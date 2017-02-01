 Nebraska Graff Ranch takes top Ranch Rodeo honors | TSLN.com

Nebraska Graff Ranch takes top Ranch Rodeo honors

Even though they didn’t win a single event, the Graff Ranch team based out of Nebraska, stayed steadily in the running all evening and bested 11 other teams in the finals to earn the title of 2017 Black Hills Stock Show Ranch Rodeo champions.