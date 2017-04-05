NDSU Extension to Host 4-H Horse Judges Certification Workshop | TSLN.com

This workshop is for anyone who wants to be a 4-H horse show judge.

Adults and older youth will have an opportunity to learn about becoming a 4-H horse show judge at a workshop the North Dakota State University Extension Service is hosting Saturday, April 22, in Washburn.

The workshop will be followed by a certification test.

"Individuals who wish to judge 4-H horse shows in North Dakota need to be certified," says Paige Brummund, an NDSU Extension agent for Ward County.

The workshop will be held starting at 9 a.m. in the Johnsrud 4-H Education Center at the North Dakota 4-H Camp. It will cover the "North Dakota 4-H Horse Show Rules and Judging Guide."

This workshop is open to anyone but would be especially beneficial for adult volunteers and older youth involved in the 4-H Horse Project, Brummund says.

Certification testing will begin at 1:30 p.m. The exam is designed to test the participants' knowledge of 4-H horse class rules and judging procedures.

The testing procedure will consist of judging horse show classes and a written exam. Individuals who pass both portions of the exam will be considered certified and their name will be added to the official certified horse judges list the North Dakota Center for 4-H Youth Development maintains.

Judges are certified for three years. Then they must be recertified to remain on the list.

Attending the morning informational seminar is free of charge. The cost for taking the certification testing is $20. Preregistration is required. Register online at https://tinyurl.com/llzr9c3 or call 701-857-6444.

–NDSU Extension