00 PM End of Day One Summary

6:30 PM – 8:00 PM NETWORKING RECEPTION

Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Traceability

8:00 AM – 8:45 AM Announcements

8:45 AM – 9:30 AM Traceability of Equine – Health Perspective Dr. Carl Heckendorf

9:30 AM – 10:30 AM Traceability of Equine Microchips Dr. Angela

Pelzel-McCluskey

10:30 AM – 10:45 AM BREAK

Microchip Data Storage Systems

10:45 AM – 11:30 AM Database Management in Small Animals Mr. Kenneth Klaus

11:30 AM – 12:30 PM AAHA Model – A Microchip Search Tool Dr. Janice Trumpeter

12:30 PM – 1:30 PM LUNCH

Advancing Identification and Equine Health

1:30 PM – 3:15 PM BREAK OUT DISCUSSION GROUPS:

Future of Traceability & Microchip Data Storage

3:15 PM – 3:30 PM BREAK

3:30 PM – 4:15 PM Overview of Electronic Health

Certification Systems:

Passports & Certificates of Veterinary Inspection Dr. Alex Turner

4:15 PM – 5:30 PM Advancing Equine Identification & Traceability: Next Steps