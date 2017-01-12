National Institute for Animal Agriculture Forum: Denver, Jan. 17 | TSLN.com

National Institute for Animal Agriculture Forum: Denver, Jan. 17
January 12, 2017
Agenda
Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Perspectives on Equine Identification and Traceability
8:00 AM – 8:10 AM Welcome & Introductions
8:10 AM – 9:00 AM Why Equine Identification & Traceability Ms. Summer Stoffel
9:00 AM – 9:15 AM Private Practitioner Perspective Dr. Jim Morehead
9:15 AM – 9:30 AM Equine Owner Perspective Dr. Glenn Blodgett
9:30 AM – 9:45 AM USHJA Perspective Ms. Mary Babick
9:45 AM – 10:00 AM AQHA Perspective Mr. Craig Huffhines
10:00 AM – 10:15 AM Arabian Horse Association Perspective
Ms. Debbie Fuentes
10:15 AM – 10:30 AM Jockey Club Perspective Mr. Matt Iuliano
10:30 AM – 10:45 AM BREAK
10:45 AM – 11:45 AM PANEL DISCUSSION:
Future of Equine Identification & Traceability Above Speakers
Equine Identification Technology and Electronic Health Records
11:45 AM – 12:30 PM Horse Identification – Past, Present and Future Dr. Katie Flynn
12:30 PM – 1:30 PM LUNCH
1:30 PM – 2:30 PM Regulatory Perspective on Individual Equine Identification Dr. Angela
Pelzel-McCluskey
Dr. Carl Heckendorf
Dr. Diane Stacy
2:30 PM – 3:30 PM Equine Microchips 101 Dr. Marta LaColla
3:30 PM – 3:45 PM BREAK
3:45 PM – 4:45 PM DISCUSSION:
Future of Microchipping in the United States Above Speakers
4:45 PM – 5:30 PM Electronic Health Records:
Owner Benefits of Linking Electronic ID Mr. Craig Huffhines
5:30 PM – 6:00 PM End of Day One Summary
6:30 PM – 8:00 PM NETWORKING RECEPTION
Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Traceability
8:00 AM – 8:45 AM Announcements
8:45 AM – 9:30 AM Traceability of Equine – Health Perspective Dr. Carl Heckendorf
9:30 AM – 10:30 AM Traceability of Equine Microchips Dr. Angela
Pelzel-McCluskey
10:30 AM – 10:45 AM BREAK
Microchip Data Storage Systems
10:45 AM – 11:30 AM Database Management in Small Animals Mr. Kenneth Klaus
11:30 AM – 12:30 PM AAHA Model – A Microchip Search Tool Dr. Janice Trumpeter
12:30 PM – 1:30 PM LUNCH
Advancing Identification and Equine Health
1:30 PM – 3:15 PM BREAK OUT DISCUSSION GROUPS:
Future of Traceability & Microchip Data Storage
3:15 PM – 3:30 PM BREAK
3:30 PM – 4:15 PM Overview of Electronic Health
Certification Systems:
Passports & Certificates of Veterinary Inspection Dr. Alex Turner
4:15 PM – 5:30 PM Advancing Equine Identification & Traceability: Next Steps